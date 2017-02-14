Moments after he was released from police custody on Monday, opposition Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine said he will continue calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

He was first taken into custody by the police on Sunday February 12, 2017, around 2:00 pm and brought to Police Headquarters for questioning in relation to violence which took place in Roseau on February 7.

He was released around 6:00 pm on that day with instructions to return at 9:00 am on February 13, 2017 for further questioning. He was eventually released without charge. He said the police alleged that he incited people to overthrow the Skerrit administration and he has denied the accusations.

Despite this, Dr. Fontaine said he will not stop the call for Skerrit to resign.

“We are going to continue to the call across this country for the resignation of Roosevelt Skerrit,” he stated. “Roosevelt Skerrit has lost his moral authority to be Prime Minister of this country and he must go and he must go now.”

He stated this is the message that is going to be shared across Dominica.

“Enough is enough,” Fontaine said. “Skerrit has no choice, he simply has to go.”

The violence in Roseau took place hours after a public meeting organized by opposition parties demanding Skerrit’s resignation on matters concerning the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program and the alleged sale of diplomatic passports.