James explains letter to US officials on international airportDominica News Online - Friday, April 7th, 2017 at 4:00 PM
Former Prime Minister, Edison James, has sought to explain a letter he wrote to US officials concerning the construction of an international airport in Dominica.
The matter was brought to the fore recently when Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, blamed James for Dominica not having an international airport.
“We’ve spoken about International Airport for a very long time. Dame Eugenia Charles, may her soul rest in peace, because of our friendship with the US Government promised to assist with the International Airport…Mr. James, the then leader of the opposition, wrote to the Americans to say to them that they should not come to build an Airport because it would interfere in an election in Dominica,” Skerrit said at a town hall meeting held on April 2, 2017.
It appeared that the Prime Minister was referring to a letter written by James dated February 7, 1990 to the American Charge D’Affair in Barbados mentioning the project and saying that it could become embroiled in an upcoming general election and would do irreparable damage to it.
Speaking on Q95’s The Talk on the Block on Friday afternoon James explained the rationale of his letter, which was also mentioned in the correspondence to the American officials.
“We heard the Americans were going to move here to move earth,” he stated. “Our position to the Americans was, look, in the absence of a development plan including an appropriate financing plan, any earth moving would be a gimmick, an election gimmick and that is what it would be.”
He added, “If they are saying that we caused the Americans not to come and build an airport while we were in opposition then I can tell you it suggests that we were regarded much more highly than any government that was in office at the time.”
James is convinced that the Dominica Labour Party, under Skerrit, will never build an international airport in Dominica.
“As long as Mr. Skerrit is Prime Minister of this country, we will never have an international airport because he cannot bring himself to build an airport on the only site that is suitable for an international airport in Dominica as has been identified,” he stated. “It was identified at the time the United Workers Party was in office, so Mr. Skerrit feels that if it is built, it will always be associated with the United Workers Party. So he will never build it.”
See James’ letter below.
After all said about James being innocent even though his letter stopped the American from starting the airport any child who can read and understand the letter knows that James and UWP is indeed reponsible for Dominica not having an international airport.
The Americans did not have a comprehensive plan for Dominica because Dominica doesn’t belong to America, and the documented facts of the Eugenia’s government plans for an international airport exist. A little research can prove the truth. Ask Johnson Boston all you friend.
The real election gimmick was the UWP IPO government borrowing 100 million dollars from a bank in Trinidad for a fake airport and finishing that 100 million before election, yet have plane landing on big screen to fool people to vote for them. How was UWP going to build airport with no money?
We not foolish, and the truth will set us free.
Mr. Skerrit don’t blame Mr. James for your blunder and continued mishap at Melville hall. The Venezuelans were here in Dominica during 2005 to 2013 with so many heavy duty earth moving machinery to build any size airport saying they moving earth and dumping in sea wasting time.
Melville Hall airport wasn’t even a real airport until skeritt made it so. Most travel was done from canefeild.
Also renaming the airport was a great idea because it bore the name of a colonizer and not the Dominicans who expanded it and made it what it is today.
After 15+ years in office… this the best DLP has. Either get serious about building a jet capable airport or focus our efforts in another direction. Personally I believe should focus on drawing more institutions similar to Ross and Allsaints to our shores.
The question we need to be asking ourselves is… what can we do to create gainful employment and opportunity for our people.
that was just a talk about building a international airport by the US .were there Aney blue prints of the international airport were’ was the land to build the so call international airport ,were there Aney blueprints were there soil testing ore surveys done environmental impact,the building of a internationals airport has to meet internationals standards to accommodate international FLIGHTS! SUCH AS JET BLUE AMRICAN AIR LINE .DELTA And Many more. LABOR PARTY SUPPORTERS EDUCATE yOURSELF.
The letter James wrote is simple and also very forthright. The then former PM Charles, returning from one of her many overseas travels, SAID THAT THE AMERICANS WOULD BE MOVING INTO DOMINICA TO START MOVING EARTH FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. No proof and absolutely no documentations and plans from the Americans for such a mighty and costly operations
Mr James wrote a letter to the American embassy, advising caution.
