Foreign Minister demands apology, compensation from two journalists, Opposition LeaderDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 at 1:40 PM
Foreign Minister, Francine Baron, has written to talk show hosts Matt Peltier and Angelo Alleyne, as well as Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for reportedly ‘defaming her character’ in relations to US$10,ooo she received in Malaysia while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in London.
She is also demanding US$10,000 from each of the three in the matter, which will go to a charity of her choice.
“I have today issued a letter to Lennox Linton, Matt Peltier, Angelo Alleyne, and West Indies Communications Enterprise the owners of Q95 where I have demanded an apology from them for defaming my character,” Baron said on Tuesday. “I am of the view also that I am entitled to significant damages for this sustained campaign, much more than Checko was recently ordered to pay, but I do not want one black cent from them, instead I have asked them to pay the same USD10,000 that they were so concerned about, to a Dominican Charity of my choice.”
She said over the past months, she has been the target of a sustained campaign by Peltier, Alleyne and Linton and others, aided and abetted by Q95 to damage her reputation.
“They have alleged that I received a cheque of USD10,000 while in Malaysia for a Dominica Disaster Development Fund and that I misappropriated those funds for my own use. This is a very serious allegation which has led to calls by some persons for me to be arrested and investigated by the police,” she said. “I had hoped that common sense would have prevailed and that people would have realised that I could not possibly have cashed a cheque that was not made out in my name and further that they would have done even a cursory internet cheque to verify the existence of the organisation referenced on the cheque and to contact that organisation to determine whether they received those funds.”
Baron explained that while she was Dominica’s High Commissioner in the UK, she was asked to represent the Government at a function being held in Malaysia to celebrate Dominica’s Independence.
“I arrived in Malaysia on the 2nd, participated in the function on the 3rd and left the next day to return to London,” she stated. “At that function I symbolically accepted a check from the KB Foundation made out to the Dominica National Disaster and Development Fund, the (DNDDF). This is an amalgamation of a number of Dominican Associations in the UK and it is a registered Charity established since 1991. I am neither a Member or entitled to any benefit from that Charity. As soon as I returned to London I informed the Secretary of the Charity of the donation to them and asked them to contact the Foundation to have the funds transferred to them. I am informed that the Charity has since received those funds.”
She stated that Linton and others on Q95 have been repeating false allegations about her under the false pretense of the public need to know.
“However not once have they sought to contact me to ask me about this cheque, They never once contacted the High Commission in London, they never sought to contact the Charity. If anyone Googles that name they will find all of the contact information of the Trustees of that Charity. They never contacted them,” Baron stated. “The representatives of that Charity came to Dominica in September, 2015 after Tropical Storm Erika and made a public donation to the Red Cross of $65,000 and a container of supplies valued at £15,000. This was reported on the front page of the Chronicle of 9th October, 2015. These people who were so interested in what happened to Dominica’s money, made no attempt to contact the representatives of the Charity and ask them one question about that cheque. You should ask them why. Because it is not about telling the truth, it is not about gathering the facts.”
She said that “the practice has arisen in Dominica where people feel empowered to make all sorts of baseless allegations against others without providing any proof of what they say.”
Baron noted that while Freedom of Speech is enjoyed in Dominica, that freedom comes with responsibilities and when it is abused, there are consequences.
“I will not stay silent anymore on this issue,” she remarked.
See Baron’s letter to Linton below.
20 Comments
UWPwi Finni Bat!
Brilliant response to people who deal with you on a relationship that is based on disrespect.
Francine go shake your bag where you sold your coal
Assertive and pissed!
Ms. Baron if I heard correctly they were just asking you what was done with the $10,000.00 not that you took it. Again there is no transparency in your government…. They just wanted you to be accountable for the money your received. Who really advised you? Is this another distraction? Let you conscience be your guide and put some sense in your PM to curb his behavior.
cat litter
Did you let it be known to parliament ?Did you inform the dominican public about it ?,Were you on your own business ?or on dominica’s Is it tax payers money which paid your trip ? or monfared?, If you cannot answer these questions ,,Leave peace alone
Lennox should ask her what year ‘Friday 29th February’ she is actually referring to for the deadline for her response, cause it cannot possibly be this year… The gull of this ….person. And why is the demand in USD, I thought our currency was in ECD?
Too Late Shall Be Your Cry
If you want to go down with the sinking ship…that is you!
this comment killed me lol lol …..when is the next leap year?????
stupes
I am not a supporter of Skerrit (I have no issue with the Labour Party, but with Skerrit and his failed leadership style), if what the Minister is putting fwd, is indeed true, then Linton, Matt, Angelo and Q95 do owe her an apology. If they all failed to conduct the necessary investigation to support their claims, they are wrong.
However, Mrs Minster, why not attach all the letters, why just Linton’s… that’s the problem with a lot of things you all do and why I will continue to see every action from Skerrit and his ministers as STRONG EFFORTS TO DISTRACT the public.
It is a simple but effective tactic; “all we need to do is present another situation that will bombard the airways and they will forget about the REAL ISSUES”
Hear, hear. More and more Dominicans are letting it be known that they are not backward and stupid.
Very interesting article.
I look forward to Lennox Linton cross examining Francine Baron and hope she does not pull the Skerrit trick of keeping her case on ice for more than five years, findiing excuses for not appearing in court. i hope she is made of sterner stuff than her friend the P.M.
Most interesting….
We still want to know about the DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT and Dominica involvement with
MONFARED
Just now TRUMP is going to ask
Whats is wrong can u all grow up
Lovely!! It’s about time Francine stood up for her dignity. The idea that you are guilty of something once Lennox and the UWP says it has to stop. Unless they can present the evidence they could shut up until they have their fact straight. How many people have they defamed because of the need for power. I suggest more people protect there reputation since freedom of speech gives no one the right to slander and malign anyone. Some day UWP supporters will realized that Linton is like an albatross on their backs. How much more money will they pay for his legal bills? How much?
That’s right miss Baron. It’s high time these guys pay for their tongue. Imagine I heard a talk show host on qfm sayING Cabrall Douglas lost his case while the Jamaican artist won his against the govt. His very colaegue in crime” Cal I” had to correct him. Just a bunch of propagandist. They have no interest in reporting facts to the public.
Stop allu bul and get jobs for ppl to come back home.
So where was the money deposited?
If successful you can give it to the My Dominica Trade House charity Francine, to help pay for the defence of a fellow Dominican citizens before the court in Iran. Anyway, I never hear anyone accuse you of misappropriating that money for yourself, only asking for an explanation where that money go to. Francine you too proud my lady and look down too much on common people. You are not popular but perhaps that does not bother you.