A mere three months after he was elected Deputy Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Dr. Sam Christian has stepped down from the post.

He told DNO on Monday differences within the party led to his resignation but remains a Freedomite and is firmly committed to the development of Dominica, especially after Hurricane Maria.

He said when he took on a radio show for the DFP on Q95 about a year ago, he told the party leadership that they need to go out and meet the people and mobilize the electorate.

“One year later that did not happen,” he stated. “Nothing was being done. That is not the proper way to run the party.”

He noted that he advised other party leaders to engage other parties and not a accept “an isolated approach” to win an election since such method was unrealistic and not reasonable.

Dr. Christian said now as an ordinary citizen and Freedomite, he is focused like a “laser beam” on working with all positive and constructive Dominicans “at home and abroad be they red, blue, green, or any color in between.”

“It matters little whether we like them or not, we must engage the Honorable Prime Minister, we must engage the Honorable Leader of the Opposition and whoever else is necessary,” he noted. “We are not blind to the fact indeed that tiger has not changed its stripes nor the leopard his spots, we are faced with those who are intent on grabbing every last ounce of power from our democratic institutions and diverting our nation’s resources to one set, one set, one set.”

He stated that no fiber in his being will allow him to stand idly by “and support the policy of forbidding strategic outreach.”

“The Freedom Party must be proactive, we must be mindful of the poem, ‘he drew a circle that shut me out, heretic, rebel, a thing to flout, but love and I had the wit to win, we drew a circle that took him in,’” he noted. “There is no one more solidly committed to the principle that made our country great under Dame Eugenia Charles.”

He also said all hands are needed on deck of the “monumental” rebuilding of Dominica after Maria and he is committed to playing his part.

“Many acquaintances have said Doc, you are not a politician, you are a doctor and we need more doctors like you,” Christian stated. “Well, I am not sure if I should take this as a compliment or criticism, nevertheless, Maria has confirmed that I was at the right place at the right time and for that I give thanks that God has allowed his humble servant contribute in making a difference. If it is my calling to work at the grassroots level amidst the mud and debris, the humble homes, the rough and tumble roads of our blessed country, I say, yes Lord, yes Lord, yes I will do whatever you want me to do.”