DFP writes open letter to PM Skerrit on national forum after MariaDominica News Online - Thursday, November 30th, 2017 at 12:56 PM
The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has written an open letter to Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, stating that this is a follow up to a letter written to the Prime Minister in which the DFP suggested that the government convene a national forum to discuss the challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The DFP stated that Skerrit had not responded to the original letter and was following up with the open letter.
“We have not yet had a response to our direct letter to you as Prime Minister dated November 13th 2017, in which we suggested that you and your government convene a forum of all political parties and other pertinent national stakeholders to discuss and make recommendations on putting the country on the best footing to overcome the new challenges posed by the passage of Hurricane Maria,” the letter states. “Therefore, we are following up on this letter, but this time, to encourage your response, we wish to do so through this open letter.”
The letter stated that “economic dynamism in our country have been declining over the past 25 years. We have all been experiencing it! And now the impact of Hurricane Maria has made the situation much worst at a time when we had not yet redressed most of the damage caused by storm Erika in 2015.”
The letter stated that given the new social, economic and humanitarian challenges Dominica faces “stemming from the impact that Hurricane Maria had on our country, the Dominica Freedom Party offers to dialogue with the political leadership of the current government on putting the country on the best footing towards building a strong independent nation – a nation where people have economic dignity; one that is sustainable; one where there is a strong sense of belonging, strong national pride and strong community spirit among the citizens.”
Read the full letter below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
26 Comments
Mr Vital, there is no harm in trying. It is so sad that our people see only one way. I support no political party. As I read the comments, it saddens me that people can be so abusive and unkind to others. We can agree to disagree and so it should be. However, the same persons who prefer the government to do all are the same persons who complain that their employers do not involve them in decision making and their employers, they complain, do as they please and therefore they, the employees do not care.
As to the fact that Dominica now has $0/45 thousand people is a fallacy. Please let me know how you people arrive at this number? Pure propaganda all over. I wish we could sell propaganda – Dominica would be a rich nation.
Mr Abolour, your criticism of me and you are doing the same as you always have done that tells me you are ignorant and do not worthy a penny in a pond idiot.
As I read Mr. Vital’s letter and the comments, it is quite pellucid that the sycophants of the ruling regime have come out in force like grotesque locusts to eviscerate anyone who even dare to offer sensible alternative suggestions. Firstly, it’s never too late to start. Everyday is an opportunity for a new beginning. Secondly, the government wants to do it all. That’s a sure recipe for failure. No government has a monopoly on ideas or intelligence. There is a truism that two heads are better than one. By involving a large cross-section of the populace, more and better ideas, suggestions and solutions can be garnered to put the country on sound footing. It is a fallacy to think that government alone has the wherewithal to mend all the country’s problems. Collectivism always triumphs over individualism. I’m no supporter of Mr. Vital but some of his suggestions are solid and feasible. To summarily dismissed his suggestions like a radioactive potato is mindless.
Those fellas are all hypocrites and jokers they all came straight out of a comic book, so are their own supporters Now that they can see things moving fast after nearly two months they want to come on board Workers jokers party have not done anything to help apart from looking out for themselves without any shame, Now pretty boy opposition leader is asking the Chinese government for a new car top of the range this guy has a nerve,then they would turn around and say Pm Skerrit is begging and their supporters are so idiotic they cannot see jokers party is conning them
Mr. Dog meat eater does nothing but curse critics of the government’s selfish, unsound and wasteful policies. Yes, the government gets it right sometimes but they are not infallible. When everybody thinks alike there is no thinking. All this congenital idiot does is to read people’s comment then he throws a juvenile tantrum if you dare to offer an opinion that he views as anti-government. Only a chronically stupid parasitic mendicant acts like that.
Excuse me Kent, Dominica now has a population of about 35 to 40 thousand people and three political parties–What’s up with you and your Freedom Party stuff? You need to find a working arrangement with the opposition or else get out of the way…….You are making a mockery of yourself and Dominica. Have you heard of divide and conquer Kent? That is what slavery and modern day politics in DA are all about–please don’t be party to this -you are a very bright man…..nuff said….Dr. Sam has showed you the way………
Clearly Mr Vidal needs to go back to English class. Who really penned this?
This just come has nothing to offer. You mean to tell me a whole two months after hurricane pass and daykalay us you writing letter for people to come together? We have been in this thing since the night of Maria, in our neighbors houses, clinging on to tables for our safety. We have been patching and reinstalling roofs, cleaning out mud and bush from the 19th. We have carried water, fixed pipes, cleared roads and made food together. We have grieved together, prayed together and contributed ideas to help develop ourselves, our homes, our communities and country. While some of you opposition leaders sit back, wait on relief and criticize everything that the government and the people who selflessly assist us, do. Is a letter or two what you have to show? Is that all you’ve done as post maria relief efforts?
@ Frances Shillingford, respect to you well said you have tick all the boxes.
