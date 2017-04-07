Edison James responds to statements by PM Skerrit on international airportDominica News Online - Friday, April 7th, 2017 at 9:56 AM
Former Prime Minister, Edison James, has rubbished a statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit which blamed James for Dominica not having an international airport.
James described the statement as a “Nancy story” and challenged Skerrit to provide evidence to back up his claim.
Skerrit made the statement at a town hall meeting on April 2nd 2017, saying that an international airport would have been built years ago but James prevented this from happening.
“We’ve spoken about International Airport for a very long time. Dame Eugenia Charles, may her soul rest in peace, because of our friendship with the US Government promised to assist with the International Airport…Mr. James, the then leader of the opposition, wrote to the Americans to say to them that they should not come to build an Airport because it would interfere in an election in Dominica,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister described James’ alleged action as “bad politics.”
“It was bad politics, it was bad statesmanship on the part on Mr. James and the Workers Party to have written to the Americans to say to them they should not come to build the airport for us…We would have had our operating airport in the 80’s in the 90’s,” Skerrit said.
But James told DNO that there is no truth to this.
“No one has been able to provide any written, audio or video documentation to show the truth of this (Skerrit’s statement), and that is because there is no truth in this,” James said.
He said that the number of times the Dominica Labour Party has been in office and has been speaking about the construction of an international airport, “we should by now have five international airports.”
James stated that these types of statements from the Prime Minster are what you get from “a leader who is totally incompetent.”
“That is, he blames everyone else for his failure,” James added.
The former leader expressed satisfaction over progress that was made by the United Workers Party in constructing an international airport in Dominica.
“Had we continued in office, we would have had such a facility here a long time ago,” James remarked.
DNO contacted the office of the Prime Minister on James’ response, however efforts were futile.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I’ve been a very staunch supporter of the Freedom party and the policies of the late Dame Eugenia. She has pride of place on my list of great leaders. However, If anyone really believes the version of the ‘Nancy Story” that the Americans were going to build an international airport in Dominica but changed their minds because of a letter allegedly written by an opposition MP, then I have a bridge to sell.
The real cause for concern about the international airport is the statement by the Dear Leader that his government will deliver on its promise. One of his options was through the BOOT – Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer -option’, with a team of “private developers from China.” (DNO, April 6, 2017). The question is , “Are we being taken to hell in a hand basket? The people of Dominica need to understand the potential implications of this BOOT program. They need to understand that if people build own and operate something it is theirs and gives them exclusive rights including naming it whatever they want. Will the MOU be made public? Will the deal be explained in detail to the people of Dominica? Will the “private developers from China” be able to allow or disallow people from entering their premises including born Dominicans who are holders of passports from other foreign countries?
Was there a letter written to the US embassy by Mr. James on the International airport. Could someone publish this letter so that one could determine if there is any truth to what is being said. We need to establish the facts based on the content of the letter that was written. I remembered that the MP for Portsmouth at the time had requested a copy of this letter. We need to get all the facts to clarify the matter.
But since when UWP want evidence nuh. They accusing Skerrit if selling diplomatic passports for years without evidence. I say to James, stay in the twilight. Or go talk to Lennox about evidence. We’ve read in Huffington Post that he has none. So be quiet, rumor mongers