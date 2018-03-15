Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, has said that a program embarked upon by the party to engage the people has been going quite well.

He stated over the past two years the party has increased engagement and discussion with the people.

“We have been doing that through our radio program and other means and the response to our radio program has been tremendous,” Vital stated. “People meet me in the street and they say we have been listening and we like what you are saying,”

He said everytime he walks through the streets of Roseau people say more and more of them are listening.

“So our message is getting out there,” Vital remarked. “People like not just our message but they like the approach to our message, they like the way we are bringing it out, there is no malice, there is no hate, there is really the issues and love for country.”

He added that the DFP’s messages is not about “bringing down individuals, there is no attacking anybody, there is no wishing people go to jail.”

“It is really just about our country, where do we want our country to go, what do we need and an opposition party needs to be able to do that,” Vital said. “That is what the Dominica Freedom Party is doing.”