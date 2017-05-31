Corruption – No DoubtRev Dr. William Watty - Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at 11:31 AM
The recent attempt at legitimizing the transportation of voters to, or towards, the Polling Stations, by an amendment to the House of Assembly (Elections) Act, must be closely examined for what it is and also for what it portends. Only the politically blinkered will dispute that arguments supporting the amendment are not just trivial and weak. They are an insult to Dominican intelligence. The framers seem to take us for a Commonwealth of morons who, for anything that looks like a free-ride, will swallow whatever sugar coated pill that is offered, regardless of the long-term effects. The likelihood, however, is that the further manipulation of the electoral process by pandering to the freeness mentality, in order to retain political advantage, is likely to bring the fragile process of choosing our Parliamentary Representatives into further disrepute, and place our Democratic system in even greater jeopardy.
Let us review the historical background to the Amendment and try, from that vantage point, to grasp what is now being proposed and what the Amendment hopes to achieve. Up to the closing decades of the last century, the sole responsibility of the Government with respect to voting was to so situate the Polling Stations in the various Constituencies as to encourage the registered voters to exercise of their franchise without excessive hardship or undue stress. Beyond that, whether they chose to vote or not, and how they intended to get to the Polling Station was their responsibility, not the Government’s. If, because of age or infirmity, the Polling Station seemed too far for walking, it fell to the voter to take the initiative for making whatever arrangements he/she deemed suitable to arrive safely and in good time; and for anyone else to anticipate, override, abridge or in any way thwart that initiative that was exclusively the voter’s, by making an offer that was not first requested, was tantamount to bribery, pure and simple, regardless of the intentions that may have motivated the benefactor. The gravity of the offence could, of course, be mitigated by the depth, constancy and continuity of the substantive relationship that already existed between the beneficiary and the benefactor – for example, husband and wife; but otherwise, such an offer, however magnanimous or attractive, once it was unrequested and was made solely in the context of an Election, could reasonably be judged to be specious since, in the circumstances, it would have been so compromised and become so saturated by the psychology of gratitude as to be a potent, if not the decisive, factor in casting the vote. In other words, bribery had nothing whatsoever to do with secret intentions or even altruistic sentiments that were expressed to disguise the baser purpose. The mere seizing of an initiative that properly belonged to the voter, in the making of an offer of transportation to a Polling Station, would be sufficient evidence of corruption. The inappropriate initiative would be, in and of itself, a bribe, and the generosity merely a disguise for an ulterior purpose that was basically self-serving. However ornate the phial, the perfume stank.
Multiply that a hundred-fold, and the stench escaping from the proposed amendment should shortly rise above Diablotin, and envelop our Commonwealth to suffocation, especially as it includes the importation of voters from abroad by the plane-loads, openly and brazenly, fore-planned, well orchestrated and free-of-charge, to exercise their franchise in the marginal and doubtful Constituencies and all of this not to the betterment of the country primarily, nor the stabilization of our democratic system, but to the advantage of the benefactor in loving gratitude. The amendment will therefore be giving the ruling Party a leverage and obviously an unfair advantage over its contenders who do not enjoy the resources for such large-scale and brazen bribery as the ruling Party commands. It will therefore make a nonsense of the electoral process and, by extension, our Parliamentary Democracy. By legitimizing bribery, a Party in power, whatever its deficiencies, its obvious demerits or its proven irregularities, is destined to remain in power indefinitely, or until the disgusted citizenry, out of sheer frustration, decides to circumvent the Constitution and bring the scandal to a messy halt. Once we have reached the point where the initiative for transportation to, or towards, the Polling Stations becomes legitimized as an offer that can be made, which the prospective voter will find it extremely difficult to refuse, and once the evidence of bribery is removed from a premeditated and specious, because unrequested, offer, to an entirely private and subjective intention of the benefactor, who is unlikely to confess such a transgression even at the risk of the damnation of his soul, the electoral process might as well be abandoned, since the results would already have been determined, especially as the imported voters are unlikely to tarry long after having cast the predictable vote, but will return to their greener pastures, to suck their confectionery right down to Diabetes II, and leave behind their less fortunate and favoured compatriots to suck their salt right up to Hypertension.
I am no political scientist or computer nerd, but one would have thought that, by now, a little consideration might have been given to the feasibility of voting on-line in order to accommodate the eligible voters abroad and, at the same time, put an end to the aberrations that must inevitably cling to the practice of offering transportation, willy-nilly, to voters, far away as well as at home. Surely, it cannot be beyond the scope of communication-technology, or the skill of the technicians, to devise such a fail-safe and water-proof web site in the interest of fair and free elections. But no. Our Government will not go there – and for good reason. They have become so enamoured with the advantages of the transportation of voters that they would rather adorn the obnoxious practice with legalese. And why not? Everybody knows that Dominicans love a “Vep”; and the further the distance, the freer the offer, the surer will be the “vote” (not so much of confidence as of thanks). Therefore, why should it not stay that way even though our Democracy becomes subverted? On the contrary, the practice must be further extended. It must be regularized. It must be adorned with respectability. It must now be legitimized by “removing all doubt” from a practice that is obviously, intrinsically, essentially, and is now becoming increasingly, doubtful.
