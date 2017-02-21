Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, has written to talk show hosts Matt Peltier and Angelo Allen, as well as Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,ooo she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.

She is also demanding US$10,000 from each of the three in the matter, which will go to a charity of her choice.

“I have today issued a letter to Lennox Linton, Matt Peltier, Angelo Alleyne, and West Indies Communications Enterprise the owners of Q95 where I have demanded an apology from them for defaming my character,” Baron said on Tuesday. “I am of the view also that I am entitled to significant damages for this sustained campaign, much more than Checko was recently ordered to pay, but I do not want one black cent from them, instead I have asked them to pay the same USD10,000 that they were so concerned about, to a Dominican Charity of my choice.”

She said over the past months, she has been the target of a sustained campaign by Peltier, Alleyne and Linton and others, aided and abetted by Q95 to damage her reputation.

“They have alleged that I received a cheque of USD10,000 while in Malaysia for a Dominica Disaster Development Fund and that I misappropriated those funds for my own use. This is a very serious allegation which has led to calls by some persons for me to be arrested and investigated by the police,” she said. “I had hoped that common sense would have prevailed and that people would have realized that I could not possibly have cashed a cheque that was not made out in my name and further that they would have done even a cursory internet cheque to verify the existence of the organisation referenced on the cheque and to contact that organisation to determine whether they received those funds.”

Baron explained that while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in the UK, she was asked to represent the Government at a function being held in Malaysia to celebrate Dominica’s Independence.

“I arrived in Malaysia on the 2nd, participated in the function on the 3rd and left the next day to return to London,” she stated. “At that function I symbolically accepted a check from the KB Foundation made out to the Dominica National Disaster and Development Fund, the (DNDDF). This is an amalgamation of a number of Dominican Associations in the UK and it is a registered Charity established since 1991. I am neither a Member or entitled to any benefit from that Charity. As soon as I returned to London I informed the Secretary of the Charity of the donation to them and asked them to contact the Foundation to have the funds transferred to them. I am informed that the Charity has since received those funds.”

She stated that Linton and others on Q95 have been repeating false allegations about her under the false pretense of the public need to know.

“However not once have they sought to contact me to ask me about this cheque, They never once contacted the High Commission in London, they never sought to contact the Charity. If anyone Googles that name they will find all of the contact information of the Trustees of that Charity. They never contacted them,” Baron stated. “The representatives of that Charity came to Dominica in September, 2015 after Tropical Storm Erika and made a public donation to the Red Cross of $65,000 and a container of supplies valued at £15,000. This was reported on the front page of the Chronicle of 9th October, 2015. These people who were so interested in what happened to Dominica’s money, made no attempt to contact the representatives of the Charity and ask them one question about that cheque. You should ask them why. Because it is not about telling the truth, it is not about gathering the facts.”

She said that “the practice has arisen in Dominica where people feel empowered to make all sorts of baseless allegations against others without providing any proof of what they say.”

Baron noted that while freedom of speech is enjoyed in Dominica, that freedom comes with responsibilities and when it is abused, there are consequences.

“I will not stay silent anymore on this issue,” she remarked.

See Baron’s letter to Linton below and documents concerning the donation.

