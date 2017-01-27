Fontaine demands resignation of Electoral CommissionDominica News Online - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 12:21 PM
Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) Senator Dr. Thomson Fontaine is demanding that the members of the Electoral Commission resign.
Dr. Fontaine, who is presently out of state, spoke during a live broadcast at a UWP meeting held at Lagoon, in Roseau on Thursday night.
“We have to demand that the members of the Electoral Commission resign because they have failed the people of Dominica and they continue to fail us,” he said. “It’s time for Dominicans to rise up and take our country back, we must do it and the time is now.”
He continued, “What I have seen, what I have read, what I have heard over this past few days has given me a very heavy heart.”
Fontaine said he grieves over Dominica.
“I worry about the future that we are building for our country,” he stated. “Tonight I was very saddened because I looked at a picture in the Iranian press and the man responsible, the man they are now saying is responsible for the biggest theft in the history of Iran is sitting right next to the Prime Minister of Dominica and that is the headline news, the headline event in Teheran, even as we speak tonight.”
He said, “We are at a critical juncture and at a critical point in the history of this country and our actions now on will determine whether we save our country, or whether we allow just one individual to destroy and to utterly destroy this country.”
Dr. Fontaine said he is also prepared to take to the streets in Roseau in protest, “until we see an end to this regime.”
“We have to do this, we have to match, we have to protest, we have to do everything in our power to ensure that this regime of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit comes to an end,” he stated. “We are ready to shut down this country…”
None of you know what is best for Dominica UWP will take the country back to where it started from with ztnothing. Some Dominican do not want progress and want to stay in the old ages. The PM IS trying his best to get Dominica to move forward, if for any reason he is dealing with corrupted people from Iran, Tehran and anywhere else to invest in Dominica and not doing the proper check with the appropriate authority then he is wrong, he must not just hear dollar sign and ignore anything else.
Dominica belong to all Dominicans labour supporters or not you all must take count of what is happening this passport thing has given Dominica a bad name around the world. It must be stop.