I would welcome the written response from the Embassy to that letter. When questioned about the said response to the defamed letter, MS Charles’s reaction was that “the Americans had put it in a file. That means it was ignored! (LOL)
But the fact of the matter is the then government never pursued the idea of constructing the famous airport that Edison is alleged to have stopped by a simple letter to the Americans. But most importantly, the Freedom Party won the next election. And what did they tell us after? The Americans had gone to Bosnia!
I believe the time has come when Skeritt must clear the way for the UWP. If in the time of Mr.James he was so powerful as to prevent the US government from building an airport in Dominica. Earier this year Mr. Linton again had the power to influence one of the biggest news agency in the US and by extension the world, if Skeritt believes that the UWP is all that powerful, why not clear the way and allow the party to form the next government.
@ Doc Love. You are being ridiculous; you make no sense.
OK, Edison’s letter prevented the American’s from building the airport; but Freedom ruled between 1990-1995; couldn’t Mamo re-convinced her friends Reagan and Fetcher to help her build the airport…they were good pals according to sources…something fishy is smelling somewhere..did the DFP really wanted to build an IA?….However, Edision James’s govt still tried to build one and much progress was done on it…when Labour came they gave back the farmer’s their land; and drove out the engineers…The action of the Labour arty is as worse as James’s letter…so, both did Dominica a disservice…election after election Sherrit promises an IA…nothing in 17 years…but blame Edision James’s letter as to why Dominica doesn’t have an IA yet.
Mr James Satan is waiting for you in the gates of Hell for betraying Dominica , and it’s people , on your way out to hell stop by Sukie and get some ice ,you ask for proof, well there it is , now what you gonna do about it , eat your words? , that’s not enough, back pedaling I’ve learn riding bicycles as a kid is very dangerous , now go get some holly water to was your ……… mouth.
M r you are a bigger liar than skerro you asked for proof now you got it , you said there was no proof , you be trade the Dominican people now go suck salt.
Two wrongs do not make a right!
Edison James made a very bad mistake when he wrote that letter, I cannot find any justification for that except to say it was simply political. In any event he may have redeemed himself and corrected his mistake when he secured a loan from the government of Trinidad & Tobago to build an International Airport between Wesley and Woodford Hill.
The Labor Party did more damage when they shut down the International Airport that was in progress, and chased the contractors, and engineers out of Dominica.
In both cases the nation suffered, and is still suffering because of the damage both party’s caused, even if the Labor party damage is much more severe! In Edison day it was costing a little over three hundred million dollars to build. Recently Roosevelt said in a meeting in Marigot it will cost a billion dollars, seven hundred million dollars more than it would have cost twenty years ago.
St. Vincent Argyle International which went into…
St. Vincent Argyle International Airport which went into operation a few short weeks ago; was built at a cost of just over seven hundred million dollars. Tow hundred million dollars more than the over five hundred million dollars Roosevelt spent on digging up the River bank at Melville Airport, top build a parking lot, and installing landing lights on the runway.
Only someone without commonsense would have spent that kind of money on something they know would not have served any useful purpose That five hundred million dollars blown away on landing light, and digging up the River Bed could have built an new International Airport.
They say Dominica country boys are “dotish” in another patios word “sot.” In the English language it simply means dumb or stupid! The way I see it anybody who had two alternatives, and chose the stupidest alternatieve which makes no sense; is an idiot!
Thank you Mr James…Hope Skerrit reads the letter,and stop his blatant lies!
Your lack of comprehension is surprising, the liar here is not Skeritt but EDISON JAMES. Your former leader has again been caught lying!
DNO, is that headline truly reflective of the following facts? ““We’ve spoken about International Airport for a very long time…the US Government promised to assist with the International Airport…Mr. James, the then leader of the opposition, wrote to the Americans to say to them that they should not come to build an Airport because it would interfere in an election in Dominica,” Skerrit said…Former Prime Minister, Edison James, rubbished the statement by the Prime Minister. He described the statement as a “Nancy story” and challenged Skerrit to provide evidence to back up his claim. “No one has been able to provide any written, audio or video documentation to show the truth of this (Skerrit’s statement), and that is because there is no truth in this,” James said.”
