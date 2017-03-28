Denied a march, UWP to host public meetingsDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 8:55 AM
The opposition United Workers Party will be hosting two public meetings on Thursday after the party was denied a march through Roseau which was organized for that same day.
The first meeting will be held at the Pottersville Hard Court at 5:00 pm while the other will be held in Lagoon at 7:00 pm, opposition leader Lennox Linton has revealed.
The UWP had planned the march through Roseau as it continues to call for the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and had written to the Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, for permission as dictated by the Constitution of Dominica.
However, in a letter, Carbon said permission was not granted.
“Be informed that pursuant to Section 5 (2) Public Order Act No. 501 of the Laws of Dominica, 1990 permission to hold a march on March 30, 2017 from 4:00 pm is denied for public safety and national security reasons,” the letter from Carbon to the UWP said.
Linton said the letter was dated March 24 but it was received by the UWP on March 27, just days before the march was expected to take place.
He described Carbon’s decision as ‘dictatorial’ and ‘brutal.’
“What Mr. Carbon is saying to us is that he believes and the National Security Minister has advised him, under the direction of the Prime Minister, that the peaceful march we planned on the 30th of March in Roseau from 5:00 o’clock to 6:30 or there about has created for them some concerns of public safety and some national security issues have come up as well having regard to a march,” he stated. “As though we have never marched in Dominica before, as though there has never been a procession of people from point A to point B. This is dictatorial, it’s brutal and we move on.”
He said the UWP is required under the laws of Dominica to have permission from the police to hold a march, which was “unreasonably” denied.
“But we are a law-abiding group, we will go on with our business and we will have two meetings,” Linton stated.
According to the laws of Dominica, one does not require permission from the police to hold a public meeting.
Mr. Linton and his surrogates know very well what they are doing. It is all part of the script to get PM Skerrit out of office by any means necessary, even if by illegal means. They are agitating for some kind of government/police reaction so that they can have a cause. What difference will it make if a meeting was held in Pottersville and or Roseau rather than two public meetings to be held within half a mile of each other on the same day. The purpose is very clear. To so push the authorities that something will give. Why would Mr. Linton want to bring his thugs back in Roseau at night? This is only to say that his hypocritical tears on February 8th following his day of damnation was just that ‘hypocritical tears”. But we go see. Owners of business places in Roseau must be vigilant and or take every precaution to protect their life and property. It will back fire on Linton. He wants to detract attention from KPB, Skerrit and Francine. The outcome is boldly staring him in the face.
Mister mad buoy… he actually complaining about organizing a march before he get permission to have the march… and not getting approval. buoy you supposed to get approval first hen organize your march sot!
apparently this guy thinks the Government is a papishow, like he can do what he want regardless of the law.
So the march is on anyway. With or without Daniel Carbon’s permission. How the hell he expects the people to move from Pottersville to Roseau. They will not run or swim. They must march into Roseau anyway, Carbon. So UWP march is on. What a way to “peacefully” circumvent the law. According to Linton he does not need permission of the police to hold a meeting. I suppose he meant even if the meeting is held in a public space. Would he need the assistance of the police to control the traffic since he is planning to bring thousands of people into Roseau? A mega rally. Will he be able to control the crowds without interfering with the free flow of traffic?
Linton has no confident to the majority of the Dominican people all what he does uses a few supporters to create destruction in Dominica,He knows there’s no chance for him to be prime minister of Dominica.
Yep supporters most be so stupid they blind.skeritt hav cottage veillecase paixbouche Portsmouth colihaut grandbaby petitsavanne scottshead on lock down with 75 percent of the voters in all of there..uwp can’t get a crowd st Joe ..labour still hav Wesley…all they going is roseau marigot salsbry.uwp cannot rally more dan 400 people..skeritt calling n e p alone dat 2000 supporters..Labour been there 17 yrs so it’s automation most public servants who got a job within d last 17 yrs got it from a Labourconnect.So uwp need to put Sence where it belong an try to attract labourites..well if is over sea voters dat make skeritt win.in the bi election soufraire Labour took uwp votersan nobody can say over sea voters..Dats facts..Wen uwp oppose everything Labour do they need to remember there is people who also like an make there livelihood from these..Lenox make Dominicans fraid him..fraid uwp..fountain 16 yrs economy crashing..how can something be crashing for 16 yrs an not in outer…
There is nothing wrong with the parl rep of Roseau north having his meeting and the Roseau central having his meeting on the same day. There are So many meetings these days by both parties. If a person, several persons or all the persons at the meeting in Pottersville decide to go to the meeting in Lagos after their meeting in pottersville, then can the police prevent their movement from pottersville to Lagos? If this is so then now I know that freedom of movement is dead in Dominica. LETS ALL GO TO LISTEN TO BOTH MEETINGS TO HEAR WHAT IS HAPPENING TO OUR COUNTRY.
