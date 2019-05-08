COMMENTARY: Is A Blue Wave Coming?

With a surge in support for the United Workers Party (UWP) at home and abroad, it’s clear that a blue wave is coming in the next General Elections. Anecdotal projections indicate that there is a very high probability that the UWP will form the next government. By any measure, especially that of hopes and wishes, there is a blue wave on the horizon.
The wave is gaining such momentum that some even say that the current PM’s once secure seat in the Northern mountains is now a toss-up. He is being challenged by a young, popular, debonair and telegenic upstart who has taken the country by storm. Meanwhile, UWP’s boss Linton and others have been logging in frequent flyer miles across the North American continent and the Caribbean isles meeting Dominicans with an urgent push and ‘Call to Action’ to contribute whatever they can to the campaign and to lend other support whenever and wherever they can.
That momentum shift towards the UWP is travelling at lightning speed in spite the David V. Goliath money war chest of the DLP. But where is all that big money coming from? That is a question that desperately needs to be answered if not now, certainly in the future. Meanwhile, the UWP is running a grassroots dime and nickel campaign which reminds political watches of President Obama’ first campaign in 2008. In spite of the huge money difference between his campaign and his Republican opponent, his blue wave movement beat his opponent convincingly. It was not easy for Mr. Obama and it is certainly not going to be easy for Mr. Linton.
Are there other good signs at this juncture for the Blues? At the Londonderry Labour convention recently the PM fired ministers like he was conducting a swift military court martial. That action cannot hold well for the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and probably resulted in some defections in Labour’s rank and file. But some say that Skerrit’s fire wall to prevent defections is money. Is this a small taste of things to come for Dominica if the DLP retains power?
“How about the economy; how about campaign and electoral reform; how about passport sales to rouges, vagabonds and dodgy characters? How about lack of transparency; how about the behavior of the House Speaker?” How about a dysfunctional police force and politcal promotions? How about the dismantling of systems such as Local Government, and the most bloated Cabinet in the region and much more?” These major maladies and much more should add up to a perform storm with all the perfect conditions for a blue wave. Why is not a certain case now? Is it because of free ‘Jombie’ money making ‘ding-dang’, Hurricane Maria or what?
In this General Election will most of the Diaspora stay put and pass over the plane ‘vep’ for a vote? Will that short fall be replaced by poor imported Haitian brethren and sisters with names like ‘Jean Claude, Yves, Jean-Phillpe, Jonassiant and Marie-Theresa”? If none of this things occur, then that spells trouble for DLP at the ballot box. Then again shamefully and regrettably, the absence of electoral and campaign finance reforms remain the big and problematic obstacle to free and fair elections in Dominica.
The UWP has an abundance of highly qualified and experienced community service oriented candidates running for office: In the rural east there is a retired civil servant in La Plaine Ms. Sica Joseph; In my late dad’s village of Castle Bruce there a highly popular and very articulate retired Head Mistress Ms. Ernie John-Finn. Grand Fond is represented by Medical Doctor Cuffy. Our First Nation indigenous people is represented by a grass roots Kalinago Medical Doctor Sanford. The doctor is very serious about dignified and focus representation for his people.
Speaking of Dominica’s most mountainous village of Grand Fond: on Sunday the red brigade lead by PM Roosevelt Skerrit climbed that mountain to start their counter offensive against the Blues’ rising tide. But listening to Mr. Skerrit I was confused as to who was being launched. Was it Gretta Roberts or was it Lennox Linton?
Some accounts state that at one time Mr. Skerrit called Linton’s name 14 times in 55 seconds during his speech. Is it love, obsession and admiration for Mr. Linton masked as hatred and fear? Is it flattery which is the greatest form of respect, or was Skerrit experiencing some form of hypnosis due to Linton’s ascendency in the projections? Or is it a case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? Or is it that Skerrit knows that the party that wins the rural eastern constituencies wins the General Elections.
Why couldn’t Skerrit tote his horns on his track record? Even his opportunistic friends from Tranto to Trinidad and from Atkinson to Antigua were disappointed with his performance. Well the ancestral spirits of the Morne Trois Piton mountain range overlooking Grand Fond saved the day by bringing on torrential rains.
Barring an unforeseen event such as rigging of the votes and or other irregularities, a blue wave is or should be coming. One just hopes and prays that the police understand that they are Peace officers first and foremost. Members of the Dominica Police Force took an oath to serve and protect the homeland and the constitution and not political parties and their bosses. At any rate, the battle for Dominica’s future, mind and soul has begun and is well on the way.
grand fond was huge many person’s were unable to get to the village, however what blue wave most of the people unwanted workers party was appealing to are unable to come down and vote.you will sooner see a puff of blue smoke than a blue wave, Its coming.
Desperation, Desperation on the part of the UWP and its operatives. Perhaps a blue wave saying bye, bye to the UWP. If I was not in Dominica I would take this commentary seriously but seeing what is happening on the ground in Dominica, this commentary is just a joke. The DLP continues to attract massive crowds to its events, but for facebook and Q95 the UWP is silent.