Wouldn’t a more appropriate headline have been something like, “Former Prime Minister, Edison James, hoisted by his own petard”? or “Former Prime Minister, Edison James, caught in a lie”?
You too like Skerrit are caught in a lie..DNO is doing a fantastic job..Skerrit is once again exposed,caught trying to trick and decieve.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
Wait for him to go in 2037
So what is the big deal with skerritt blaming Edison James after 25 years common skeritt.
This is not about blame but a reminder of the conduct of the UWP while in office. The UWP trying to fool Dominicans about their record, like money meeting money story at a time when civil servants could not get paid on time and they were defaulting on loan payments. Failure to pay SS contributions for workers, yes they must be reminded of their failures in office.
So it is true; he did write a letter? I thought it was not true. No other explanation required; the letter speaks for itself.
Luckily our local Trump does not have bombs and jets bomb his enemies like Donald Trump did to Syria, just to shift the conversation from his atrocious and reckless behavior which no doubt put Dominica in the spotlight: In the UK/ Nigeria, with the up coming case of Allison Madueke; in Italy with the arrest of Francisco Corallo; in America with the case of NG Lap Seng which is just weeks away, and in Iran with the capture of Aliereza Monfared who was hiding in Dominica for six months with the support and knowledge of our government, and who was allowed to run a passport selling business using the name of Dominica in his “My Dominica Trade House” firm. All these rogues are former holders of our diplomatic passport and as a result, Skerrit has the world mocking us http://rijock.blogspot.com/2017/04/former-nigerian-oil-minister-charged.html. Donald Trump bombed Syria to shift the conversation, and no doubt Skerrit brought this up to shift the conversation from the hell he in
America come now and move the earth so I can hide. You will not be intimidating any voters. Hurry do not give all your attention to Syria and Russia. Hurry! Change of plans. E J
This letter in no way as suggested that an international airport should not be built by the Americans,neither is there anything in it that would warrant the UWP or Edison James stopping the construction thereof. Anyway, the Dominica Freedom Party and Eugenia Charles won that election, therefore, if it was the intention of Eugenia Charles and her government together with the Americans to have built an International Airport,they could have built it. I am not convinced that there was any plans by the Freedom Party to build any Airport neither does this current lamort party rogues posing as government and this prime mistake! This rogue Frenchman prime mistake is just playing games with his blind labarats!!! THESE ROGUES POSING AS GOVERNMENT MUST GO!!!!
Well bro it is still your fault we do not have an international airport. This would not be talked about issue today. The airport would be there.
But, but but. How for him to tell the US doh build the airport again nuh. Affus some people think is they alone that can read and understand English. I thought he said he did not write any letter
The leadership and members of the DLP must stop going back to history to prove their failures to deliver on their promises. The UWP has been dealt with seriously in the polls for its putting party-before-country tactics several times; so why linger on their mishaps? The DLP was put into office to correct the wrongs of the UWP to build a better Dominica. Every election year, the IA is a big story; promises on promises are made by the DLP; in its 2014 Manifesto, it had all theatrics about an IA; recently, we were told of a Chinese company with plans and funds in a so called BOOT mechanism; I don’t know where that Idea fly but most recently, we were told that the Americans will be building the IA- we are left confused and wonder if Mr. James’s statement is correct that the IA may never be built under the DLP administration.
Mr James in your first article you said there is no letter or audio so why now explain a letter when you claimed there is none
James is talking nonsense!!!!
man you block it that’s it! just sending a latter was bad so don’t try and water it down and your intent was to stop the airport and you did just that. love your country first
Mr. James it’s a matter of country before party or self. You deprived us of a very important milestone in our country’s development. For this sinful and malicious act. you and your party will continue to suffer the consequences.
There is nothing wrong with letter. The same involvement we see being practice by this corrupt labour government. Running about engaging with nefarious friends.
Skerrit must go…he has to go…..he has damaged our lovely Dominica.
