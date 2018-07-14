The civil suit brought against Opposition Leader Dr. Denzil Douglas by one of his constituents over Dr. Douglas’ possession of a diplomatic passport of Dominica, has been thrown out of the court.

Cuthbert “Big Chief” Mills of Newton Ground took legal action against the former Prime Minister in February, challenging his eligibility to remain an elected parliamentarian due to the second passport issue.

Millss’ legal team was led by Anthony Ross QC.

The Attorney General filed a mirror suit one month prior.

Mills and the Attorney General had sought to consolidate their cases, but the judge ruled against it.

Read more..