The leaders of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) and the United Workers Party (UWP) have both welcomed the Peoples Party of Dominica (P-POD) into the island’s political arena.

DNO caught up with Lennox Linton of the UWP and the DFP’s Kent Vital at an Electoral Reform Symposium on Tuesday and questioned them on the announcement by P-POD’s leader, Sapphire Carrington, this week that the party will be contesting the next general election. Her announcement formally marked the entry into politics of a party that was largely confined to social media and the internet.

“This party has been around for a little while,” Vital said. “They are only now announcing formally but they have had quite a media presence. I am aware of their existence and their activities and I have heard some of the utterances from the political leader and she seems to be a person that is very concerned about what is happening in Dominica, someone who is passionate about bringing change to our land.”

He said based on this, he was welcoming P-POD.

“Under our Constitution, it is the right of anyone to organize, to associate with a group in order to represent themselves for national elections,” he stated. “As a fundamental right, as a right, they have under our laws, we welcome them, that is democracy.”

Vital said he hopes that P-POD does politics with the right attitude and the right approach, things that the DFP has been championing.

“I hope for them, like the Freedom Party the foundation will be integrity because integrity is the most critical thing needed in Dominica at this point to take our country forward,” he stated.

Linton said he also welcomed P-POD, saying that he hoped the party will be like the UWP which has been focusing on the “rule of law and the harmonious development of all the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

“I don’t know much about this party, I have heard the name but to the extent that it is a new entrant in into the fray, they are welcomed,” he said.