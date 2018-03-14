The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) congratulates our sister Party in Grenada – the New National Party, led by Prime minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, on their great victory at the general elections in Grenada held on March 13th 2018.

Like the Dominica Freedom Party, the New National Party (NNP) is a member of the Caribbean Democratic Union, which promotes the ideals of liberal democracy, and encourages centre-right policies including those in relation to, helping people pull themselves up “by their own boots straps”; creating the best enabling environment for them to do so; and providing social support to those who can’t otherwise help themselves and doing so in transparent ways that uphold human dignity.

Undoubtedly, the strong economic performance of Grenada over the last five years featured highly in the decision of the people of Grenada to hand a clean sweep of the polls (all fifteen seats) to the NNP after having done so five years ago.

The Dominica Freedom Party looks forward to continuing to work with Dr. Keith Michell and his New National Party towards fashioning strong, resilient, prosperous and socially cohesive Caribbean societies.