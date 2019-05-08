COMMENTARY: Is A Blue Wave Coming?

With a surge in support for the United Workers Party (UWP) at home and abroad, it’s clear that a blue wave is coming in the next General Elections. Anecdotal projections indicate that there is a very high probability that the UWP will form the next government. By any measure, especially that of hopes and wishes, there is a blue wave on the horizon.

The wave is gaining such momentum that some even say that the current PM’s once secure seat in the Northern mountains is now a toss-up. He is being challenged by a young, popular, debonair and telegenic upstart who has taken the country by storm. Meanwhile, UWP’s boss Linton and others have been logging in frequent flyer miles across the North American continent and the Caribbean isles meeting Dominicans with an urgent push and ‘Call to Action’ to contribute whatever they can to the campaign and to lend other support whenever and wherever they can.

That momentum shift towards the UWP is travelling at lightning speed in spite the David V. Goliath money war chest of the DLP. But where is all that big money coming from? That is a question that desperately needs to be answered if not now, certainly in the future. Meanwhile, the UWP is running a grassroots dime and nickel campaign which reminds political watches of President Obama’ first campaign in 2008. In spite of the huge money difference between his campaign and his Republican opponent, his blue wave movement beat his opponent convincingly. It was not easy for Mr. Obama and it is certainly not going to be easy for Mr. Linton.

Are there other good signs at this juncture for the Blues? At the Londonderry Labour convention recently the PM fired ministers like he was conducting a swift military court martial. That action cannot hold well for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and probably resulted in some defections in Labour’s rank and file. But some say that Skerrit’s fire wall to prevent defections is money. Is this a small taste of things to come for Dominica if the DLP retains power?

“How about the economy; how about campaign and electoral reform; how about passport sales to rouges, vagabonds and dodgy characters? How about lack of transparency; how about the behavior of the House Speaker?” How about a dysfunctional police force and politcal promotions? How about the dismantling of systems such as Local Government, and the most bloated Cabinet in the region and much more?” These major maladies and much more should add up to a perform storm with all the perfect conditions for a blue wave. Why is not a certain case now? Is it because of free ‘Jombie’ money making ‘ding-dang’, Hurricane Maria or what?

In this General Election will most of the Diaspora stay put and pass over the plane ‘vep’ for a vote? Will that short fall be replaced by poor imported Haitian brethren and sisters with names like ‘Jean Claude, Yves, Jean-Phillpe, Jonassiant and Marie-Theresa”? If none of this things occur, then that spells trouble for DLP at the ballot box. Then again shamefully and regrettably, the absence of electoral and campaign finance reforms remain the big and problematic obstacle to free and fair elections in Dominica.

The UWP has an abundance of highly qualified and experienced community service oriented candidates running for office: In the rural east there is a retired civil servant in La Plaine Ms. Sica Joseph; In my late dad’s village of Castle Bruce there a highly popular and very articulate retired Head Mistress Ms. Ernie John-Finn. Grand Fond is represented by Medical Doctor Cuffy. Our First Nation indigenous people is represented by a grass roots Kalinago Medical Doctor Sanford. The doctor is very serious about dignified and focus representation for his people.

Speaking of Dominica’s most mountainous village of Grand Fond: on Sunday the red brigade lead by PM Roosevelt Skerrit climbed that mountain to start their counter offensive against the Blues’ rising tide. But listening to Mr. Skerrit I was confused as to who was being launched. Was it Gretta Roberts or was it Lennox Linton?

Some accounts state that at one time Mr. Skerrit called Linton’s name 14 times in 55 seconds during his speech. Is it love, obsession and admiration for Mr. Linton masked as hatred and fear? Is it flattery which is the greatest form of respect, or was Skerrit experiencing some form of hypnosis due to Linton’s ascendency in the projections? Or is it a case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? Or is it that Skerrit knows that the party that wins the rural eastern constituencies wins the General Elections.

Why couldn’t Skerrit tote his horns on his track record? Even his opportunistic friends from Tranto to Trinidad and from Atkinson to Antigua were disappointed with his performance. Well the ancestral spirits of the Morne Trois Piton mountain range overlooking Grand Fond saved the day by bringing on torrential rains.

Barring an unforeseen event such as rigging of the votes and or other irregularities, a blue wave is or should be coming. One just hopes and prays that the police understand that they are Peace officers first and foremost. Members of the Dominica Police Force took an oath to serve and protect the homeland and the constitution and not political parties and their bosses. At any rate, the battle for Dominica’s future, mind and soul has begun and is well on the way.

Opinions expressed in this commentary do not necessarily reflect those of Dominica News Online or its advertisers.