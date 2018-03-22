Gaston Browne leads ABLP to victory in AntiguaAntigua News Room - Thursday, March 22nd, 2018 at 9:58 AM
Prime Minister Gaston Browne led his ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) to victory in Wednesday’s general elections after the party had won nine of the 10 seats declared here early Thursday, according to the preliminary figures released by the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC).
Browne, who called the poll more than a year ahead of the constitutional deadline, easily won his St. John’s City West seat, as the ABLP was on track to complete a rout of the main opposition United Progressive Party (UPP).
He said he was pleased that the voters in his constituency had “invested in him” adding “I can assure them of bigger and better things to come”.
Browne spoke of a number of multi-million dollar projects earmarked for the area, which he said would become the “envy of other constituencies over the next five years’.
AB electionsThe UPP, which was seeking to regain the government it lost in 2014, suffered heavily with both its leader, Harold Lovell and the deputy, Wilmoth Daniel, a veteran politician failing to win their seats.
Lovell was seeking to regain the St. John’s City East seat, which he lost in 2014 to the incumbent Melford Nicholas of the ABLP.
Nicholas polled 769 votes as against 616 for Lovell and 16 votes for Bruce Goodwin of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).
“This is a historic time for the people of Barbuda,” Walker said, noting that this is the first time that a candidate has won the seat by more than 100 seats.
In Barbuda, the ABLP lost the sole seat there Trevor Walker of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) easily defeated the incumbent Arthur Nibbs of the ABLP by 568 to 429 votes.
“I am very happy tonight. I have made history in so many ways. I have won all the boxes and that has never happened and the people have said to the administration that they are fed up,” he added.
Among the victorious ABLP candidates are attorney general Steadroy Benjamin and Asot Michael, the former tourism minister who was sacked from the cabinet after he was arrested by Metropolitan Police in Britain last October.
Browne’s wife, Maria, a newcomer to politics, is on the verge of winning the St. John Rural seat that had been held previously by former prime minister and family member, Sir Lester Bird. She has so far polled 1,135 votes as against 567 for Trevor Young of the UPP and Vere Cornelius 109, with four more boxes to be counted.
In the 2014 general election, the ABLP had won 14 of the 17 seats at stake. The remaining three seats had gone to the UPP.
If we follow the politics of the Caribbean the two men who most recently won massive electoral victories are on a daily basis criticized in radio talk shows as corrupt and dictatorial. One music video likened Gaston Browne to well known dictators of the past. I have said here several times that this type of politics doesn’t work and if the United Workers Party of Dominica doesn’t change that strategy, the party will suffer a similar fate. Those who hate the idea of Mr Skerrit being being leader for the next 50 years, as was said by him, are unwittingly helping him in doing just that.
It is silly what you all are doing. When people make comments, without knowing who they are you try insults like referring to me as one who begs for crumbs from Skerrit table. This is nonsensical. I do not know Roosevelt Skerrit personally, I have no contact with him or any one in his party. As a matter of fact I have not been residing in Dominica for approximately 13 years now.
I am just concerned about the land of my birth. I see poor governance, but no viable option for a replacement.
I believe DLP will win our next election, but it definitely wont be a clean sweep. I imagine they will lose more ground as time goes by.
Mistah looking like a slick and cunning man just off his face alone… Look at his hitler mustache Black people really does fall for anything
All those haters leave Lennox alone Dominicans
Would be well foolish to vote back Labour Too
Much ( mezer) mesery
Antigua Doing super fine
Grenada. Doing super fine
Dominica. Alas Alas. Alas
Vote Lennox for a better Dominica
Skerrit must goooooooo
I am having second thoughts ever supporting DLP again .I will never support UWP under the leadership of Lennox Linton.The statement Skerritt made about opposition parties is bothering me.Lived most of my life in Antigua and the ABLP is the most corrupt PARTY IN THE CARIBBEAN..Those Blind Dominican who have no idea what they are voting for in Antigua would say UPP don’t like foreigners which is what ABLP FOOL them with.You want to hear about Bribery before Election? ABLP is putting DLP to shame. There were money given in T-shirts, televisions, phones,fridges,microwave,vouchers for gas to run in motorcade ECT. The regular people have no idea what they are voting for as long as they take those bribes..I voted UPP and will continue because they put people first.
Boy any party that choosing red for their color are always corrupt and evil RED is a color that attracts evil people boss. Chavez red, Trump Red, Skerrit red, Kim Jong un red, all them people care about is themselves and stupid people falling for it
This proves that the comments of the PM that the oppositions in the Caribbean is out of touch in regards to governance and peoples need is so correct. The opposition here in Dominica is so guilty of this and will continue to pay heavily at the polls until and unless they come much better than what they currently offer.
I am a UWP supporter and if they don’t get a new leader they will suffer a similar fate as the UPP in Antigua. Clearly Lennox Linton cannot inspire people. He does not have good people skills, his legal battles has affected his ability to lead and the lack of a formal education is troubling.
Please UWP delegates do something quick to change the image of the party at your upcoming convention. Save the party from embarrassment at the next general elections and replace Lennox quickly. I think Mr. Crispin Gregoire could be a better person to lead at this time.
Skerrit wants Lennox to lead UWP because he knows Lennox will never win an election in Dominica.
hmm. Politricks.
Laboooor! all the way. Congratulation to you and your team, Sir!
Something Happening… D A next!
You like your PM? Well Vote for HIM…. Skerro.. Skerro…
Grenada, Antigua, Dominica next….. 21 – 0 ( in favor of DLP)
No WHITE POWDER can stop that!