You must be living near the sea and looking at it way too much cuz quite frankly that’s the only blue wave ull be seeing or hearing. Do you even believe what you are writing? the PMs seat is a TOSS UP? Ok blue wave same silly talk every 5 years.
Finn, if you are looking for more potassium that banana plant has plenty to strengthen your hair. The UWP will not win the next general election. Try and articulate it as pretty as you can, Lennox will not be the Prime Minister of Dominica. The one and only way UWP stand a chance, Lennox must step down. He has destroy his political career, and he is destroying the party.
Waw….what a load of baloney! The same SCL propaganda which has failed over and over again.
Thinking that skerrit is going to lose vielle case is a bit of a stretch and you lost me there.
@Kermit the writer said it is now a toss-up- What don’t you understand Red man?
Real good piece of campaign propagander . The Doc must be very cognitive of the Trump campaign attributes. Empty words with nothing to offer. This illusion to convince is like trying to touch the horizon. You can talk till dooms day with your eyes closed, you can write till you are blue in the face, you can fly all over like a blue bubble and burst but you cannot touch the RED HORISON…..”YOU CANT TOUCH RED”
Waves, Tsunami ……the most destructive forces of nature. The natural terrorists. Is that what the UWP gang bangers want for us Dominicans ?They want to be our natural terrorists ? Is that what they were practicing and rehearsing with all their demonstrations with D-_Day . Is that the reason for their funds raising in North America and the Caribbean. Well we are ready like fready. We en fraid of em, or all their sound and fury signifying nothing .
I don’t think the UWP will win this election (sadly) enough people do not have the (as my mother would say) “upstairs” to think it’s over 10 years we spending millions on Geo thermal and geo thermal cannot even light a bulb in dominica or to see every 5 years there is promise of air port and hospital. But i agree that Dominica cannot afford it. We have to find ways to make money, passport and tax can probably maintain what we have, not give any thing new of that magnitude. Is just the sewo and the money in their hands
So yea, I think UWP will lose again…sadly.
This is a joint venture by members of both parties in an unprecedented effort to rescue Dominica from the debilitating hands of this DLP cabal. After 19 years in power, we have the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean, and Dominica is on a trajectory to become the poorest Island in the Caribbean. The social indicators shows, 40 % of Dominican household live in indigent poverty.
LaPlaine Observer
1. “we have the 3rd highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean, ”
2. “Dominica is on a trajectory to become the poorest Island in the Caribbean”
3. “The social indicators shows, 40 % of Dominican household live in indigent poverty.”
Can you direct us to the empirical data that supports your 3 statements? I suspect your source is from the Professor of IDIOCY LENNOX LINTON!!!! If am wrong please tell us otherwise!!!
Mr. Finn, our elections are based on ‘First pass the Post’ , i know you may not remember that being you in exile for such a long time, please tell us which seats the UWP going to win that will make up the 11 to pass the post.. UWP is trailing the DLP 17-4 Dominicans are NOT UNGRATEFUL as you Blue people think we are, maybe those of you in exile are but we at home are not!!! We love our country and is happy with what’s taking place UWP on the other hand is constantly preaching HATE and inciting violence can you imagine the BLUE leader telling BAWI people to stone policemen? can you just imagine that and you think we will put a Dictator like that in power, on D-Day Feb. 7, 2017 the man said the Police cannot tell him when to stop his meeting and created chaos in the city… he is not worthy to lead us!!!!
Lennox is the one obsess with Skerrit, playback some of his utterances and count the number of times Skerrit name was mentioned, countless!!!!
You clearly know it all! Good luck and wallowing in your ignorance, after all that’s what you and your comrades are really good at.
Remember these numbers…… 21 to 0 for 2020…..There are three 0’s in that formula.
U=0
W=0
P=0
D =0
F =0
P= 0
This postmodern algebra means that tears and knashing of teeth for the loss of deposits for all those opposition gangbangers. Wow.
You so wish that was the case in 2019. Dominicans are smarter and are in quiet mode. Wait and see
You public annoyances is irrelevant now. On a Daily basis you are ducking behind a symbol %, why don’t you use your time to complete High School. History will not be made in Dominica, because we don’t want an uneducated leader. No Dominicans are very intelligent people. Get a life and start functioning like a person of intelligence, instead of Lin-Clown.
Skerritt has his degree in begging. The man has no common sense whatsoever. Time for u to go Skerritt
UNI Skerrit will go when we the voters say so not your typing on DNO!!!
This Doc is a good actor-writer, or script fiction maker. He is a great ghost writer with various fake names. I peg him for five. You do not have to be an expert in methodology to dictect multiple duplicity.
When you talk about a fake leader do you mean Lean -Oxx Lin-conman, as fake as his photoshop pictures.
