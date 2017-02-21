Foreign Minister demands apology, compensation from two journalists, Opposition LeaderDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 1:40 PM
Foreign Affairs Minister, Francine Baron, has written to talk show hosts Matt Peltier and Angelo Allen, as well as Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relation to US$10,ooo she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.
She is also demanding US$10,000 from each of the three in the matter, which will go to a charity of her choice.
“I have today issued a letter to Lennox Linton, Matt Peltier, Angelo Alleyne, and West Indies Communications Enterprise the owners of Q95 where I have demanded an apology from them for defaming my character,” Baron said on Tuesday. “I am of the view also that I am entitled to significant damages for this sustained campaign, much more than Checko was recently ordered to pay, but I do not want one black cent from them, instead I have asked them to pay the same USD10,000 that they were so concerned about, to a Dominican Charity of my choice.”
She said over the past months, she has been the target of a sustained campaign by Peltier, Alleyne and Linton and others, aided and abetted by Q95 to damage her reputation.
“They have alleged that I received a cheque of USD10,000 while in Malaysia for a Dominica Disaster Development Fund and that I misappropriated those funds for my own use. This is a very serious allegation which has led to calls by some persons for me to be arrested and investigated by the police,” she said. “I had hoped that common sense would have prevailed and that people would have realized that I could not possibly have cashed a cheque that was not made out in my name and further that they would have done even a cursory internet cheque to verify the existence of the organisation referenced on the cheque and to contact that organisation to determine whether they received those funds.”
Baron explained that while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in the UK, she was asked to represent the Government at a function being held in Malaysia to celebrate Dominica’s Independence.
“I arrived in Malaysia on the 2nd, participated in the function on the 3rd and left the next day to return to London,” she stated. “At that function I symbolically accepted a check from the KB Foundation made out to the Dominica National Disaster and Development Fund, the (DNDDF). This is an amalgamation of a number of Dominican Associations in the UK and it is a registered Charity established since 1991. I am neither a Member or entitled to any benefit from that Charity. As soon as I returned to London I informed the Secretary of the Charity of the donation to them and asked them to contact the Foundation to have the funds transferred to them. I am informed that the Charity has since received those funds.”
She stated that Linton and others on Q95 have been repeating false allegations about her under the false pretense of the public need to know.
“However not once have they sought to contact me to ask me about this cheque, They never once contacted the High Commission in London, they never sought to contact the Charity. If anyone Googles that name they will find all of the contact information of the Trustees of that Charity. They never contacted them,” Baron stated. “The representatives of that Charity came to Dominica in September, 2015 after Tropical Storm Erika and made a public donation to the Red Cross of $65,000 and a container of supplies valued at £15,000. This was reported on the front page of the Chronicle of 9th October, 2015. These people who were so interested in what happened to Dominica’s money, made no attempt to contact the representatives of the Charity and ask them one question about that cheque. You should ask them why. Because it is not about telling the truth, it is not about gathering the facts.”
She said that “the practice has arisen in Dominica where people feel empowered to make all sorts of baseless allegations against others without providing any proof of what they say.”
Baron noted that while freedom of speech is enjoyed in Dominica, that freedom comes with responsibilities and when it is abused, there are consequences.
“I will not stay silent anymore on this issue,” she remarked.
See Baron’s letter to Linton below and documents concerning the donation.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
78 Comments
Miss Francine it seems Dominicans do not have a right to ask questions of the people who represent them.
To put the people at rest present the information to them media houses since they are asking for it if you want peace.
Your father Frank Baron must be turning in his grave
Good! They tired take people Silence for Weakness! Sue their A,,, self. Let them bring out the evidence. You should sue Q95 THE PRICE OF A DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT.
If someone came to my house asking for money, I gave them a check for $10.000.Then I in turn attended their charity and give them another check $65.000
that has absolutely nothing to do with the check for $10.000. The question is where is the $10.000?. This check was made payable (DNDF) Dominica National Disaster Fund, not the K.B Foundation!.
The last I knew Dominican currency was EC Dollars so why is she suing in US Dollars this is more corruption.
Francine there is nothing to apologize to you for! The question is , did you or did you not take a picture with a $10,000 check? Now you have to tell us where that money was deposited and in whose account.
Because Skerritt tell you to do something does not make it right.
