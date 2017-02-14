Dr. Thomson Fontaine undeterred after release from police custodyDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 10:08 AM
Moments after he was released from police custody on Monday, opposition Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine said he will continue calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
He was first taken into custody by the police on Sunday February 12, 2017, around 2:00 pm and brought to Police Headquarters for questioning in relation to violence which took place in Roseau on February 7.
He was released around 6:00 pm on that day with instructions to return at 9:00 am on February 13, 2017 for further questioning. He was eventually released without charge. He said the police alleged that he incited people to overthrow the Skerrit administration and he has denied the accusations.
Despite this, Dr. Fontaine said he will not stop the call for Skerrit to resign.
“We are going to continue to the call across this country for the resignation of Roosevelt Skerrit,” he stated. “Roosevelt Skerrit has lost his moral authority to be Prime Minister of this country and he must go and he must go now.”
He stated this is the message that is going to be shared across Dominica.
“Enough is enough,” Fontaine said. “Skerrit has no choice, he simply has to go.”
The violence in Roseau took place hours after a public meeting organized by opposition parties demanding Skerrit’s resignation on matters concerning the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program and the alleged sale of diplomatic passports.
skerrit must go? hmm …make sure alu get rid of Linton first.
Thompson beware of the person with his hand across your shoulder .WATCH YOUR BACK
Thompson, We the people of Dominica are 100% with you on calling for Skerritt to resign immediately. We cannot allow this Skerro to drag the name of Dominica in the gutter.
Under Skerritt rule, Dominica\’s name called with terrorists , international criminals, gamblers, thieves, crooked ambassadors and incompetent ministers.
It is now time for Skerro to go!
Dr. Fontaine ( with a real doctor degree) please keep putting the pressure on these guys. I will b travelling around Dominica everyday to pass the message with Team Dominica.
Election is too far away to wait , do not let them talk about elections , this is another ploy to delay their stay in office.
Let it be known that Dominica is not a country without democracy. I never in a million years would have thought that our dear country would come to this. I used to admire our Prime Minister when he first took office. I saw him as a leader that was passionate, ambitious and a true servant. He came from a very good upbringing and was a fantastic student. He was never boastful or unkind, and was the most reserved in the room. Fast forward 30 yrs, a lot has changed. With the responsibility of running a country, making tough decisions and trying to stay in power, it seems that desperate means have taken control of the boy I onced loved.
I know that people make mistakes, but in the end they apologize and most times are forgiven. I am not sure why our dear PM can’t own up to his mistakes, create more transparency, have checks and balances and not allow himself to be influenced by investors who uses their financial powers to get things done.
I understand the frustration Thompson…
The Gov\’t will pay attention to the voice of the people. They have to leave now.
Dr. Fontaine
That’s your constitutional right to express yourself and to call on the Prime Minister or any other Minister to resign. It is not the constitutional right of anyone to incite violence, although I am not saying you did. Keep on your message sir, particularly if you are right about all that you and others have been saying.
Please make sure though that it Mr. Skerrit goes and you are to form part of a new administration that your hands are clean and that the stories about you including the DAAS matter and other claims to include case numbers in the USA and at home are all fake news.
On another note, I heard Gabriel christian this morning on Q95 talking about reports made in the international press about the Prime Minister and if we think the Prime Minister is arrogant just listen to Gabriel. He wanted “Skerrit” to address the nation of America on a matter. I guess Skeritt’s surname is now “Trump”!
I am with you 1000 000 000 %..Don’t allow them to change the focus doctor..This is a WICKED and EVIL gng posing as a government…EXPOSE THEM for what they are.
It’s those selling the passports to those crooks and criminals around the world who are smearing Dominicas name.Those dealing with people like NGLapseng and Monfared.They are destroying the good name of the country.
Keep on pressuring the evil cabal my good Doctor..It was a BLATANT LIE from the pit of hell,to jail you and to divert attention…Keep asking the relevant questions about those crooks and criminals like MONFARED..Expose them locally,regionally and internationally.Gang of LIARS they are.!..
Skerrit most go and will go ….
