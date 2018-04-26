Evangelicals, trade unions support calls for electoral reformDominica News Online - Thursday, April 26th, 2018 at 8:45 AM
The Evangelical movement and two of the island’s trade unions are supporting calls for electoral reform in Dominica.
The Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches (DAEC), the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) and the Waterfront and Allied Workers’ Union (WAWU) made presentations on the matter at a National Consultation on Electoral Reform hosted by the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Tuesday.
Pastor Lennox Timothy said DAEC is in full support campaign finance reform laws.
“We concur with the following positions of the inter-parliamentary meeting of 1994 in Paris, that every individual has a right, 1. to express political opinions without inferences, to seek, receive and impart information and to make an informed choice to move freely within the country in order to campaign for elections, to campaign on an equal basis with other political parties including the party forming the existing government,” he stated. “This should include campaign finance reform laws.”
According to him every candidate for elections and every political party should have an equal opportunity of access to the media, “particularly the mass communication media in order to put forward their political views.”
Moreover, Timothy said the DAEC believes that all should seek to do what is right, “and in this context doing right is taking every precaution to observe and follow the prescribed established law, the House of Assembly Elections Act.
General Secretary of the DPSU Thomas Letang said electoral reform will guarantee free and fair elections.
“Electoral Reform in our view is one of the biggest demonstrations by us getting involved, it’s one of the biggest ways that we can demonstrate our involvement in democracy,” he stated. “Because it provides for elections to be free and fair.”
He went on to say that it also sets the foundation for all who are eligible and qualified to vote, to do so.
“It sets a level playing field for all who are participating or offering themselves as candidates,” Letang noted. “It ensures that we will have an electoral list which is sanitized and one that allows us to remove from that list, those who have passed on and lead them to rest in eternal peace.”
Letang said the union stands for equality and equity.
He believes that one way of demonstrating this is by identifying with the call for Electoral Reform in Dominica.
Meantime; Secretary-Treasurer of WAWU, Kertiste Augustus said the electors’ list must be constantly reviewed by the Electoral Commission and the administration in order to remove from the list those who have gone to “the great beyond.”
“We have to address the question of migration, those persons that have left Dominica and have not returned in five years and more,” he argued.
He also mentioned the use of voter registration cards.
“When it was proposed I supported that because like Mr. (Lennox) Linton I see this as your passport to determine that you are the person that you say you are,” Augustus said. “My take on the question of the electoral list and the voters’ registration card is that the provisions that are in fact required legally must be implemented by both the Electoral Commission and the administration. And more-so with the administration since the administration is provided with the authority to do just that.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
A well informed citizenry is a huge asset to any democratic country. Why? The citizens would be capable of taking up independent positions on political questions. Having said that, there is a serious problem with the management of DBS. DBS is a State owned media entity. All political parties should have access since it is owned by the people. Instead of giving the people unvarnished information, DBS presently exists to disseminate only government propaganda. There is no objectivity. Management allows government propagandists to plant and slant news. It pushes the misguided agenda of the government and obstinately disallows the main opposition party access. The entire country should hear all sides of the political divide, then the people will be in the best position to make a well-informed decision at the polls. The country cannot progress when one individual or one political party manipulates everything public.
You all no matter what .. you all like to talk and be noticed. No matter what is done… you all will still be complaining. Negative and negatives. Distractors … cannot even talk about Love…. all you want is to attack one man and the Government … Ah Magwais sa! I want to hear something positive from you all …. bull up your boot straps … get to the rivers … fields and let me see you on the ground doing some positive work. Stop politicking now … it is work time … not mouth time… too much talk .. cheap talk… blame talk… Negative persons do not even like themselves and can see no good in anything.
What is your stances in rebuilding Dominica?? What are you the Unions and Evangelical associations doing in relation to what is around the aftermath of Hurricane Maria?? What have you all done to aid the persons who were affected??? Do you know and understand that the Government cannot do it alone. What talk about election reform at this time. The talk should be about where do we fit and what can we do to assist at this time now. Everything now is made political …. We need to hear of your plans and how to help those who cannot help themselves.
@????? Am happy you realize the government cannot do it alone . In Dominica the nonsense that’s going on is sad 😭 To much Partisan politics . Everyone should come together and help build the country. If it’s a one man show, Dominica will be the same 5 years from now.
I would like to know the stance of the Dominica Bar Assocition an the Catholic Church on this. Do they have an opinion?
The irony is that Trump and Skerrit are connected. They met in New York, organised by super fixer Zampolli, our diplomat at Dominica’s U.N. mission in New York. Trump’s current wife used to work for Zampolli as a model, who introduced her to Trump and also attended their subsequent wedding in Florida. Do birds of a feather flock together?
@De Boys and Them – Replace Trump with Skerrit? You must surely be mistaken.
What’s wrong with Trump’s “America First” and “Make America Great Again” doctrines? Shouldn’t the leader of a nation be first concerned about the people of that nation and their development?
The way Skerrit & his clan operating, do you think dem fellas following a “Make Dominica Great Again” or “Dominica First” ideology? The way dat incompetent government in Dominica behaves at times, you get the impression that it’s a “Foreigners First, native Dominicans must come one after last” ideology they are following.
I am happy for the few that are standing for what is right in Da. Last night I listened to a CNN Townhall meeting with James Comey and most of the things he said affecting US, are the very problems we have in DA today. Here is a sample:
“I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Comey said on ABC’s “Start Here.” “It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego. And it’s, I think, consoling itself that we’re going to achieve important policy goals ― a tax cut or something.”
On what legacy Republicans hoped to leave behind:
“What I hope they’ll do is ask themselves, Republicans: ‘So what will I tell my grandchildren when they ask me so what did you do? Did you trade a tax cut for the rule of law, for equal protection of the laws, for the truth? Really grandpa?’”
Replace USA with DA, Trump with Skerrit and Republicans with DLP. As a former poto labor that’s where Skerrit…
The electoral system is most important to true democracy. There can be no real democracy without a proper electoral system in place. The Commonwealth observers and many reputable local and regional organizations have called on the present government to engage in electoral reform to improve the system. Skerrit has stubbornly resisted even to make minimal changes of improvement. This shows the man’s true character. Win by any means even if he has to manipulate the loopholes in the electoral system to unfairly benefit his party. I’m convinced that without the overseas voters, the numerous cases of bribery, the underhandedness, the political machinations, skullduggery and shenanigans, the DLP would be sidelined indefinitely. There would never be any electoral reform unless and until the majority of the people shut down Roseau for as long as it takes to achieve this goal. Nothing good comes easy.
We wish to welcome the support given by the Unions. We hope, we are not only listening to words and when the time for action comes, the Unions will be at the forefront. Roosevelt Skeritt’s survival, in terms of visiting Stock Farm, depends, entirely on winning the general elections and remaining in power.
Lol I had a feeling the evangelical leader was deep into politics after he criticized the new ministry relating to religious groups
like how the bishop is deep into politics to support a new ministry that he himself stated he doesn’t understand?
Ok Ok , now that you all have said what has to be done, lead the way into action to enforce our thoughts.