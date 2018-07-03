Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Kent Vital has said that now is the time to arise and take back Dominica, saying it is not the time to be fearful.

He was addressing a party conference held at the Garraway Hotel on Monday.

“We have to arise and take back our country, we can’t be fearful anymore,” he said. “Our country is far from where we want it to be, our beloved country remains economically fragile, a situation that existing prior to Hurricane Maria, but that was worsened by its passage.

According to Vital, poverty is high, unemployment is high, agriculture is weak and tourism is not strong.

“There are desperate cries from our people for help,” he stated.

Vital said his party longs for a country where agriculture is thriving, where farmers can once again be independent and free to speak their minds.

“We long for a country where we can take our place among other Caribbean nations such as St Lucia, Antigua and Barbados who have developed world class tourism industry,” he remarked.

He stated further that the country has the natural setting that can be the basis of a strong tourism offering, “one that can be packaged to be very special and unique and second to none in the Caribbean.”

In terms of education, Vital believes that the important offshore education sector, especially Ross University needs to be restored, “to prevent further Post-Maria economic turmoil in our land.”

“We want our business sector to be reawakened, vibrant, strong and for there to be ample opportunity for the ordinary people to start businesses which can thrive, which can grow and contribute to the economic transformation of our land,” he noted.

He stated also that the DFP will remove poverty and undernutrition because there is too much of it.

“But we must go further than just that as a people,” Vital stressed. “We want all of our people, not just a few, to have the opportunity to live decent and good lives, including living in housing that is not only safe and resilient to the impact of natural disasters, but that is comfortable, attractive and to which we can all feel proud to invite others to share a meal.”

He added, “We want communities where people live in harmony, as good neighbours where we take responsibility for keeping our neighborhoods clean, where we look out for the safety of each other, where we can recreate together irrespective of our political persuasion and do so without unruly behavior.”

He said the DFP also longs for a country that young people can be proud of, one that provides fair and dignified pathways for them to be educated, productive citizens, great managers, good workers, creative entrepreneurs, well rounded good citizens and the leaders of tomorrow.