The Evangelical movement and two of the island’s trade unions are supporting calls for electoral reform in Dominica.

The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC), the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) and the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU) made presentations on the matter at a National Consultation on Electoral Reform hosted by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Tuesday.

Pastor Lennox Timothy said DAEC is in full support campaign finance reform laws.

“We concur with the following positions of the inter-parliamentary meeting of 1994 in Paris, that every individual has a right, 1. to express political opinions without inferences, to seek, receive and impart information and to make an informed choice to move freely within the country in order to campaign for elections, to campaign on an equal basis with other political parties including the party forming the existing government,” he stated. “This should include campaign finance reform laws.”

According to him every candidate for elections and every political party should have an equal opportunity of access to the media, “particularly the mass communication media in order to put forward their political views.”

Moreover, Timothy said the DAEC believes that all should seek to do what is right, “and in this context doing right is taking every precaution to observe and follow the prescribed established law, the House of Assembly Elections Act.

General Secretary of the DPSU Thomas Letang said electoral reform will guarantee free and fair elections.

“Electoral Reform in our view is one of the biggest demonstrations by us getting involved, it’s one of the biggest ways that we can demonstrate our involvement in democracy,” he stated. “Because it provides for elections to be free and fair.”

He went on to say that it also sets the foundation for all who are eligible and qualified to vote, to do so.

“It sets a level playing field for all who are participating or offering themselves as candidates,” Letang noted. “It ensures that we will have an electoral list which is sanitized and one that allows us to remove from that list, those who have passed on and lead them to rest in eternal peace.”

Letang said the union stands for equality and equity.

He believes that one way of demonstrating this is by identifying with the call for Electoral Reform in Dominica.

Meantime; Secretary-Treasurer of WAWU, Kertiste Augustus said the electors’ list must be constantly reviewed by the Electoral Commission and the administration in order to remove from the list those who have gone to “the great beyond.”

“We have to address the question of migration, those persons that have left Dominica and have not returned in five years and more,” he argued.

He also mentioned the use of voter registration cards.

“When it was proposed I supported that because like Mr. (Lennox) Linton I see this as your passport to determine that you are the person that you say you are,” Augustus said. “My take on the question of the electoral list and the voters’ registration card is that the provisions that are in fact required legally must be implemented by both the Electoral Commission and the administration. And more-so with the administration since the administration is provided with the authority to do just that.”