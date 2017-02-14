Henderson wants Linton be held personally liable for damages in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 at 9:42 AM
Dominica’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Vince Henderson, has stated that the leader of the opposition United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, should be held personally liable for the damages which were caused in Roseau during recent violence.
The disturbances took place after a public meeting on February 7 organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet.
Several businesses and private private properties suffered damage and Henderson believes Linton should be held personally liable.
“This is why I advised a friend, whose property was damaged that they should take this matter, they should go after Lennox Linton in a lawsuit holding him personally liable for the damages,” he said on Kairi’s Heng Program on Monday.
According to the report, his comments come on the heels of new images which have been released which reportedly showed Linton on the scene when fires were started during the disturbances.
“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. He was involved and he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires, ” he said.
However, Linton had said that he left Roseau after the meeting was over but was called back after it was reported to him that matters were getting out of hand. He stated that he returned to Roseau and tried to subdue the situation, but it was to no avail.
That explanation from Linton notwithstanding, Henderson insists that there was ‘a bigger plan,’ and that Linton was part of the execution of this plan.
He is of the view that Linton was the one who incited the violence with this new evidence allegedly showing he participated in executing the destruction in Roseau.
Hey Vince who should we hold responsible for the damage to Dominica’s international reputation
Reading your letter and accusing Mr. Linton of the damages after their peaceful demonstration further my beliefs that DA have lot of lawyers that should be disbarred. You are a candidate.
You will be sent home by Trump after the CBI investigation. Make sure that while spending the people’s money you get your story straight.
I will write the state Departmen to look into your schedule.
And who is to pay for the tarnishing of the Country’s image. you must also tell the Dominican people what have you done for them from UN ambassador to your current position, the only thing you are noted for in these position is to improve your standing education wise at the expense of tax payers.
Linton, if you were a different person, not in defiance of the Law, you would have had more supporters. As it is, also after Tuesday, February 7th you lost some. Those who are on the side of peace and unity should not be supporting you. You have spoilt it for you, to also never be D/ca’s P. M. You would not make a good one.
I feel sorry for those who support you. They appear not to know better. How can anyone support someone as you? Note defaming the PM’s character and D/ca’s name. You also defame nationals, internationally.
You were wrong to go on CBS and tarnish the PM’s name and your very own country. If you were residing in a non-democratic country you would not dare do that. Prison and execution would be your lot.
Therefore, Lennox, we ask you to cease this int’nl smear campaign against our PM. Please leave him alone and allow him to exercise his elected duties to D/ca and its nationals in peace.
God bless D/ca. God bless and protect the PM.
You already pick up 32 youth.
Did anybody declare Linton to have assisted any of these youth?
How could that even stand in a court.
Suing Linton will only amplify De Skerrit must go slogan.
You see how Thompson Fontaine was carried off like a rock star???????
You will only serve to make Linton more loved!
We who support the PM, who are on his side, do not expect UWP supporters to applaud what Vince Henderson stated. They are not fair people. Their words depict that they approved the damage which was done to the property of nationals.
Vince, we agree with you and applaud you that Lennox Linton should be held accountable. Why has he not yet been called to the Police Station for questioning?
The government should sue Linton for inciting a riot, disturbing the peace and causing damage to the property of nationals. These individuals who lost property should also sue Linton.
Linton did not want to stop his meeting at the arranged time of 3:00 pm and should be held accountable for it. He said he was about the people’s business. What people’s business?
They tried to drive the truck toward the Financial Centre. They had prearranged and destructive plans to oust the government and destroy buildings/property. How can this be overlooked?
Sue Lennox Linton!!!
Is people like you Vince dats an embarrassment to dominicans as ambassador and your rogue regime but when you ready you and your police academy rug rats try putting hand on Mr. Linton and you all will feel the wrath of the people. Ur now sitting president actions in 1979 would have been like a walk in d park.you all greedy pockitition are just provoking the people to bring back law and order in this lawless state which all you created starting with the NO LAW NO CONSTITUTION P.M
I hope Mr.Henderson was misquoted by DNO. The plural of damage is damage. I was taught that damages is what is awarded in court in civil proceedings. Maybe his doctorate was not attained in an English university.