Well Mr. Linton I will be present to attend your meetings but I and many others are coming to camp and have fun in Roseau. After the uwp meeting is over we the people will be hosting a voluntary camp that is opened to the public. During that camp there will be many good speakers and NO uwp candidate will be allowed to speak or testify. The floor will be opened to everyone else, including PM Skerrit, whom we expect to address us at some time. We cannot say how long we shall be camping for but we can promise that camp will not be over until we hear acceptable words from Hon. PM Roosevelt Skerrit. If PM decides not to address us during the camp and decides to do so via DBS or Kairie, as long as his address is acceptable to us, we will work with him. So come one come all and remember THIS IS NOT A UWP CAMP and this camp has NO leader since all of us the people are leaders.
I will not give LL no march. not after what they did. Stay on Q and cry….
Seems like Mr. Linton forgot he is the elected representative of the Marigot constituency. His focus seems to be only on Roseau. People of Marigot if you get no attention now, is not IF he becomes PM you will see or hear him. The man’s only intention is to seat in the PM seats but he must realise that this may just be wishful thinking…..
While he instigating fights and contention, planning demonstration and causing destruction, putting fear in people’s mind and unrest in the country…………the PM and the government is working
Exactly what I was thinking… why is in Roseau you want to March, shouldn’t he be marching in Marigot!
I do not have a problem with the two meetings although I wished Mr. Linton had ask supporters to come with a sheet / blanket mattress and pillow so we could spend the night there and a few more nights if needs be. I guess Linton the politician might be in trouble for saying that therefore I and I as a citizen of Dominica do urge the general public that they should treat these two meetings as a an evening camp, and therefore they should hold all the necessary things they would be in need of for a camp. Hold a pot, hold charcoal, hold charcoal pot, hold coffee, hold bush tea, bring some oats and everything that you would be in need of for a good old time camp in the streets of Roseau and please note that the good old camp may last for many days as required to get the peaceful gospel message out. There will be good singing, preaching and testimonies
none sense… that is illegal and a public safety concern… people cannot camp in the streets, what drugs all taking man!
this is not a movie man its real life, that pig aint gonna fly/!
A, A! I thought you said the last time that you don’t need permission. So why apply to the commissioner this time around for permission? Didn’t your lawyer advisor who once worked at the office of the DPP advise you that you don’t need permission?
After what happened the last time, do you really believe that any right thinking person would fall for that nonesense again? Then you come washing your hands like Pontius Pilate and pretending to denounce the violence! Qui moun ou ka prend pour sot? Stupes…..
It is amazing to hear Dominicans speak. it sounds like we are in a jungle, The freedom GOD gave to man ,they are giving it up for a few cents, They are making themselves gods on earth, aLAS, It really seems that ,from the time labour came, God left , Satan is really in control
These people are pushing and testing the law, the police MUST act decisively this time and hold them all responsible. This irresponsible and reckless behavior from LL needs to be halted immediately.
I have observed that since after Skerrit saw an overthrow of his government by a stalled truck with speaker,both Skerrit himself and his acolytes,goons and beggars have distancied themselves from the words COUP and OVERTHROW…Is it because the CARICOM investigators laughed at his absurdity???
I never thought in my life time I would see the day when the people of Russia would have more democratic rights then the people of Dominica. I believe, in time to come, if Skeritt remains in office for another five years, China, Cuba, Syria will all have more democratic rights then Dominica.
utter and complete rubbish…. You all like alllu head in the sand. The Police Chief would be mad to give UWP permission to march after 7th February 2017. Application DENIED!!!!!
was there are march on February 7th or a meeting?
Doc Love ofcourse we the same freedom and even more. The only difference is that the Opposition in Russia will not be afraid of getting arrested and ours would. It is the responsibility of the police to enforce the law.
Anytime Lenox Linton had get permission next carnival I making sure no police not stopping my protest carnival night with a march around roseau ..what good for d goose good for me..nobody not telling me what to do..
There was a time when one expected the behavior, of the government and that of the puppets like Daniel could only be found in the former Soviet Union, or places like China, and Venezuela.
Nevertheless, we saw a massive demonstration in Russia last week end; people demonstrating against corruption within the Russian government, where one official the president of Russia owns billions of dollars of Real Property; no less than five luxury estates, he has two luxury Yachts and even a duck house, for his ducks, about the size of the Dominica State House, that’s what caused the people of Russia to take to the streets and demonstrate.