We the people of Dominica demand accountability in this place
Only now she is responding and in that manner? In a serious country, the Minister would have come out and publicly make a statement on what happened. The minister would not have allowed for questions to be continuously asked. She would have cleared the air early. But these people we have in Cabinet in Dominica? eh las
From what I read in the article, Ms Baron never even received the money. It was sent directly to the Charity so how then could she be asked to account for the money?
I am not blinded by party so I believe I can read and understand without bias and focus on the issue at hand without being distracted by other issues. In this case, assuming the article is true, she deserves an apology.
With all due respect, please address the international allegations against Dominica’s that is destroying Dominica’s standing in the international community . Enough already with all the distractions.
We call for an Independent Commission of Inquiry into all the allegations.
Thank you
The Checko effect. Everybody smelling money.
Francine, go to hell. Only now u want to explain. We asked n u were suppose to respond. That’s what responsible people do. So once again, go to hell.
The only advise I have for Ms. Baron is that when you roll with the wrong crew you get like them – You are young , smart, highly educated and qualified–leave these guys in here business and go about yours– it is not worth it Ms Baron.
To be AG i guess you need to hold some law degree therefore you should know the difference between asking a question or accusing someone. Or you might just be saying don’t ask me no dam questions.
Francine what company is KB Foundation? And who signed that cheque.Was Mr Monfarred and his wife executive members since she was the one handing over the cheque to you.
?
Francine, you as a servant of the Commonwealth of Dominica had an obligation to inform the people of Dominica what became of the cheque that you received. It’s rude to ask people to Google it. You should be fired because you cannot be wrong and strong.
Sue them for asking you what you did with a cheque you received on the behalf of Dominica.
What is going on in Dominica? Francine Baron was the Commonwealth of Dominica High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, she admits she went to Malaysia and posed in front public cameras receiving a cheque on behalf of Dominica. For more than two years the People’s representatives have been asking Francine about the US$10,000.00 of that cheque, she gave no answer and now she wants an apology? My God! How much more BOLD FACE can Francine be?
This comes on the heal of telling the people of Dominica it’s none of their damn business when asked by elected representatives of the people who are the persons in possession of our diplomatic passports.
This is Rudeness Francine and I would like to see where this one ends up, I do not hold my breath for the Kangaroo court.
Where are we going? As a labourite I’m now convinced that my party has reached its end, too long in power so they have forgotten the power of the people and now from all angles its disrespect.
Please just a distractions from the real that’s going on in the goverment.why now they have been aski g for explication of the funds.
Where are the two other letters?..Try as you all may,you all campaign to show patriot Linton in bad light will fail even before it starts..I know he is a Thorn in you all flesh,and many other Labourites know that…He has you all scurrying all scurryingover the place like headless chickens..LIKE HIM i believe that party called DLP has been Dominicas greatest and most malignant cancer..It continues to bring shame and disgrace upon all Dominicans.
Zorrrrrrrrr!!!! The next time February 29 will fall on a Friday is 2036. A joke dat man???!! Papamet!!!!!
The intelligent UWP supporters responding to this news, once again shows there arrogance, they continue to believe that only their opinions matter and they should dictate what should be discussed. But they must understand that the truth is still the truth even if you don’t believe it. Sometimes a little humility can go a long ways
Boy these people never learn. !!
Miss Baron all they are asking from u is
To be accountable that’s all u took it out
Of context
Friday February 29? What on earth? SMH! The last day of February in the year 2017 is Tuesday and it will be the 28th!
These journalists have been asking you to account for this money fot years. Now you patch up a response you come here talking about suing. . Never have I heared any one of them said you stole any money.
NONSENSE!!!!!
All I have ever heard Angelo and Mat say on this matter is to inquire as to the whereabouts of that money.
Never once did I ever hear Angelo or Mat, or Lennox for that matter, suggest that you personally misappropriated the money.
policeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111 next february 29 is when
Why did she respond the moment the allegation was made? She had a right to answer back then and we too have a right to know what became of the money. The world saw when she received the check and at no time did she or anyone tell the nation what became of it.
But wait nuh. Mam we have picture of you receiving the cheque we. All the people asked was WHAT HAPPENED TO THE MONEY. And you have the balls to try and pull the crap?
Eh beh all you people well wicked….
BY THE WAY WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LEGAL PROFESSION BILL THAT YOU WERE RUNNING YOUR MOUTH ABOUT BACK IN 2010? WHAT HAPPEN TO IT
AND TELL US ABOUT MONFARED…………..