Hendo,
Where you come out? Who is going to be held personally liable for the sale of Dominica’ s passports to crooks and criminals? Who will be held personally reasonable for importing voters to determine the outcome of our elections? Who will be held personally responsible for state officials being away on official business but taking the time and emulments to include monthly salaries and other benefits to persue a doctorate whilst we lost our grounds and voting status at the U.N? My brother you had all man like me following you faithfully and loyally whilst all of allu had allu agenda. A set of , self serving politicians you all are. Garcon, you, Tony and Skerrit can go to hell!!!!
Mr. Henderson, Sir, don’t worry about it now. They may think that have gotten away with all the defiant denials, even while they continue advocating the same reason all of this happened. I am wondering if those men are thinking carefully.
I mean, after having denied all the bad things–including that meeting– that took place on Tuesday, February 07, they continue to chant “SKERRIT MUST GO”! I even read where Fontaine retorted “RIGHT NOW”. So if that annoying event was not about their plan–TO GET PM SKERRIT TO LEAVE HIS OFFICE– what was it for; and when do they intend to EXECUTE THAT VERY PLAN, in that they cannot do it by WORD OF MOUTH?
What they do not know, is that they, themselves, have put a stop to that plan, because, the next time, not only will they all be arrested, but they will thrown in a prison cell–For the next time there will be no reason for questions and denial. No one can deny the accusation of same action twice in a row
Call it coincidence or conspiracy theory, the strategic importance of D/can Diplomatic passports to the PRC is directly linked to the PRC’s need for oil.
From the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs website:
http://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/wjb_663304/zzjg_663340/ldmzs_664952/gjlb_664956/Dominica_665058/
“In 2013, the People’s Republic of China and the Commonwealth of Dominica saw steady growth of their friendly relations.”…..”In October, the two countries signed the Agreement on Mutual Exemption of Visas for Holders of Diplomatic or Service (Official) Passports.”
Just a few holders of D/can diplomatic passports:
Iranian Alireza Monfared – Oil sanctions evasion
Nigerian Diezani Allison Madueke – former Oil resources minister and first female President of OPEC
Italian Francesco Corallo – senior Oilfield engineer
We (that includes you Mr. Henderson) are mere pawns in the World domination chess game between USA and PRC.
This is for all those who are saying because the riot followed the protest, let me added the riot erupted hours after the protest, that UWP especially LENNOX LINTON is to be blamed.
QUESTION: Back in 2016, there was a violent clash between young men at a wedding reception in Loubiere. I would like to know, is the wedding party responsible for this incident? Is the bride, the groom, the bridesmaids, the groomsmen etc, somehow responsible for the violent clash?
The clash did not occur after the reception but during, when the men started fighting in the reception area… so who was responsible? Who are we to blame?
YOU ALL NEED TO STOP BEING RIDICULOUS AND BLAME WHO IS RESPONSIBLE …..THE YOUNG PEOPLE WHO COMMITTED THESE ACTS.
Not the wedding party in the Loubiere incident and NOT UWP/LINTON in the Roseau incident.
With the brand new definition of “Inciting Violence” Skerrit and the DLP seem to be so concerned about that they went back to 2yrs ago for a statement Dr. Christian made, I guess all of us pastors, Priests, Evangelist, Bishop urgently need to SUE BOB MARLEY for writing this line in his song “Talking Blues”: “Cause I feel like bombing a church, now
Now that you know that the preacher is lying”
Read more: http://www.letssingit.com/bob-marley-and-the-wailers-lyrics-talkin-blues-7tm78br#ixzz4YgnkOCRl
LetsSingIt – Your favorite Music Community
Bob Marley though dead for 36 years now, your song incited violence, because you encouraged people to bomb the church because preacher is lying? Boy now people hearing what preachers involved in your song might incite violence so we suing you for all the churches, Tabernacles and mosques that have been bombed by haters.
