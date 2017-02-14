Dominica’s Ambassador to the United States of America, Dr. Vince Henderson, has stated that the leader of the opposition United Workers Party, Lennox Linton, should be held personally liable for the damages which were caused in Roseau during recent violence.

The disturbances took place after a public meeting on February 7 organized by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet.

Several businesses and private private properties suffered damage and Henderson believes Linton should be held personally liable.

“This is why I advised a friend, whose property was damaged that they should take this matter, they should go after Lennox Linton in a lawsuit holding him personally liable for the damages,” he said on Kairi’s Heng Program on Monday.

According to the report, his comments come on the heels of new images which have been released which reportedly showed Linton on the scene when fires were started during the disturbances.

“I mean clearly the photographs demonstrated that he was involved, there is no other way to explain this. He was involved and he was there cheering on the people who were actually involved in setting the fires, ” he said.

However, Linton had said that he left Roseau after the meeting was over but was called back after it was reported to him that matters were getting out of hand. He stated that he returned to Roseau and tried to dampen the situation, but it was to no avail.

That explanation from Linton notwithstanding, Henderson insists that there was ‘a bigger plan,’ and that Linton was part of the execution of this plan.

He is of the view that Linton was the one who incited the violence with this new evidence allegedly showing he participated in executing the destruction in Roseau.