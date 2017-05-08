IN PICTURES: Dominica Labour Party Rally in PortsmouthDominica News Online - Monday, May 8th, 2017 at 9:59 AM
On Sunday, May 7, the Dominica Labour Party held a national rally at the Benjamin’s Park in the town of Portsmouth.
The rally was held in response to criticism of the government’s handling of the Citizenship by Investment Program.
Speakers include Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, MP for Portsmouth Ian Douglas, MP for La Plaine Petter Saint Jean, among others.
Featured speaker was Herbert Volney a former Minister of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago.
Entertainment was provided by Daddy Chess, Scrunter, Triple Kay and more.
See photos from the rally below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
11 Comments
Angles make the crowd look big. If you watch the pictures i seeing plenty grass.
Many fish together. Handful of people who fail their exams and wish to tarnish an island. Again we say ‘The Eyes’ have it.RED RED RED AND RED once more. Your questions answered.
I listened to Matt this morning explaining that Q95 was not politically alligned and that it was a business! I guess that in Dominica, it is anything for a Dollar, to hell with principles, you can beatup on me as long as you just give me some money,or a house! What does this say about the moral fabric, self pride and values of our society? Our ‘corporate citizens’ should also be principled and look for the good of the nation. Everything cannot just be “sorry, it’s just business”. Or is it that everybody has their price? What does this say to the Dominicans who supported Q95 when Q95 was under assault and deprivation by this administration, who stood by them through the thin and hard times?
This is just the first move to reduce the opposition’s access to the air waves, Just wait!!
MEH!! All show– no substance—Dominica en bar gleau. Skerrit must GO!!!
We stand unyielding with the Dominica Labour Party. Skerrit Must Go ON!
That’s what I’m talking about. Show Linton and the UWP what we’re made of! Stronger than ever!
Wow, look at the force of Labour! Now tell me, where is the majority who wants Skerrit out?
I see a sea of Red, why? we need to unite the nation not divide between colors , why all the RED?, election is over please no more red or blue, put the colors in the closet till next election, and let’s move on and heal, and build a nation.
Massive solidarity rally in support of the PM and the Labour gov! Who Jah bless!
So sad how this counrty has become,but in due time the almighty will have his say.
With all that moneyand gas spending, you’d think they’d have a bigger crowd..shows people are listening