“However, Linton had said that he left Roseau after the meeting was over but was called back after it was reported to him that matters were getting out of hand. He stated that he returned to Roseau and tried to subdue the situation, but it was to no avail.” Question: Did he call the police to report the destructive behavior which he said alleged he tried to stop?
It bothers me when some of our so called Intelligent citizens lack what is known as basic Commonsense; some of us are so smart but not clever; Mr Henderson if you are a real PhD then act like one; there are more pressing issues as regards to the leadership, integrity and governance of our country which you should have been discussing; instead you choose to mislead unsuspecting ignorant Dominicans with your deception and lies; little wonder that your former colleague (deceased) PM Pierre Charles described you all as ”wearing your Ignorance as a Badge of Honor”
Didn’t a man use a truck to commit a malicious and deadly act while civilians were happily enjoying a Fireworks Celebrations in France not too long ago? so when Lennox talking about a TRUCK that had only speakers on it, he must will and come again with his BS.
vince ,for your information , You cannot decide that ,Nor skeritt,Nor astaphan,Nor Any,one of the cabal ,Nor the police , But the people, only the people ,The power lies in the people,So save your energy and go enjoy your millions till the people are ready for you
Absolutely Vexing issue..Vince allu don’t love Dominica at all..A bunch of impostors preying on the ignorant in Dominica..SHAME!!
Looks like Vince was feeling a little left out.
Just a dump truck of foolish and irresponsible chat.
Vince, it’s a lovely idea to sing for your supper from a distance, whilst poor Dominicans struggling.
Pure garbage talk from a Doctor… You guys with Doctorate en… Lord have mercy.
Dow worry the US willhold you..watch
“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. He was involved and he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires, ” he said.
learly Vince Henderso is putting it on record this day, that the police of Dominica FAILED to do their job when they knew as a FACT that Roosevelt Skerrit was seen in photograph with NG LAP SENG, John Ashe, Theresa LOU and others, signing documents, cutting cake and, making deals with them, two weeks before they were all arrested by the FBI. Let’s not forget that VINCE himself was there and is a witness, if the police were serious.
If after this admission and confession by Vince Henderson the police still fails to do their job, then we all shall conclude that the police are not doing their job and according to Vince’ suggestion and hold the police responsible
Vince when Erica came why didn’t you tell all the people who lost lives/ relatives and properties to sue God? Because we all were and are still saying it was the work of God. You sound so uneducated and foolish. You do not have the business owner’s interest at heart you are just bent on silencing all you biggest threat/competition. Lennox Linton Is giving you all a shake up; you all were too comfortable sitting there. As i said before i am against the violence which took place but you all needed a rude awakening. Then again Skerritt run to say he will compensate yet you are telling people to sue all must get all you story straight or just stop talking. Vince something is wrong .Dominicans are not happy . Take a good pause Vince and think of all you financial situation and look as ours. You really think Lennox is the problem ?
Vince my friend,step out of this,the empire is crumbling,Skerrit days are numbered.Matter of time before he steps down,Lennox has don a great job.
Folks, Vince Henderson came from a Seventh Day Adventist background and at this time I have every reason to believe that his conscience is beating him, and sure might not be enjoying a good sweet sleep theses days. Believe you me folks, here is what his conscience could bear no more and therefore he had to put it out:
“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. He was involved and he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires, ” he said.
Vince is calling for actions to be taken against Mr. Linton because he was in photograph and was involved.
Mr. Daniel Carbon, Blackmoore and the police of Dominica, by this statement Vince is clearly saying that actions should have taken against Roosevelt Skerrit and Vince Henderson, because both gentlemen were seen in Photos with NG LAP SENG and others, before they were all arrested by the FBI, 2 weeks after they were seen in photos cutting…
This henderson guy needs to go take a long walk on the pier at bayfront, but his from overseas so he probably dunno where that is.
Vince I never knew you were that stupid
Ok Vince, since Lennox presence indicates he has something to do with the fires, the presence of the PM et al., in pictures with Lap Seng and Monfared means that they have something to do with the corruption activities that these guys were involved in right?
Linton knows that you guys will be paying his legal cost. NO WORRIES
Why did you dodge CBS 60 minutes programme?..Have you appeared in any picture with NGLapseng?
