Independent Joseph Isaac to sit among gov’t MPs at House sittingDominica News Online - Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 9:57 AM
MP for Roseau Central Joseph Isaac will be sitting among government parliamentarians when Parliament meets next week although he is still being considered an “independent” member.
In a live interview on state-owned DBS Radio on Friday morning, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit explained the sitting arrangement when the House meets.
“He will be sitting among us,” he stated, referring to the members of his cabinet.
Isaac won the Roseau Central seat as a United Workers Party (UWP) candidate in the last general election but cut all ties with the party recently saying he was becoming an independent member of parliament.
He accused the UWP not acting in the best interest of Dominica and was tired of tribal politics. Days later he was given a high profile cabinet portfolio in the ruling Dominica Labour Party’s administration.
He has not officially crossed the floor but many say that being named a cabinet minister is a sign that he already has.
“As we’ve said publicly the government the government has always articulated a policy of engagement of allowing ideas to contend, embracing and working with those who are prepared to put the country first,” Skerrit said. “To put the country and the citizens of Dominica first, who are really serious about nation building, not in words but in deeds and actions. And Mr. Isaac has demonstrated that he is certainly one of those people who are prepared to come forward and work for the national good and we have embraced him, as we have done with others, and we look forward to his contributions in parliament and his stewardship of a very significant ministry within the government’s confines.”
He stated that the in the government’s house, “there are many mansions.”
“So there is room for everybody who wants to work for the national good,” he said.
Skerrit was asked whether there was going to be a special sitting arrangement for Isaac.
“The member for Roseau is a member of cabinet,” he responded. “As you recall, he made a statement indicating that he no longer wants to sit with the opposition because they have lost their way and they were not interested in nation building, that they were too destructive in their views and expressions and they have not heeded caution and advice, even from him and senior members of the party. He decided to sit as an independent member of parliament. As the leader of the parliament, as the leader of the House, having heard that I approached Mr. Isaac, as I said to the public, to hear what his thinking is, his views and subsequent to that I offered him a seat in the cabinet and therefore he will sit among us.”
9 Comments
Politics brings strange bed fellows. However, the players in this movie are under estimating the movie goers on both sides. The star’s words and credibility shall forever hunt him, while his venality, his worth say volumes of who he is. The other stars will continue to manipulate, divide and rule with what is left of Ma Dominique’s treasure, while her children suffer and die by a system destined to fail.
Mr. PM we knew all along that he where he was going to sit among you and your cabal. One of those day you and you cabal will stop fooling the people of Dominica. Time will tell.
The so-called independent member for Roseau Central is now officially “in-de-pen” Joseph Isaac you are only fooling yourself because every school child knows that you are not trustworthy and have entered the pen of corruption and nepotism which you spoke out against on so many occasions in recent past
Roll with winners bro for the well being of Rosesu and your self. Linton is just another polition that currupt cause all of them are..
This is too much confusion in Dominica 🇩🇲
This is de same JI Reginald Austrie claimed that
He cannot run a simple bakery in Portsmouth
Today u in bed 🛏 with these vipers
@NIGHT. RIDER – Dem fellas dere boy………………….smh
Behold the DLP’s recently christened Deputy Prime Minister – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9R1JEd1p4Y
This is pure unadulterated buffoonery!!!!
This entire Roosevelt Skerrit-Joseph Isaac ‘tango’ has to rank extremely highly as one of the most heinous and clear-as-daylight political SCAMS ever pulled of Dominicans.
JI Charlo and skerro
Are u guys for real
Are u guys confused
Are u guys mentally ill
Can someone tell me what is going on in D/A
This LABOUR Party must goooooooo