Does his real pictures make you think of the writer who wrote that Cassius had ” a mean and hungry look ” and that such men are dangerous and distructive ?
Skerrit is fully aware that his wicked rule is basically over! . That’s why at Grand Fond, instead of promoting Gretta, he went straight at patriot Linton!! Many people left the rally disappointed at Skerrit’s behaviour. One labour supporter said he (Skerrit) smirked, frowned and was foaming in anger when mentioning Linton’s name! Another disappointed supporter said he mentioned Linton’s name 49 times..I estimated it to be 70 times.. I am hoping Dom inicans get to know the source of this lavish spending!!
OMG look squandermania!! Look $$$$$$$ wastage while some people are under tarpaulin.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I am for this change,but my question is,will this same for of government continue,wheras only supporters of uwp get jobs,housing and favors,i know a few that is just waiting for that and it should not be,but when and if it happens,will be saying as i see it,if we want change it should be for all and not some to benefit.Lennox many of these supporters are only in it for what they can get.
all i want, is for jobs to be created where the majority of dominicans can find work . I want it to have soooo much work, that foreigners have to come in and settle here to in order to increase our population. The handouts have to stop. that doesnt help the country. We need to start producing, at a level that is acceptable for export.
The winds of change are blowing, the question is, do Dominicans have the intestinal fortitude to demand and accept these changes.
Poor pity %, that’s all you can do is dream and hallucinate at the same time. My boy Karasa, is giving you a run of your life in Marigot. Mr. Mad man of Roseau was chased out of Bath Estate. Monel in St. Joe still looking for a boot cham. In the Soufier Constituency the bus driver turned you down. Now look at the Cottage area, you have 5 followers, that you could not even launch him in his own constituency. Gasso me mal tet is that how you are going with the blue wave, but you will drown in the RED SEA. Satan has his followers and favorites%. Your town hall meeting in such a big village of St. Joe was attended by 10 faithful supporters. Run on your accomplishments and not your con artist mouth %.
@Is me I was trying to read your post as if it was from a real person but when I reach on Karasa, apart from your ridiculous spelling, I realise you are some sort of retard or idiot. Karasa as you call him will not even campaign cuz he know its a waste of time. Lagoon is part of the cottage constituency but you are too retarded to know that. Your doctor in Sen Jo cant even speak. I mean you have a right to be optimistic but you also have to make sense, So you are dismissed with a laugh good thing we cant see your face, too embarassing.
Is me.I think u need to learn your constituencies. Lagoon Portsmouth is in the Cottage consistency so please know your facts.please educate yourself before coming here to make baseless comments.
“Make Way For The Blue”.
Skerrit can buy
Skerrit Can Sell
Skerrit Can Spend ($$$$)
But Skerrit Cannot Win Linton!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I hope you rightDr. Finn and perhaps this time David will defeat Goliath. Such things can happen as history tells us. After all, last night Liverpool beat mighty Barcelona against al expectation and all the four goals scored by black players under a German manager. Unbelievable but true. That could not have happened many years ago. Yes Sir, believe in yourself can create true miracles.
I call it a Blue Tsunami! Once it strikes and the water recedes to a calm state, the chips will fall where they may to ensure justice prevails and the development process begins. It’s going to take a lot of sweat and tears to drag Ma Dominique from the doldrums of hate and evil that have been imposed on her children for the last 19 years. The Republican Guard and Chemical Ali will not be able to stop we the people if Dr.Dictator fails to relinquish office. God is good all the time…
All i want to say is that i implore and urge the UWP NOT to make the place look ugly and untidy like how DLP has done with all their red strips of cloth everywhere. The country already not well kept, they have the place looking more untidy and like a dump. The people already know who they are going to vote and who they arent going to vote for. Putting up a set of blue to try and compete with the red mess that is already all over the place will not change the polls. So to me, there is no need to do so. also, that can be used as a tactic to make the red think that the blue doesnt have any support since they not even seeing blue cloth and paraphernalia to try and match their red. But on election day, BAM! surprise! It is also a waste of money in my opinion. we have to be practical and ingenious, and i believe this election doesnt need a set of blue all over the place. The blue supporters have been waiting for elections and no amount of cloth on light polls, red or blue will change that.
What a pile of horse manure. Where is the empirical data to support this claim? You sound like a rambling lunatic. Blue wave?? Laughable. What’s important in your work of fiction is that you mentioned the uwp now flying all over to meet Dominicans. What ever happened to overseas vote illegal?? Ohh I see illegal for one set eh? David vs Goliath money? Where your party getting money from to rack up air miles as you put it?? A lot of you who living in exile love preaching nonsense eh waiting hoping to return…….blue wave…..laughable
I know, the truth hurts…
Very well written. I hope every citizen is going to read this and reflect. I also hope that every member of the Dominica Police Force remembers the oath they swore. You are to serve your country and protect your homeland. You are not to protect the interests of a political party or members of the government and that includes Skerrit. Skerrit is a well paid servant of this country and he would do well to remember that!