UWP or not, u have to understand was it not for the peaceful protest held by the UWP those damages would not have happened.
So you saying UWP is not responsible in some way is like you telling me if i hold a party at your residence and ppl broke your tv i am not responsible.
Put party politics on d side cause i did n i understand what linton is saying bout the passport and in some way i do agree with him and I’m a labourite with one feet in and one out.
UWP in some ways are responsible for what happened.
Oh last year, young lady’s wedding reception in the south of the island, which was interrupted when thugs who decided to take the opportunity and attack one of her guest, causing mayhem and bloodshed … I guess the wedding party, the bride, the groom, the bridesmaids and groomsmen, in some way are responsible….gotta yah!!! great point and analytic attempt! SMH
“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. ” Vince Henderson
By your own argument may I remind you of this photograph with you and Ng Lap Seng.
(Cut and paste link to browser)
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-ZJZiGexYYHA/Vhnwt7NjgbI/AAAAAAAAABE/pG66Bgs0pTA/s1600/corruption-and-bribery-scandal-surrounds-top-un-officials_8734522.jpg
Good point, Marcus Hill
You taking a pic of a man in public taking a pic with VIP and then comparing it to a man in the middle of a riot cheering people. smh
Vince is it a still photo or a sound video ?
What makes our situation in Dominica so bad is when people like Vince. a seventh day Adventist, and Petter St. Jean, a Pentecostal minister that once preached to me, are part of this evil and high level corruption Roosevelt SKerrit administration. To make matters even worse is when top leaders of the evangelical churches, along with top leaders of the Catholic church are all in support of what is happening in Dominica. How do we bless evil? How do we say evil is good and good evil? Did anyone listen to Ms. Framptons program on Q95 with Fr. Brakes lastnight? Did you realize she did not allow one call to Brakes? Fr. Brakes was the ideal person to be on the program last night because he is a two time king, former politician in a UWP cabinet, and now priest. What a good time for the priest to make a statement for God! But he was blocked by religion at a time when the hungry wolves of Skerrit are hungry to eat up Mr. Linton and all those who have not bowed their knees. Religion B4 God
Branker did say on the programme his calypsos song about change is more relevant now
This guy better stay in hidingp
Vince I totally agree with you, he should be held liable for all damages
But U and VINCE Henderson and Toney As Taphan should be made to pay and be held responsible for the FIRE in St. Aromant on Christmas Morning 2010, attempted murder on the elderly citizens, so when this is done then I will agree with U that Linton will pay for the damaged caused by the frustrated youth on the 7th of February 2017
Yes you are 1/2 Dominican and 1/2 Jackass.
Amb Henderson your statement “he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires” could be seen as defamatory you may be required to prove such.
Henderson I think you were a little more articulate then that.are you really talking from your heart or just bursting bubbles,
The last time I checked Dominica is a democratic country just let me know if I am wrong about that.
This is beyond the ridiculous now. You’re attempting in every way, shape, and fashion to bankrupt Lennox. I can’t even count on my fingers how many past and pending frivilous lawsuits have been thrown at Lennox, for accusations which DLP officials have done far worse. Legal action costs the taxpayer, and then you have the likes of Tony A. sucking the legal system of its moral and substantial core. As Linton can testify, he had nothing to do with the events on the morning of February the 08th. Lennox did not say go out and burn businesses and loot stores. True he emotionlly appealed to his supporters, but he also called the meeting to a close. No matter what you throw at the ForeverHonorable Linton, his supporters and family will always have his back, and that means financially as well.
The issue should be understood in a more comprehensive way, not who is responsible for inciting the crowd but the state of happiness, or consciousness of the people at the time. If the people are unhappy of a particular situation they will revolt. Most developed countries had revolutions, Russia, France, England and the US the people revolted at some time in history either for independence on when the people were dissatisfied of the enactment of laws or the general wellbeing of the people, if the people are expressing their concern over some issues they should not be silenced but understood because when the people are determined nothing can stop them, they may suffer some casualties but they will achieve their objectives unless they all are eliminated by a repressive regime. I don\’t think this is the case here. The people do have a right to protest but that protest should not deteriorate into chaos
Said the man who is paid a salary whilst he is not in the country. This country is a joke.