Kent, you are wasting you time with this approach I’m afraid. Skerrit does not care a toss. As long as hè keeps the opposition split and win the election is all that matters to HIM, even if there are fewer people left in the country. As long as hè can claim hè was democratically elected is all hè cares about It’s the sovereignity of our country hè uses to rule and make sure hè is top dog. Why, the man even has no respect for parliament and thinks it’s a waste of time. It’s all about HIM.
You have been hopping planes since Douglas-Charles got the all clear and you are telling me that you want a national forum? Joker, you are!
I believe that Maria has brought us closer as family, neighbors and friends. We have never been more community-spirited than now. Maria got rid of our phones so we could talk to each other face to face again. Those of us who only saw color, our eyes are repaired; our eyesight restored. I have never seen my people more loving than I see them now that Maria has passed. There is beauty in everything. So I do not appreciate your letter asking for what we have already. We are one people, and we are working together to fix Dominica. That is your business if you are not doing your part, but do not play the blame game.
Do something to help, anything, so that he sees you all are willing and serious, for crying out loud🙄
Everyday the government updates the listening and viewing public on Post-Hurricane Maria developments. We listen to utility and telecommunications company, ministers and their PS’ and officers. We hear about our medical facilities, learning institutions, roads and access areas, distribution centers and ports. We receive up to date and timely notices, the latest most current updates through these press briefings. Over the last two months, I have listened to and occasionally viewed over 40 press conferences. I am so happy to hear/see how far we have come post Maria. You think this was done by one person? No, this is a national effort! Everyone at home and the patriotic ones abroad are all getting their hands dirty so that DA can rise once more. We have support the world over, it is just sad that people like you who use your position as leader of a political party to not bring about positive change, but rather create hindrances to achieving success on our road to rebuilding and recovery!
They have no one to ask for help so they want to talk none …. to the pm so later down they can try and capitaliz on political sing song
And where was this Kent Vidal in the aftermath of Maria? You either offer yourself to help the people or you move along. Clearly you did not do the former, so feel free to move it along. Your letter is months late!
First of all, the DFP needs to hire an editor. Secondly, this is trash. Vidal needs to tell Dominicans what groundwork he himself and the five members of the Freedom Party were involved in. What did you all do before, during and after Maria to help your people?
Kent, What you need to do is send open letters to all barber shops throughout Dominica. And see which one has shears strong enough to give you a hair cut. Stop this nonsense. So Kent, when you get that hair cut, go through the next general election, win a few constituencies, have a few senators seated, then you can demand open forum from government. Stop making a long hair joke of yourself. Get a haircut
Opposition forces have this conception that you have to be in government to do something. They are free to have forums to decide what they can do. All that talking is just showing that you can never trust them, and the government should just ignore their nonesensecals and their unreasonableness. Were they involve in the cleaning process after Maria. The first stage of the recovery process. Anybody can write a letter. We had people from overseas coming to help Dominicans to clean and all those lazy opposition forces could don was talk and write letters to draw attention to themselves. There were people out there from morning to night cleaning and sweating, getting their hands dirty, but opposition forces were too important to help. They have no action to offer. ” By their deeds you shall know them” or lack of deeds. A young man name Kurt put his life on the line going beyond the call of duty for his country. What did you do Mr Vital. What did you and your party do. Name one thing.
Mr. Vital and the DFP I give you great credit for following up with another letter to the PM.
Obviously, your political party is trying to bring unity in the country. Supporters of the current Government is blind and bias to the point where they forgot what is right from wrong.
Just recently the Government denied about owing Venezuela, and now what they have to say about Venezuela forgiving the country over one hundred Million dollar debt.?
As far as I can see it, the DFP have a great chance in making a big difference in Dominica. The UWP tried but Dominicans just have that their fear about them. DFP, I suggest you start going to all constituency and plea your case. Your party can pull the biggest upset win in Dominica’s political history. Bigger than Donald Trump in the USA.
@ That smart …. Dominican for life, I’m saying to you keep on dreaming, but having said that i would prefer to see DFP win in15 years time, but never again workers jokers party in my life time and I am just 22 years old,workers adios.
No more talk DFP and UWP, get your hands dirty and help your people, pull your resources to help Dominicans. Do you have overseas contacts to request they come to help with community counseling? Stop writing and talking and start working.
Very well said, it is not longer the time for talking,,,rather doing is what is needed !
Joke that nah???? You apparently seem very blind don’t you listen to the daily updates which informs the nation of the way forward sector by sector. So the PM must meet with all Political parties to chart the way forward. That means he would have been sleeping for the last two months. What I expected to see from you DFP leader is areas where you can offer your expertise and suggestion. I believe if we have eyes to see then we in Dominica will realize that Dominica has made much more progress that any of the hard hit islands. That letter sir should have come a week after Maria in my opinion not now……Dominica is well on its way to recovery. You are two months too late.
What is wrong with you people? A talk shop you all looking for? Let the Government do its work as Government and find something to do to help bring the country back on track. What have you all done lately?
I agree with that…. do something for the nation to see. Give a school a generator a tent to have classes and let us see it on social media. Give Carib Territory some building materials to repair their homes. Right now talk wont do.