Legally Lennox has the right to ignore this letter till February 29, 2020!
You all are trying to distract the public from the scandal that this government has created in the international world. Dominicans are not as dumb as you guys think!
Just make them donate it to the Real Recognize Real foundation
Linton, you not seeing people fed up with your unsubstantiated claims? You think people will sit there forever while you try to discredit and humiliate them for political gain? Freedom of speech too free eh, teach them that with that freedom, consequences follow.
Where did that $10,000 come from? Who gave it to you again? I don’t remember so I’m asking?
Who is the woman in the pic with you with the cheque?
Response is not too bad at all from the Local minister of government. People must be held more accountable for what they say. Having said that though, She is not a foreign minister. Can DNO correct it Foreign Affairs Minister
UWPwi Finni Bat!
Dear CC,
As a UWP supporter we all want to know what she do with the money, the men which she accused of tarnishing her good name was only asking her to come straight with the Dominican public by letting us know the status of the money and that is what they have been asking all along, no body never said that she cash any cheque,
Here I am again, to second the motion and wholeheartedly agree. Have you heard the saying, “Some people’s mouth will put them in trouble”? I have not used these words for years. They just came to my mind.
They really finis bat. They keep making innuendos which they also cannot prove. I know, someday, they will pay for it. What goes around comes around and two-fold. Some people just cannot live peacefully. They must stir up all sorts of trouble.
Brilliant response to people who deal with you on a relationship that is based on disrespect.
Don’t be a clown. All the people asked was what happened to the cheque.
By the way how come we never knew about the cheque until we saw the internet pictures? You can ask her because I don’t know.
Brilliant response what!!!Even a blind man can see that there is nothing there to sue…That will not go anywhere…BUT MONFARED has to be spoken about,together with the CBI,which is Dominicas biggest mess…Complements the gang DLP!
Francine go shake your bag where you sold your coal
Assertive and pissed!
Don’t get vex and act crazy, they had their say for a long time. If what Miss. Baron is saying is correct , she is due an apology and financial compensation. So don’t be pissed, just bring out the begging bowl.
She just shook her bag of coal on you & co….so start selling before the radiothon begins.
Ms. Baron if I heard correctly they were just asking you what was done with the $10,000.00 not that you took it. Again there is no transparency in your government…. They just wanted you to be accountable for the money your received. Who really advised you? Is this another distraction? Let you conscience be your guide and put some sense in your PM to curb his behavior.
Your defense here will not save them
Just asking questions and not implying anything? Ashamed that is how you see it.
We have all heard what she is talking about in her statement and has heard it repeated so many times. You would think they had some iron clad proof of wrong doing.
I remember listening to a show and even her dress, our National Wear wore with pride and by the way that she wears so elegantly was lambasted. I remember feeling totally disgusted listening. I wondered where is our sense of pride for our National Wear.
Some believe everything is a big joke and insulting a person is Freedom of Speech. And what happen next, the callers get on the bandwagon.
Twist and turn it to suit your mentality. What I have read about it through the comments, they were not merely asking but accusing. This is defamation of character and spreading false rumours. They must pay the price.
Erm, it was donated to a registered UK charity, not to the government. The charity is responsible for spending it, not the government. If this is how the opposition deal with facts it’s no wonder they run around like headless chickens. In fact it’s actually quite worrying that they cannot grasp basic principles.
Well if you are so smart and informed, repeat the allegation publicly and pay for your tongue too.
cat litter
Did you let it be known to parliament ?Did you inform the dominican public about it ?,Were you on your own business ?or on dominica’s Is it tax payers money which paid your trip ? or monfared?, If you cannot answer these questions ,,Leave peace alone
The money was not donated to Government. It was donated to a private charity that provides assistance to Dominica. Miss Baron was therefore not obligated to advise parliament as funds were not given to her. Even after reading the information, you continue to misinform yourself.
Lennox should ask her what year ‘Friday 29th February’ she is actually referring to for the deadline for her response, cause it cannot possibly be this year… The gull of this ….person. And why is the demand in USD, I thought our currency was in ECD?
Too Late Shall Be Your Cry
If you want to go down with the sinking ship…that is you!
this comment killed me lol lol …..when is the next leap year?????