Did he pay for his law degree or did we, the country, pay for it?
One Drop not sure of your comment above. But can you also tell us, were the opposition members paid, when they stayed away from Parliament and had what they could the people’s parliament?
This Opposition should really change their name and add ‘Protest’ in any new name they may choose.
Thank U Just passing through,
But will U tell the people of D/ca what category of SLAVE u fall into Skerrit has 3 categories namely Field Slave, Yard slave, and House Slaves please tell the Dominican public where u are fitting
@concern citizen February 14, 2017
Your comment is nothing but fiction, there is no substance to it; neither does it leave a good name for us Dominicans; in that outsiders, who do not know better, might think that we are slaves in reality You people need to stop repeating the thoughts of someone else and to present your own.
I don’t even understand why DNO prints comment like yours on their comment board.
Concern Citizen: I was thinking all about slavery when I see black people who want to set up other black people and their country? And you are talking about house, field, and yard slaves? The Opposition have had me wondering the same thing?
Can I pose the same question to you and those who would put another country security as they said above ours and their country folks? Who is the opposition working for? How I see it, they are not working for Dominica or Dominicans, as a matter of fact, everything I have heard or seen says clearly that they are not working for or on behalf of Dominica and Dominicans.
Who were they working for when I saw the 60 Minutes Interview? Certainly not Dominica?
When we see all the various newspaper articles, many or all written by Dominicans or input from Dominicans all against our Government, Dominica and Dominicans? Who are they working? Don’t fool yourself, they are not work for us!
What was the Question you asked again?
Hen the son is another big time loser trying to find his way. Go rest, tan
cry Baby:
Even the Pope tell us to pray for him because he is a sinner.
We also pray for our Head of State, Our Head of Government and all Supporters of the Government and even the non-supporters. Because we are a God Fearing Country.
Our Father Who art in Heaven, Hallowed be Thy Name, Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done on earth; as it is heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us and lead us not into temptation but deliver us from all evil.
For Thine is the kingdom, the power and glory now and forever, Amen.
I don’t know but something tells me the UWP seemed to have lost all sense of reality. They believe they are a perfect bunch of individuals. That is why they believe they are unstoppable. When you hear them or see them speak they still say it is not them. Why? Because they believe they are invincible and can do and say whatever they want.
Lord forgive them we pray.
You are a lawyer Vince (…I would not call you a doctor because you have no Ph.D) and should know that you do not make accusations without having irrefutable evidence. We all want a lot of things Vince but don’t always get them, you “unnerstan”.
He needs to be sued…These guys are desperate.
Me February 14, 2017
Is that not what your Party Leaders have been doing all along?
Let the facts lie where they fall! Litigate or mediate thru the courts-not public opinion!
I agree and have been calling for a lawsuit against Linton by the business owners that suffered damages.
Make him pay , he should know if he fan a fire it will spread. “make him pay for his D-DAY NON SENSE”
Henderson insists that there was ‘a bigger plan,’ and that Linton was part of the execution of this plan.” Okay Vince please give us the evidence of that bigger plan, we are waiting. Don’t forget you will be the first one that will be arrested by the FBI or CIA seeing that you are in the USA. All agencies in the world are monitoring the activities of the Dominican Government, ………..It is just a matter of time.
Dominica has taken a turn for the worse as religion and politics have merged themselves against everything that’s good while they condone all the evils that God hates. Sadly enough the church that should be the voice of God against evil, has become the leading voice in support of evil as though one is rewarded for doing wrong while others are imprisoned for going good. Yet they hold a Bible that urges us to remember to do good HEB.13:16. Y does Vince and the church want Linton and others sued for speaking against the evils in our land? My God, can they not see? Where is their sense of conviction? Like God had to use an ass to tell his servant that he was doing wrong, He is now using King Dice to tell us to do good. Why because those that were supposed to be preaching against wrong are now doing wrong themselves and condoning wrong. But God’s wrath will rise against them for causing our nation to be as it is today, under the evils of Skerrit.