Closer to home; if we listen carefully, we can hear the cry of the Venezuelan people who are currently brutalized in the streets of Venezuela, but even that in that socialist bankrupt state, the people are still free to march, and protest their dictatorship. This gestapo government must fall, and the people must bring it down! Our constitutional l…
Law-abiding group my toosh! Pushing for the resignation of the Prime Minister “by any means necessary” does not suggest that you all abide by the law. I wouldn’t be surprised if you all march to town from Pottersville on Thursday, seeing that you never follow instruction.
so so true
So, who the hell is Roosevelt Skerrit that we cannot call for his resignation?
The man is corrupt, the keep the nation down in politics, the leaders of the country must produce. They have to be able to attract investors to the country. They have to create sustainable jobs!
More than 80% of the people in Dominica are unemployed, people born, live, become old, and die never held a job in their entire life! Dominica. Roosevelt Skerrit has reduced of you to the status of beggars, depending on him for a handout.
How many of you are getting a pay cheque from the same of diplomatic passports? Look around you fool you will notice the few who live comfortable, in the country driving expensive cars, and a more decent house to live in are drudge dealers, the politicians like Skerrit, and the people who sells Dominica passports.
Recently Skerrit gave three of his friends millions of dollars, say to build hotels, how much has he given you fool?
“people born, live, become old, and die never held a job in their entire life!” Is Francisco Dodds Telemacque serious about what he just wrote. Is he aware that PM Skerrit is only in government for a mere 14 years? You mean “people born, live, become old, and die never held a job in their entire life! during the 14 years Pm Skerrit is in office. Boy what people can say when they hare you eh!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Citizens should not rely on Politicians to decide when and where there will be protest action. True protests should be spontaneous and organized/initiated by Citizens united for a particular and MEANINGFUL cause! No amount of talking will change anything in Dominica when it comes to the current Government. The politicians are hoping that numbers will scare the Government into changing course or, better yet, resigning. We Dominicans all know that a meeting on Thursday will be no different than any other meeting; Just politicians and guest speakers making speeches. Until and unless Dominicans organize among themselves and come out in great numbers to DEMAND the resignation of Roosevelt Medard Skerrit and his entire Cabinet of enablers & co-conspirators NOTHING WILL CHANGE!!!
The police are only doing their job. If the police deems your march may be a threat, then by all means, they should disallow it. And they have every right to do so, just look at what their last one led to!
IT Is high time we all come to the conclusion that. We need a Peace Summit in Dominica. Let all stakes holders, and Representatives of the people come together and speak to each other, rather than talk at each other, without that approach, in my opinion the situation is going to get complicated, and in the end Dominica looses all Respect, and admiration of the outside world. I know some might be quick to point out that Dominica has already lost, but in life the only experience that takes us to a higher moral level of enjoying life going forward is to learn from our past mistakes, look into the mirror and make a change for the good of man kind. Presently, as i see it! it`s a race to a power Grab, and there`s seems to be profound hatered, and personal Agenda`s while we keep kicking the empty can down the road, and resulting in more noise, and affecting the quality of every one`s life weather we are prepared to admit or not. Can we all get along? The only solution in my opinion.
We love Dno. on top of things, do not take for granted an informed nation is a strong nation, all must be heard, each one teach one.
Go on, hold your meetings in a confined area where your lying tongues and itching hands can do little damage. We’re kind of fed up of your useless antics.
I think you might better spend your time working out how to become a more effective opposition, publishing your policies and long term strategy for the country. The PM isn’t going to resign, whatever you say and do, so focus instead on becoming more electable. It is incumbent upon you as leader of the opposition to provide Dominicans with a viable alternative – which currently you are not, in my view. Surely it’s time to up your game instead of wasting time with all this playground nonsense.
I will be there and willing to remain in Roseau for days until Skerrit leaves office. We will be peaceful and make sure we send the message to Carbon, Rayburn, Skerritt, Ian, and their Master Tony.
Well you have plenty of (years)days to stay in Roseau wi
Well you might as well set up a good camp cause you have a few years to go still until he VOLUNTARILY leaves and even then another labourite will take his place.
U an compel will be under cardboard.
I will be there!! Come one, come all. Time for the unions to join too
Good show Mr. Linton.
Man give it a break…when will you do the right thing? Stop with the political gimmicks and await your turn at the next general elections. Allow the people to speak at the poles and stop inciting the violent behaviour. Everything you Lennox do is questionable. Never has there in the history of our democracy has any opposition leader be so hungry for power that he will do anything to destroy a country. You are like a child craving attention from his parents who throws tantrums when his wants are not met. This march you planned is not about the people…its all about you… Everything Lennox does is about Lennox
well said
I could shake your big toe….couldn’t have said it better.
Da4real….I couldn’t of said it better myself. You took the words out of my mouth.
After what happened the first time I would not give u permission to march either. Have town hall meetings.