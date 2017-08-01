Minister for Planning, Economic Development and Investment, Dr Collin McIntyre, has revealed that the MP for Grand Fond, Ivor Stephenson, is making “tremendous recovery” at a hospital in Martinique where he is receiving medical attention after taking ill.

McIntyre gave the update while making his contribution to the 2017/2018 National Budget debate at Parliament on Monday, July 31st, 2017.



“Yesterday we happen to be, just for a few hours, we went to Martinique, and you see one thing about the government, we have established teams and almost every single member here has visited comrade Ivor, and I will report to the House that Ivor has made tremendous recovery,” he said.

Stephenson was airlifted to the neighbouring French island on Saturday, May 27th, 2017 following his complaints of feeling very unwell. He was first admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital.



McIntyre reminded the House that “we are all earthly mortals” and so must be careful, especially in the comments that are made regarding the health of someone else.

“Let us be careful with that. I know we say ‘well he was a minister then he was sick,’ wish the man death, sadly, not understanding that we are earthly mortals, and we can drop, and we will drop one day. Let us be careful with that fellers,” McIntyre added.

“He will be alright,” McIntyre stated, reiterating that Stephenson is doing well.