“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. He was involved and he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires, ” he said.
OMG!!!!
I cant believe that the country is run by a bunch of illiterate fools. Red or Blue, the man came to stop the violence, but is cronies like you that cant see your @** from your elbow, just playing the blame game. 32 boys arrested, 30 boys released. Boys who were caught in the act, yet still you rather burn down a man who tried to stop the violence.
Vince Henderson and company….. wake up from your brainwashed state of mind, clearly all you see is red, and you keep on acting on like a raging bull.
Shame on You:
If you have a family member and the spouse of your family member continuously abuse him or her physically and verbally until one day, your family member is black and blue with bruises and when lying unconscious the abuser calls 911 for help.
Would you praise the abuser and say, at least he called 911. Do you know what was in his heart? shame on you?
You cronies are dumber than i thought. Why in the world would you relate the issue at hand to emotionally and physical abuse of a spouse? Are trying to gain points on something,? Surely this is not the way. These two matters are vastly different.
The opposition is here to oppose., the spouse was not here to harm. So when harm is done, it is wrong from the get-go.
Shame on you for trying to relate this to relationship abuse.
Go whiten your eyes with some blue, cause apparently you’re seeing red too.
Vince why you pick up and come down to Dominica were you running from the heat up there because you too will be called for questioning so that’s why you a in Dominica, or is it to make sure your info will be as same as your boss…
Now I expected to hear such garbage from you because you and your administration blames every thing on Lennox Linton and it’s a broken recorder, the people of Dominica have open their eyes they are seeing a lot of mishap in the place, and what Dominica is going thru because of persons like yourself, we are not stupid any more you have destroyed my Island, you have enjoyed all the niceness in return of the passport money so keep your opinion to yourself and the more you all blame Linton the more we believe what he’s saying also all the others that really love us. What is your excuse for both Lorraine Bannis Roberts and yourself back in Dominica and don’t tell us it’s for carnival.
The USA. should ask Dominica to recall its ambassador and declare him persona non grata.
Anonymous don’t forget all those leaving in the USA who are planning to overthrow a democratically elected government. What should the USA do about them? Should the USA sent back the trouble markers too?
Go ahead Dr. Vince!! If wishes were horses, beggars would ride Why don’t you also suggest: that during slavery, the slaves were at least “employed”?? When will you guys overstand that it is only futile to attempt to imprison the wind?
HOTEP!
Vince, my first question to you is, what are you doing in Dominica for so long? Are you on vacation? If yes till when? Please don’t tell me it’s not my damn business because it is.
Concerning Lennox Linton inciting violence, as a born again spirit filled believer I must say that if what Linton said on Tuesday is referred to as inciting violence, then make it two of us, because I support everything Linton and the opposition group did on Tuesday. Furthermore if Linton invited violence by speaking against the evil in our land then he is in very good company because God spoke against the evil in the land before he destroyed it And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth gen 6:12. Was he inciting violence or voicing his displeasure of the evil and corruption that man was involved in?
Where are the bold prophets of God to cry against the wrong doings of Skerrit and his DLP? Are we all paralyzed by the spirit of FEAR. Most of them will say I am not afraid of anything. How false! I listened to a program on Q95 last night and if one had any doubt that Dominicans are fearful all doubt was cleared. The guess on that program was a former 2 time calyso king; former politician, and now priest. With the state Dominica in today especially on a day when a parliament member of opposition was questioned by the police for allegedly try to overthrow a government, and some how the host was very careful not to ask her guess one single question about our country that seems to have gone to hell, and to compound the situation, no one was allowed to call to question the guess on a program that usually takes calls as if that was pre arranged. My God we in trouble and like the Samaritan story of Luke 10:25-37, everybody is passing far from it, although they know it is bad.it hurts
I must thank a favorite talk show host for the following, ” it is better to be referred to as a fool then to open your month and remove all doubts.” You are encouraging the people whose businesses were affected, to take legal actions and at the same time, with no proof, you are claiming Mr. Linton was cheering the people who were involved with the fire. We have moved from a coup with the assistance of a truck to cheering up of people during a fire, which one is it, PM. Mr. Linton claimed he was already at his home when he received a call that their was a problem with the movement of a truck, he said he went back and spoke to the police in an effort to defuse the situation. I wondered whether Henderson spoke to any police officer to substantiate Lennox’s claim, before those accusations. The prime minister addressed the nation after the riot, why didn’t he mentioned that piece of information coming from Henderson, it is because Linton was telling the truth.
