Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton, has expressed the view that Dominica is heading for a “major economic collapse” because of the country’s wholesale reliance on revenue from the Citizenship By Investment program (CBI).

He made that statement at a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall On Friday 26TH May 2017.

Linton claimed that the government with money earned from the sale of passports is used to “back the people into a corner,” thus making them dependent on the government and this will lead the country into a state of “record levels of poverty and dependency.”

“The government has money but the people have none,” he stated. “The government is using its passport revenue to back the people into a corner and to make them dependent and supportive of the government. We are heading for that economic collapse and record levels of poverty and dependency because of Mr. Skerrit’s appalling failure to get the fundamentals of economic growth right and his refusal to steer the country away from wholesale reliance on economic citizenship revenue.”

Linton said that these points have been made on more than occasions, but it has been branded as the Opposition not liking Dominica.

“We have made those points every time we make those points. It comes across as though, well they make it seem as though we are saying that because we don’t like Dominica and we want to see an end to Citizenship by Investment Program,” he said.

Linton noted that the opposition is in full support of the CBI program; however, the “nonsense and corruption” are not supported.

“We don’t support the nonsense and corruption surrounding it because Citizenship By Investment is Citizenship By Investment. It is not corruption that goes along with Citizenship By Investment,” Linton remarked.