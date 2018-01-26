Government urged to account for CBI Funds and clear the air on Venezuelan debt issueDominica News Online - Friday, January 26th, 2018 at 1:41 PM
Contending that the Roosevelt Skerrit-led administration has not so far properly accounted for CBI funds and the country’s Venezuela debt situation, UWP leader Lennox Linton is insisting that the parliamentary opposition wants full accountability for Citizenship By Investment Funds acquired by Dominica, and what it describes as a US$10- million debt forgiven by Nicolas Maduro’s Venezuela.
“Present complete and truthful post-Maria accounts,” Linton said in a media statement aimed at the Prime Minister.
The amount of funds that were in the CBI account at the National Bank of Dominica when Hurricane Maria struck, how much money has been collected from the programme since September 18th 2017, and how much money from the CBI programme spent since September 18th last year and what specifically the funds were used for, are among the questions Opposition Linton wants to be answered.
The government is also being told that it needs to explain why it has “refused to use funds from the CBI programme to compensate private sector companies which suffered loss of inventory and damage to their properties because of the government’s failure to deal with the breakdown of law and order that erupted after Hurricane Maria.”
On the question of “debt forgiveness from Venezuela”, Linton argues that the people of Dominica have a right to know the following:
“What is the government’s explanation for accepting forgiveness of a debt which the Prime Minister told Parliament – the highest decision-making body in the country – did not exist?
1) Having accepted forgiveness of a debt that government has not been accounting for, on November 21st, 2017, which organization has been holding the money that the debt represents and when will this money be passed to the Government of Dominica?
2) How will the money (that no longer has to be repaid to Venezuela) be used in the climate resilient reconstruction of Dominica?”
According to Linton, it is estimated that between September 18th, 2017 and December 31st, 2017, from the sale of passports and the debt forgiven by Venezuela, the government had at its disposal over one billion EC dollars for relief, recovery and reconstruction responsibilities.
Last November Venezuela said it was writing off Dominica’s outstanding US$100-million PetroCaribe debt in a gesture of solidarity between the two countries in the wake of Hurricane Maria. However, the government had said there was no indebtedness from the PetroCaribe deal.
First of all can’t have pm for Minister of finance big mistake there he should be for security so who knows what he can do people in the government wake up time for that nonsense to stop we need a change
How much the government spends and the source of the funds that it spends is always outlined in the annual budget. Mr. Linton will have to wait until the budget is presented and then ask questions. Did any government in the pass publish its bank balance between budgets. Just more useless talk. Perhaps Mr. Linton should speak to the merchants in Dominica who are been compensated for there goods that they lost as a result of the Hurricane. I am only now getting to know that the story of looters causing damage was exagerated, I wonder why?
Thank you Mr Linton for fighting for the truth on the behalf of real and true patriots.This Labour Party government is famous for buying patronage from suffering fools and think that this gives legitimacy to it’s lack of proper accountability and continual lack of disclosure on it’s behavior.This is not what good citizens expect from our government and I appreciate Lennox and the opposition holding the feet of the government to the fire to come clean and stay clean on matters of governance of our beloved country.Imagine Skerritt did not have his children be proud Dominicans but instead had them born in the USA.
Jonathan, are you aware that Lennox’s children were also born in the USA? Lennox as opposition leader spends more time in the states, as we write he is in the USA, so go figure.
The freedom of Dominica should start tonight. Lol a looter and a shooter. As for me I prefer to be a looter. Look Dominica is a joke so we might as well have fun even with burning issues
Wicked and desperate people will never succeed.
I agree with Lennox, we need answers on these and other questions. Skerrit, don’t call a press conference and say we have this and we have that. We want to see properly audited accounts, nothing more and nothing less.
But Paul, Lennox is the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. He has the authority to talk to the Financial Secretary, and other officials in the Ministry of Finance and demand the relevant documents
Why this man don’t go find some real work to do like building something and creating jobs for the people? All he doing is just asking questions. Tell us what you doing man!!!
I tired of the both of you. You and the PM.
Isn’t that his real job that Dominica elected, and the opposition members in parliament subsequently nominated him to do? My people it is high time we stop viewing every thing through an infantile and political lens. This not about which political party you support. It’s about our country being on the wrong side of global affairs and we as citizens stand to lose the most.
No Galileo
That is not what the opposition members in parliament to do. Michael Douglas was an opposition leader; Eugenia Charles was an opposition leader; Edison James of the same party was an opposition leader; Roosie Douglas was an opposition leader. None of them were perfect as we do not expect perfection from any human being. ………BUT
Did you see any one of them go to sleep every night, wake up every morning dreaming up a new way to destroy Dominica or travel the world bad talking Dominica and Dominicans in the hope of becoming Prime Minister? No, they did not. They took their issues to the Parliament. They worked on the ground with their supporters. They made representation for the needs of their constituencies. People like Roosie even got scholarships for dominicans while in opposition.
Of course there were “the boots on the ground” days too, but that didn’t constitute the entire purpose of their existence as opposition leaders. No!
Lennox may have some issues I don’t agree with but I applaud him for being on this DLP with issues and trying to get answers. We all know there’s some corruption going on in this DLP camp. Even a blind man can see and hear what’s going on. Maybe at some point the DLP will be a better party and clean up their act. Everyone deserves a second chance. Thanks Mr.lennox and company for looking and speaking out for those who don’t have a voice. God bless Dominica and Dominican.
Mr. Linton it’s time for another CBS type interview. You are in the US so please stop by FOX, CNN, NBC, CBN, ABC or even news papers, so the world could know what is happening and come to our rescue. It’s time for action man!
I must admit
Well if you want more rescue from the world than what they did after Maria, I’m not sure if you are okay. It is as if the world did not hear CBS 60 minutes or Kenneth Rijock or any of the masterminds behind the planning of Dominica’s downfall. Could it be that they recognise the selfish political games for what they are?
I am one who thinks that wrong is wrong whoever does it and I do not have a problem with people pointing out wrong things, but I have a major problem with people brazenly and opening dismissing proven wrong things on one side and trying to crucify another side based on rumour, conjecture, character assassination and the like.
Perhaps the world listens to what happens on both sides that is why they continue to frustrate you people’s death wish for Dominica since you seem to be hoping that as it dies it will take Skerrit with it.
I wonder if you all have resurrection powers to bring it back alive when you all “come on stage” ?