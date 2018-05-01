Hector John says opposition MPs sidetracked in rebuilding processDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 2:25 PM
MP for the Salisbury constituency, Hector John, has said the opposition MPs are being sidetracked in the process of rebuilding Dominica after Hurricane Maria and is calling for more engagement of these MPs.
He spoke during the sitting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Tuesday morning.
He said elected members of parliament from Roseau South, Roseau North, Wesley, and Marigot, which are all held by the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) would like to be more engaged in the process.
“We are being sidetracked, most of the time we are being sidetracked,” he stated. “We want to make our contribution, we should be able to make our contribution. Our letters, when we write to the different ministries, we should be able to see the projects we would like in our communities go forward, move forward.”
He said just last week he spoke to the new Public Works Minister, Dr. Collin McIntyre because he would like to see projects in his community move forward.
“That is what I do as the member of parliament,” John stated. “I had several interactions with the former minister of public work. You are hearing the notion out there that members of the opposition don’t want to engage and have conversations about their constituencies. None of us in this Honorable House would like to live in the condition in Coulibistrie. If it drizzles, you have to think of running.”
He said he will advocate for the people of Coulibistrie.
“And I am doing that right now,” he stated. “I would like to see the people in my constituency get a fair share of the community projects, constituency empowerment projects, that we would like to see enhancing our constituencies and moving forward.”
After reading the first sentence I thought that finally Hector has come to his senses but as I read on I realized that Hector was in a confused state of mind. The word sidetracked means to be distracted from an immediate or important issue. Rebuilding Dominica is an immediate and important issue which the opposition has been sidetracked from which in essence Hector has been right about. Hector spoke the right words not knowing that they convey the truth about the actions of the opposition. Incidentally, after Hurricane Maria Linton said that he was concerned only about the constituencies that voted for UWP. Was it o.k at that time?
Talk to them spag talk to them you approach them in private. They not taking you on so you have to put it in public you have to make your people know you’re talking to them if not your people thinking you a not talking to them approach them right is right and wrong is wrong it’s time for them to do something about that.
Spangs messing LL up cause he said its not their place.
If Ian can tell possie 2 mil available for roof, then those on the opposition should be given funds to do so as well. Good observation in saying that the MP for the government side are being treated differently than those on opposition. This is not proper and must me fixed. All MP should have same responsibility for their constituents and provided adequate resources for their constituency.
God bless Dominica.
Mr. on a high man!
Guinness or what?
No not Guinness, he’s on a high of commonsense. He’s smart and means business. You how ever is stupid as dumb and dumber
He contradicting his leader…who said it is not their place…now he saying they side track
listen to the message for once and stop spuing gabbage. He is advocating for her constituents.