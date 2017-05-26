Member of Parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac, has said the opposition United Workers Party is in support of the much talked about Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) but has issues with transparency, accountability and due diligence.

Speaking in parliament on Friday morning he also said the opposition is in support of most of the government’s social programs.

He described the CBI Program as just one source of financing and pointed to the issues the opposition has with it.

“Again we want to place on the record, what we have always said, that we have issues with the transparency, we have issues with the accountability and also we have issues with the extent to which the due diligence process has been achieved by the government,” he stated.

He pointed to a recent speech by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, where, according to Isaac, he said there is a need for improvements in the program. The speech he was referring do was done by Skerrit in February where expressed regret over events pertaining to some people holding Dominica diplomatic passports.

“That is what we have been saying,” Isaac stated.

He also noted that the government has done “significant work” in terms of its social programs.

“Madam Speaker, I would say, the Dominica Labour Party administration led by the Honorable Roosevelt Skerrit, I would say, has done significant work in regard to the social program, to some extent, I would say in some instances, going too far and we again make them understand that we support most of the social programs,” he said. “So that when an elderly person come for support, we have no problem with that, Madam Speaker, and it is a good move Madam Speaker when the Minister of Finance is doing such things. So we support that Madam Speaker.”

Isaac added, “I want the Dominican people to understand that I maintain my integrity when I say 99 percent statesman, one percent politician … if it is good, say it is good, Madam Speaker.”