Why didnt you make this advise to the business places before skerrit coming forward in compensating all the business places,
Cha get away vince
Went home and came back to help restore clam. Remember the “sped arrow”. It cannot come back. Linton knew he had so instigated to the extent that they could do anything. remembering he daring the police to stop the meeting? “the meeting will finish when the meeting finishes”. Remember those words made out in great fits of anger? Remember he said they could stop at 4 O’clock and reconvene at 5 O’clock and there is nothing the police can do? Well my view is that he went home to “cover his tracts” to secure an alibi in his wife and children and his security detail. Then he returned to survey all that he could see with his eyes. On scheduled as preplanned, the horse had already bolted stable. Tell me who could stop such a marauding horse. No wonder he took pleasure in videoing the scenery that was developing as planned. Mr. Linton you went home in a feeble attempt to cover your tracts. Deny, deny and deny wil not change the fact.
RaSTA REMEMBER WITH WHAT JUDGEmENT YOU JUDGE IT WILL RETURN TO YOU. judge not and you will not be judge
Vince, when you coming to AMerica? We miss you in washington DC?
Vince I hate to say it but you sound like a complete idiot with those comments. You are now a legal mind so please STOP the madness and misinformation because it is only hastening your demise sir. When are you going to advise your friend and so called bossman to resign so the nation can move on. Take example from General Flynn in the USA who apparently lied about his conversation with the Russian Ambassador and admitted that he misled the public so he resigned.
Until Skerrit and his puppet cabinet signs from office we will NOT stop putting the PRESSHA on you all because enough is enough. Bring the UNEDITED VIDEO that shows Linton setting fires and I will be the first to call for his resignation . Yes the same video that it is alleged that the cabal is trying its very best to have edited, manipulated, doctored to show Linton setting fires. Bring it on sir!
Always Assertive!
While I do not condone any type of violence, people have a right to talk when they think the people they put in place to lead their Country is transparent. Let me also ask you a question when your now President was very much involved in what happened in 1979 when PJ thought he was invincible? Why so e so quiet now? I’ve been reading the DNO news almost everyday and have not read anything form him. Tell him stop being a puppet of Skeritt and do what is right, when Skeritt messes up tell him.
I support that 100%. He should be responsible. the business places should sue linton too
Henderson, since you are the rep. Of DA in the USA. Let me ask you a question. Can you hold the new President accountable for all the CRAP that has happened since the new president was sworn into office on 01-20-2017? Stop your crap and tell Skerrit that if Dominica is a “DEMOCRATIC” country people have a right to free speech. WHy did you and Skeritt and all the clowns who support him have Dr. Fontaine locked up and freed without any charges? When you lock people up you have let them know why the are being taken into custody. Lipton stated that after the meeting he left and returned, who are you to say that because of a photograph he was there cheering on the protesters. And just to show you how much you know of TECHONOLOGY, that picture you have with FAKE smile can be taken on reproduced to indicate that you were in North Korea talking with their leader, which will make you a threat to the US. SO didn’t say what you don’t know and have solid evidence about.
DNO could you pls upload the new pics
This makes no sense.Someone should be held responsible only if he give the order or is seen in the act of doing whatever he is accused of.This was not the case.This man Linton cannot be responsible for the actions of others. People of the ruling party are pure and simply trying to put in practice the scare tactic to shut up the opposition party. Dominica belong to Dominicans including both the ruling and the opposition party.Dominica has no growth,$100.00 cannot feed a normal family with two kids.Many businesses has shut it’s doors because of the financial strain that the majority of the population are experiencing.So many police officers a employed every year since Skerrit’s regime ,why is it that they failed to arrest the people who were braking the shops? In other words the gov’t is employing police is mass number only to pay them ,send them make arrest for speaking out against the regime and marijuana growers.Wake up every regime will see the end of the rope.