Call it what you like, it is corruption. Deodorize it all you can, it stinks. And isn’t it interesting that it is invariably in such ambiguous experiments that Dominica takes the lead even where others hesitate to follow? Here above all we seem to have the genius for creativity. Herein we excel. Here, as nowhere else, we are in our element. And so, I guess, we will continue on that merry way and prosper as we go, applauding our machinations, extolling our delusions, and believing our own lies, until we wake up one morning to find that ripples from Caracas have crossed the sea, have swollen on the way and have broken in mammoth surges upon our quiet shores.
Well written and profound. Thank you Rev. Dr Watty. People far and wide strive for democracy yet we Dominicans are ready and willing to give ours up.
yayo yooooo tickle me, I fell asleep after the second sentence. Happy
redance.
Dominicans, let’s keep burying our head in the sand, we all gonna regret one day
Very DUNCE statement!!!!!!! at least quote the section of the amendment that supports your foolish claim!!!!!!!
We are University graduates as well Rev. gone are the days when the likes of you could just blow hot air and all of us would jump with excitement…. Except for the few lambs that follows uwp lock stalk and barrel, just a few like 30!!!!! Although they are few in numbers they do make a lot of noise… you know the saying “EMPTY BARREL MAKES THE MOST NOISE!!!!!!”
Rev. Dr. Watty has presented an excellent analysis of the proposed voter transportation amendment; it does lend to the expansion of a corrupt system. However, in the essence of equity, if public transportation is being granted to the emigrant voter, similarly, the bonafide local voter should receive benefits of public transportation as well. Thus, amendments intended to enhance the electoral process, election reform, should instead, focus on measures to terminate the use of public funds to transport emigrant voters, establish limitations on emigrant eligibility, improve voter registration and identification systems, periodic cleansing of the electoral roll, and curtailment of gratuitous offerings.
You are a brave man and a man of integrity. Nobody else in your field has had the guts to say anything. I commend you and I’m sure others do. Thank you for standing up and talking about the difference between what’s morally right and wrong. The first of your kind that I can recall in recent times. Many of the population are lost in a sea of corruption and aren’t aware of it. This can help to extract them from it.
Buh-loney! When the time for persuasion ends and Election Day begins, a well-organised party goes into Election Day Mode, uses a list of who leans their way, rings them up to remind them to vote, and arranges for backers with cars to lend rides to backers without cars. Whereas a poorly organised party kicks back and prepares to REACT to the election returns. Anti-Skerrit people imagine the stupidest and most costly thing he could do (squander DLP funds flying expats back to Dominica) and imply that the amendment mandates it!
By the way, if you are ant-Skerrit, how then do you trust him to set up a website on which for you to vote?!
This is one of the very few Rev left in Dominica. He calls wrong by name no matter who is involved. Sadly we have a lot of Reverends in Dominica but they are so blinded by darkness that they can’t even tell the difference between right and wrong. Surely if Dominica had 7 true men of God like Rev. Dr. Watty we would not be in the mess that we are in. let me hear what the Rev fro Canada has to say
Violence we all say is not the way to go-as we destroy what we have built. On the surface it makes commonsense. However with growing aggression by Medard a once unknown poorly spoken youth who emerged from who knows! has become a thorn in D/ca’s side or soul of a foot. Has to be extracted by any means necessary. Further than even Malcolm X himself would oppose if he like Jesus Christ were to return.
Skerrit time is overdue it is not a threat but a necessity.
Comic Grifith in the USA apologized to Trump for her joke here no apologiies for saying he Medard et Al is on over time.
The current opposition, likewise RASTA, the religious left or right are jokers This inhumane, hostile, ignoramus Neo-DLP has to be extracted from where they are rooted as a pseudo DLP.
What else could they be when the President and P.Mare by products of the notorious DFP of the 80’s
I rest my case/The enablers like the opposition are free to respond.
Dr.Watty said Venezuela’s tides are…
Hmmm, if only the other religious people on the island had a little of your integrity, Dominica would have been better off for it. Well written and articulate, it tells the truth irrespective of whom it offends.
Like many of our other articulate and conscious sons and daughters of the soil, who stood up and has taken a stance against this dark raging storm and tempest of bribery and corruption, the mammoth ripples of Caracas will rage on your shore much sooner than on Dominica’s quiet shores. Brace for it.
Our people have sold their souls and integrity for mere petance and vanity. And did I mention idolatry also? So yes a storm is coming, a very dark storm…
Well said, Dr. Watty!
When a member of the CLERGY meddles in POLITICAL AFFAIRS to influence one side or the other–that is ultimate CORRUPTION and BETRAYAL of the cloth!
No comments. I’m need add nothing to this.
I am very happy to live in a democratic system where every citizen has the right to voice their concerns . Lately the word corruption is thrown around very loosely . Their is a democratic system put in place by the British where Dr Roosevelt skerritt cannot be corrupted . Here’s why, in the system we have now no prime minister cannot sign a check on his own. And if he can and if he does the entire country is either stupid , insane , lazy , or all are beggars , and you know what I do not think all Dominicans are stupid . Corruption is a form of dishonest or unethical conduct by a person entrusted with money . Dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power , typically involving bribery , the pm has no personal access to money without the ok of parliament . Corruption the process by which something typically a word or expression , is changed from its original use or meaning to one that is regarded as erroneous or debased . Every one should welcome a good debate on good governance .