Parliamentary representative for the Soufriere/Scotts Head/Gillion/Pointe Michel constituency Denise Charles has brushed aside what she coined as “rumors” that she will not be contesting the next general elections.

That seat became vacant when Ian Pinard of the governing Dominica Labour Party (DLP) became embroiled in a court matter and resigned as MP.

Charles then contested that seat in a by-election on a DLP ticket and whipped her United Workers Party (UWP) rival Higgs Adams in a two-way contest.

She amassed 1,342 votes to Adams’ 560. Since then, she has been very active in the constituency.

Speaking at a recent DLP function in Pointe Michel, Charles said she wanted to clear the air.

“To some of those who have said and are saying that I will no longer be contesting – I don’t like to deal with rumours – but let me make it abundantly clear since my chairperson asked me to clear the air, that this child descendant from Pointe Michel will only retire when the people tell her to so do.”

As she made that announcement party supporters shouted and clapped saying “you are not going nowhere.”

Charles praised the work of the DLP government in the constituency and said much more will be done including the dredging of the ravines in the Pointe Michel constituency which caused death and widespread destruction during the passage of Hurricane Maria.

“We have much to be thankful for, I love you and God bless you,” Charles said to loud applause from faithful party supporters.