These clowns are pathetic. Dominicans should be ashamed of their so called leaders. I am appalled by their lack of love for Dominica. If they were truly committed to Dominica’s well-being, they would all stop padding their pockets and keep the focus on a country that is riddled by corruption.
Man take that stupid suite off you and talk like a man..
I would advise henderson to lay low for I would say a time period of 1 week then I do feel he will have little to say to quote the Dominican Gentleman who posts frequently how long not long and I am in full accord
Absolute garbage from you Vince.Go hide your face far from you being seen or heard.Shame on you being called ambassador.
Idiot did u see him do it
They will be dealt with in time.
HOPE that the honourable patriot,honourable Linton SUES YOU..You all have failed Dominica.
Why don’t you all stop fanning flames? PM Skerrit already said that government was going to compensate people whose property was vandalized. He did not see it fit though to compensate the vendors at the Old Market whose goods were damaged by a fire where there goods were stored in the Museum building.
What proof do we have that the photos were not ‘doctored’ (photo shop) by you and your operatives?
Please, give us a break from all this nonsense.
All you folks are bent on doing is sue, sue, sue. After filing the cases they are then allowed to languish in the court system for Judical review once the case is filed against any of your cronies.
I expect to get flack for my rumbling, but it is time to exhale.
All of all you are feeling the pressure from the patriot honourable Linton..SO DR FONTAINE MATTER HAF FAILED, ITS HONOURABLE LINTON NOW?Remember this is a man you all invited into the ring,you all ridiculed him, and called him novice..Take what all you are getting now..THIS IS LEADERSHIP..Stop staying in the bushes and talk…What do you know about Monfared??? Have you told us why he was dodging the Iranian authorities by hiding in Dominica?Have you received anything from him?What is his connection to My Dominica Trade House?.I rubbish your puffery and balderdash with contempt…You and your DLP GANG have disgrced and embarrassed Dominica and Caricom!Shame on you all!
sure sure, and dog making cat too not true
The US Dept of Justice should speak to you re those Diplomatic Passport Scandals right..
Makes sense…everything has a root cause always bear that in mind boss man….
Not sure how this Amb can feel proud knowing his island is engulfed in this world wide passport racket…..if he had pride he would resign……
The Amb is aware of the Global concern and the trend of the new US Regime, but he cares less……
The Amb is a contributing factor to the disgrace Dominica is in now…
Putting Politics aside I like this guy for the next PM.
I want to see the pictures of Linton “cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires.” Post them on this medium, I don’t go on social media.
Setting the good guys up to lock them up, Rosie has learned well from Comandante maduro;
Mr. Henderson when are you going to meet with the Dominican residents in the Washington DC area? Also can you answer the questions of how many times CBS-60 Minutes program tried to contact you or if they contacted you at all as it s alleged to set up an interview with the PM?
Also can you speak to your alleged very poor attendance record at the UN while you were in NY? I have that record.
Finally did you get your Doctorate while serving in NYC as Ambassador the UN and as it is alleged is that the reason( (s) for your alleged poor attendance to the attending to Dominica’s affairs at the UN Sir? It is alleged that you either you were very busy studying and or attending classes?
Finally why did the Police charge Dr. Fontaine for inciting to arrest and why haven’t they picked up Mr. Linton Sir.
I would appreciate if you could shed some light on theses questions.
I await you answer Mr. Henderson- Thanks in ad
in 1994 did you held Rosie Douglas liable Vince? look u even joined the labour party.
Vince of all people. smh. what photographs did he see? because i didnt see any footage of uwp officials destroying property, or hear any call for violence at the rally. He says linton was clearly cheering on the fire starters and the vandals. I would like Mr. Henderson and others who have these photos to please share.
I hope linton make u pay for your large mouth and your big tongue
It seems linton is a fret to all u mr Henderson be careful what u
Ask for it will come back to u
Vince, SHUT UP and stop being so silly!