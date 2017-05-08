On Sunday, May 7, the Dominica Labour Party held a national rally at the Benjamin’s Park in the town of Portsmouth.

The rally was held in response to criticism of the government’s handling of the Citizenship by Investment Program.

Speakers include Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, MP for Portsmouth Ian Douglas, MP for La Plaine Petter Saint Jean, among others.

Featured speaker was Herbert Volney a former Minister of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago.

Entertainment was provided by Daddy Chess, Scrunter, Triple Kay and more.

See photos from the rally below.