DLP, UWP differ on aspects of electoral reformDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 at 10:15 AM
Although the two major political parties generally agree that there is a need for electoral reform in Dominica, they disagree on major points on how to implement such reforms.
Proposed amendments by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) government, for confirmation or registration of Dominicans living overseas, in the Registration of Electors Act have become a sticking point
31.1 of the amendments of the Act reads, “In order to facilitate confirmation in accordance with this part of persons residing overseas, the office of any mission or embassy of the State or any other place approved by the Commission may be designated as a registration office and the registering, enrolment officer and assistant registering officer shall be appointed under the direction of the Chief Registering Officer for that purpose.”
The Opposition, United Workers Party (UWP), led by Lennox Linton, said it is “uncompromisingly opposed” to the proposed Amendments which will allow specially designated voter registration offices overseas.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, the political leader of the DLP, has said he will not allow anyone to disenfranchise Dominicans, whether they are on the island or overseas, from voting.
At a press conference recently, Linton made the UWP’s position on that matter clear.
“The United Workers Party is uncompromisingly opposed to the proposed Amendments to the Registration of Elector’s Act seeking to authorize confirmation of persons on the list of eligible voters at specially designated registration offices overseas,” he said. “The explanation we have heard from a government that such action is necessary to protect the right to vote and thereby prevent this infringement of voters living overseas is seriously flawed and absolutely without merit.”
According to him, “this infringement cannot be prevented, nor can infringement be secured through a process that is inherently discriminatory and specially designed to confirm and further facilitate the Dominica Labour Party’s dishonest operating procedure of stealing elections with illegal overseas votes.”
According to Linton, the UWP will not retreat from its position on the matter, saying that citizens vote in Dominica for a government to run the affairs of Dominica for Dominicans living in Dominica.
“Under the existing laws citizens who are entitled to vote become qualified to vote by being resident in a particular polling district in Dominica for at least three months prior to registration,” Linton explained. “A violation of the residency requirement by being absent from Dominica for more than five years disqualifies that citizen of being on the list of eligible voters.”
He mentioned however, a disqualified voter does not lose the right or the entitlement to vote and can easily be qualified again through the re-registration process provided in our election laws.
“The only way to present fairness to all and to prevent the government from involvement in states sponsored actions that disenfranchise overseas voters is to conduct a confirmation process exclusively in Dominica,” Linton noted.
But Prime Minister Skerrit is also similarly uncompromising.
“I will say this,” he stated. “As long as I am Prime Minister of this country, I will not allow anybody to seek to disenfranchise Dominicans from voting, including Dominicans resident overseas. Dominicans resident overseas are Dominicans. They are Dominicans by birth, they have properties here, they have investments in Dominica and they visit Dominica more often than most people. They have a greater stake in Dominica than many of us who reside in this country.”
He stated that is is a retrogressive step when other countries are seeking to embrace the diaspora and their citizens living elsewhere that Dominica should seek to cut Dominicans off from their contribution to the island.
“There is no way that this government will allow this to happen, there is no way we will go to parliament to pass legislation that will seek to disenfranchise persons on the voters’ list,” he stated.
The Prime Minister remarked that in many countries people went through serious problems to gain the right to vote.
“So those who want us to go to Parliament to remove Dominicans who are on the voters’ list legitimately because they are residing overseas, that will not happen,” he said.
The government originally planned to take the amendments to parliament this week but has put this on hold for further dialogue with stakeholders.
Skerrit I will always refer to you as a dunce or dullard.You and your corrupted DLP is the one disenfranchising Dominicans.Will you be going to every corner of the world where there are Dominicans???The answer is NO!!! You will only be going where Labourites have been recruiting people to vote for DLP illegally.
This confirmation thing abroad,should never see light of day.Why should DLP start the process at an advantage? Take you pending defeat ..Your lazy MISLEADER.
Who can trust a process abroad conducted by a Skerrit led DLP?Has DLP done anything above board?The answer is No …Our 2005,2009,2014 elections have all been stolen. Ask the Commonwealth
Election Observers.
We need campaign Finance reform and ID cards…You don’t seem to be interested in those.Your fascination is only to get illegal votes.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Boss why are these people living overseas??? If Dominica so nice why they not loving here?? Garbagel u talking … let them come here and register .. why they can’t spend there money to come here and register or for confirmation… why does the government has to open offices to get them to register overseas .. let them come isn’t it good for the economy when they spend money to come here???? Skerite lookng for all ways to voleh a election .. my brother comout there my brother… u doe see u need to cget out of there man.. ur damn qwaypeh!
Another move by Skerrit to stay in power at all cost. Are not all Dominicans on the list eligible to vote, as long as they resided in Dominica 3 months prior to an election? What confirmation Skerrit talking about to even want to send people abroad for confirmation? In confirmation is necessary Dominicans residing abroad should just come to Dominica to confirm thei participation in an election. In all of my years voting in Dominica I was only registered once and NEVER had to go back to confirm that I am still a Dominican. Skerrit cannot look for ways to cheat and making cheating legal. It is not fair to have people living abroad all of their lives and come and give us a government of their choice. My brother has been residing in Guadeloupe for 45 years along with his Dominican wife. They and their children are French and they have no interest in Dominica, except that they are laborite. In the last 30 yrs they have NEVER spend 5 days a year here. Why should they come and vote and go?
As the PM once said no law or constitution can stop him
You see it’s this kind of arrogant attitude by the PM I cannot take in!
What does he mean by “they have a greater stake than many of us who reside in this country”??
So what are you implying Mr. Prime Minister, that the job that I hold and file taxes for over 20 years; the house that I built and the car that I drive, buy gas for are not stakes that I have in this country?
Why should I be happy about overseas voters coming in to muddy the electoral process when they don’t have to stay back and suffer the fall-out from your hare-brained ideas and empty promises?
My son lives overseas, he is a registered voter but he has absolutely no interest in coming to vote EVEN IF he were to get a free ticket. As far as he’s concerned “Mom, let the people who live and work here decide who they want as their government, I am not interested.”
So, Mr. PM, we the native voters are just as important as your importees, ok?? Bon!!
Not about the topic OK.
Dno but today marks one year since maria and you guys haven’t said a thing. We have to give Gid thanks for his mercies. And I sympathize with those who lost their loved ones. Let’s continue to trust Gid throughout the season
The DLP should NEVER be allowed to go abroad to register or reconfirm voters. This is because this party is not TRUST WORTHY..DLP with their own supporters and zealots in embassies and consulates abroad will use the opportunity to ensure that their people are carefully selected to vote in constituencies where they are weak …
Presently they do not have the numbers on the ground to guarantee them a victory,so those dedperates are desperate.!!!.
I don’t TRUST this move,and we should stop those LOSERS…Let Skerrit see what it means to be out of office Is he wanted abroad??
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
The way I see ; if they visit regularly then they should be able to register to vote within a certain periodwhen they go home . If someone is Dominican by birth and is a citizen of another country and never visit why should they be entitled to vote ? Keeping registration local will eliminate fraud .
Serious question, say you are living, working, residing in Russia, why exactly do you need to come to vote?
Anything that happens here, be it good or bad doesnt effect you. So why do people feel they need to come back to Dominica, elect a government, spend three days, and go back.
If you live here, you will only know what you know from news or here say, or what your mother’s opinion is you wont see things for yourself.
So again, what’s the point, id like to be enlightened on this.