A decision on the fate of Denzil Douglas in parliament has been put off until the 15th of June according to St. Kitts & Nevis Observer.

The former Prime Minister of St. Kitts will face trial as to whether his holding of a Dominican diplomatic passport disqualifies him from serving in parliament.

According to St. Kitts law a member of parliament may not swear allegiance to a foreign power or hold dual citizenship.

Denzil has admitted to being awarded a Dominican diplomatic passport as a courtesy but Douglas and his counsel Anthony Astaphan SC (senior counsel) has maintained that he did not swear allegiance to any foreign power and holding a Dominican passport does not mean he holds Dominican citizenship.

Astaphan has put forward a motion to bring in expert evidence in relation to Dominican law. However, counsel representing the applicants ,Douglas Mendes QC (queen’s counsel), said there is no need for expert evidence citing that the court is a common forum. He also added that the court has to apply the law of St. Kitts and Nevis in this case.

