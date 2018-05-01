MP for the Salisbury constituency, Hector John, has said the opposition MPs are being sidetracked in the process of rebuilding Dominica after Hurricane Maria and is calling for more engagement of these MPs.

He spoke during the sitting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday morning.

He said elected members of parliament from Roseau South, Roseau North, Wesley, and Marigot, which are all held by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) would like to be more engaged in the process.

“We are being sidetracked, most of the time we are being sidetracked,” he stated. “We want to make our contribution, we should be able to make our contribution. Our letters, when we write to the different ministries, we should be able to see the projects we would like in our communities go forward, move forward.”

He said just last week he spoke to the new Public Works Minister, Dr. Collin McIntyre because he would like to see projects in his community move forward.

“That is what I do as the member of parliament,” John stated. “I had several interactions with the former minister of public work. You are hearing the notion out there that members of the opposition don’t want to engage and have conversations about their constituencies. None of us in this Honorable House would like to live in the condition in Coulibistrie. If it drizzles, you have to think of running.”

He said he will advocate for the people of Coulibistrie.

“And I am doing that right now,” he stated. “I would like to see the people in my constituency get a fair share of the community projects, constituency empowerment projects, that we would like to see enhancing our constituencies and moving forward.”