Ms. Baron is giving enough time. Until 2036
certainly not in the next 15 years will February 29th fall on a Friday. Isn’t she a lawyer too? The letter was dated 21st January, Does that mean it took a month to get here? lol , lol . This might well be trick i think they should still give a response . Don’t do like checko. Only Astaphans them are allowed to win on technicalities. lol lol
What do you think “AMENDMENT” is used for…
stupes
I am not a supporter of Skerrit (I have no issue with the Labour Party, but with Skerrit and his failed leadership style), if what the Minister is putting fwd, is indeed true, then Linton, Matt, Angelo and Q95 do owe her an apology. If they all failed to conduct the necessary investigation to support their claims, they are wrong.
However, Mrs Minster, why not attach all the letters, why just Linton’s… that’s the problem with a lot of things you all do and why I will continue to see every action from Skerrit and his ministers as STRONG EFFORTS TO DISTRACT the public.
It is a simple but effective tactic; “all we need to do is present another situation that will bombard the airways and they will forget about the REAL ISSUES”
Hear, hear. More and more Dominicans are letting it be known that they are not backward and stupid.
Dear look it,
as a supporter of the truth I have never heard from the men which she is accusing said that she cashed any cheque, all they are asking is to let the public know what happens with the money, tell the Dominican public what she did with the cheque
Are they wrong to ask that question?
I believe you will find if you investigate that Mrs Minister did in fact provide all the correspondence to DNO but DNO has chosen to only provide one.
Very interesting article.
I look forward to Lennox Linton cross examining Francine Baron and hope she does not pull the Skerrit trick of keeping her case on ice for more than five years, findiing excuses for not appearing in court. i hope she is made of sterner stuff than her friend the P.M.
You are talking complete nonsense. The delays are no due to the PM as you claim.
Most interesting….
We still want to know about the DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT and Dominica involvement with
MONFARED
Just now TRUMP is going to ask
Big dummy trump cannot ask dominica about dominica selling it own passports u guys making the country look stupid the country is a sovereign state we can do wat we want deal with who we want don’t u get it or maybe u do but ur jus wicked i bet ur old enough to remember a time when we could travel to canada with out visa restrictions why is it that we need visas now? This media war is stupid it reaks of britex in it’s attempt to mislead opions
Whats is wrong can u all grow up
Tell that to Linton and his supporters. They are too careless with their mouths and words.
Lovely!! It’s about time Francine stood up for her dignity. The idea that you are guilty of something once Lennox and the UWP says it has to stop. Unless they can present the evidence they could shut up until they have their fact straight. How many people have they defamed because of the need for power. I suggest more people protect there reputation since freedom of speech gives no one the right to slander and malign anyone. Some day UWP supporters will realized that Linton is like an albatross on their backs. How much more money will they pay for his legal bills? How much?
That’s right miss Baron. It’s high time these guys pay for their tongue. Imagine I heard a talk show host on qfm sayING Cabrall Douglas lost his case while the Jamaican artist won his against the govt. His very colaegue in crime” Cal I” had to correct him. Just a bunch of propagandist. They have no interest in reporting facts to the public.
The fact is that Skerrit Must Go and he must go NOW!!!
Stop allu bul and get jobs for ppl to come back home.
Pissed what is stopping a Dominican from coming back home? No one owes all you a job my friend!!!!
@Pissed… the real bul (sic) is when people like you expect any government to provide jobs for all the citizens of a country more so, those who may be thinking of returning home. People returning home should be looking to help create employment but then again, people have to be willing to work and stop depending on handouts aka the barrel economy. So get up, shake yourself and get busy! I was in Dominica recently and could not get a damn lime or decent bunch of bananas to buy. That’s the real bul.
So where was the money deposited?
But if u read to understand u would see where it went what happen u suffering from down syndrome reread the article in was even on the front page of the news paper that the monies went to red cross
CIA u need more training….READING
If successful you can give it to the My Dominica Trade House charity Francine, to help pay for the defence of a fellow Dominican citizens before the court in Iran. Anyway, I never hear anyone accuse you of misappropriating that money for yourself, only asking for an explanation where that money go to. Francine you too proud my lady and look down too much on common people. You are not popular but perhaps that does not bother you.
You don’t hear many things it doesn’t mean they were unsaid. My dominica trade house canpay their debt hope Lennox et al can pay theirs. Worry about your Lennox