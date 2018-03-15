DFP says engagement with people going “quite well”Dominica News Online - Thursday, March 15th, 2018 at 3:06 PM
Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital, has said that a program embarked upon by the party to engage the people has been going quite well.
He stated over the past two years the party has increased engagement and discussion with the people.
“We have been doing that through our radio program and other means and the response to our radio program has been tremendous,” Vital stated. “People meet me in the street and they say we have been listening and we like what you are saying,”
He said everytime he walks through the streets of Roseau people say more and more of them are listening.
“So our message is getting out there,” Vital remarked. “People like not just our message but they like the approach to our message, they like the way we are bringing it out, there is no malice, there is no hate, there is really the issues and love for country.”
He added that the DFP’s messages is not about “bringing down individuals, there is no attacking anybody, there is no wishing people go to jail.”
“It is really just about our country, where do we want our country to go, what do we need and an opposition party needs to be able to do that,” Vital said. “That is what the Dominica Freedom Party is doing.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Ken garson, clean up your appearance if you want to be taken seriously. Curiosity killed the cat but a “stubborn” attitude wiped out his litter. Dominicans will not take you seriously regardless of what they say to your face with that locks on your head. Yes we know its just a hairstyle and this is the modern world but you MUST listen to a majority of your supporters my friend.
Assertive like Mama Eugenia!
WHY did DR. SAM left in the first place.
Mr. Vital, can I ask you one question? Are you willing to cut your hair if this will propell your chances as being a nationally recognized choice to lead the nation?
I am from an old DFP strong hold .
Freedom party has always been my party. I am still DFP . I hope we get enough candidates to contest the election in June 2018.
One door at a time will be knocked on to get the message out there. Just like during Ms. Charles time. I will help pass the word around.
Miss Charles is the one who have you people in that mess right now I can see the DFP messing things up again. Please let DLP and UWP contest the next election
Mr. Vital i want you to choose your candidates very very wisely. These people can make or break your success. I wish you all the best in Making Dominica Great Again
Oh yes. Your party needs to boost it’s social media presence as well. You will connect with a greater range of people especially the voting youth. As long as you bring forth a solid candidate in my constituency – you have my vote!