Former Prime Minister, Edison James, has rubbished a statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit which blamed James for Dominica not having an international airport.

James described the statement as a “Nancy story” and challenged Skerrit to provide evidence to back up his claim.

Skerrit made the statement at a town hall meeting on April 2nd 2017, saying that an international airport would have been built years ago but James prevented this from happening.

“We’ve spoken about International Airport for a very long time. Dame Eugenia Charles, may her soul rest in peace, because of our friendship with the US Government promised to assist with the International Airport…Mr. James, the then leader of the opposition, wrote to the Americans to say to them that they should not come to build an Airport because it would interfere in an election in Dominica,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister described James’ alleged action as “bad politics.”

“It was bad politics, it was bad statesmanship on the part on Mr. James and the Workers Party to have written to the Americans to say to them they should not come to build the airport for us…We would have had our operating airport in the 80’s in the 90’s,” Skerrit said.

But James told DNO that there is no truth to this.

“No one has been able to provide any written, audio or video documentation to show the truth of this (Skerrit’s statement), and that is because there is no truth in this,” James said.

He said that the number of times the Dominica Labour Party has been in office and has been speaking about the construction of an international airport, “we should by now have five international airports.”

James stated that these types of statements from the Prime Minster are what you get from “a leader who is totally incompetent.”

“That is, he blames everyone else for his failure,” James added.

The former leader expressed satisfaction over progress that was made by the United Workers Party in constructing an international airport in Dominica.

“Had we continued in office, we would have had such a facility here a long time ago,” James remarked.

DNO contacted the office of the Prime Minister on James’ response, however efforts were futile.