The things we do always comes back to bite us. That’s why he Edison James should take a complete back seat and let the New ideas like Joseph Issac and Joshua lead the way to a victorious result. Sorry, but I’m convinced Lennox is a true replacement of you in every sense. Sometimes we need to put our pride aside and do what’s best for the organization.
How can a simple letter like this from an opposition leader stop the construction of an airport? Skerrit stop concocting those silly Nancy stories and admit your failure as a leader. You had 14 years to build the airport, you met the LAND, over US$50 millions dollars and initial plans, plus you had the Venezuelans an Chinese at your fancy…You dumped all that money in Melville Hall Sea and tried night landing which is still a wish. Now you are blaming Mr. James for your failure. DISGUSTING……l say #skerritmustgo
So where’s the response letter from the US Embassy back in 1990, if there was one? Can it be published too?
Let the facts speak for itself, so a letter was written to caution the US that if they move earth before an election it will have some impact. While this is not a good initiative on the part of the leader but at the time of his leadership he felt it necessary but more importantly he rectified his action with a program to build the airport and we should give the man his flowers while he is alive because he started the airport project and it was not completed by the current administration. They did not finish the project so the issue now is not to blame James for the letter because he was concerned at election time and that can be understood but he started the project so we need to focus on the current administration program to build the airport and refrain from resurrecting past failures. It makes no sense to talk about James failures now. We must not only see merit in criticism but support the airport proposal if plans and program are there to build the airport
I would like Mr James to tell us whether he ever approached the US government about assisting with the airport project following his victory at the polls! It is quite clear that James put party before country when he decided to write that letter to the US govt! Maybe he would have chosen a different approach if he had made an investment in a quarrying operations at that time.
In you latest fiasco Skerro have you bitting your tongue again. Once again the foot in mouth disease is stuck within your circle. Aren’t you ashamed? Now if Skerro say he will build an airport, you just have to sit back and relax because, he is a man of his word. On the other hand you have continually display your biasness. During the darkness of your reign there were payless paydays. Your administration was so corrupted your people were jailed for WHAT? Sir being the former PM, I respect you, so I don’t think it is wise to step up. Just you brooding a psychopath is enough misery.
Politics I tell you. That’s why I don’t just follow politicians. Speaking of airports, That same attitude caused that same Dame to abolish and demolished a STADIUM in an appropriate location just because it was started by the other party, and built a most dangerous cross-winded little airport in its place. ”Politicians”… Her party later disassociated themselves with it, airlines pulled out from landing there etc. etc… I think maybe one or two little planes still land there dangerously with cargo if any at all. Skeritt may mean well but James may be right, for that reason they might never build it. However, James needs to move on, get out of the way, as he has already made the BIG blunder of selling our sole electric company under the worst agreement ever written that created the Domlec monopoly for which Dominicans are not forgiving him.
I meant dated Feb 7th 1990 and Feb 7th 2017…hmm
.?????
I meant dated Feb 7th 1990 and Feb 7th 2017
Hmm that letter was date Feb 7th….And the meeting and destruction in Roseau was also Feb 7th …..is that a coincident or what? These date seems to be very significant and interested.
Garbage…Thats why you all stalled truck with speakers coup was rubbish and laughed at by the Caricom investigators.
As much as I abhor Roosevelt Skerrit’s regime I hold that Edison James’ intervention in persuading the U.S.A. not to proceed with their plans to help us get an international airport is regrettable and did our country a disservice. In my opinion he put his own political ambitions first at that time.The interest and needs of country should always come first.
But chenphil is a clung. Stop pointing fingers and behave like Dominica is for all a we.
Proof that Skerit is a gros mater. A big liar. Skerit what example are you showing to your kids. We all know what a Liar is . a thief. Mr James never opposed to building of an international Airport What he was opposed to was the timing which was inconvenient for all Dominicans at the time. U are just impossible and behaving like a restless retarded….
Why on earth would Edison James try to put a spike in the wheel of The desperately needed International Airport being built in Dominica? Edison had his chance & he blew it!!! He sings the letter as Political Leader. If he’s so desperate to caiboshe the AirpyProject why didn’t he get the Leader of his Party to do it??? Edison needs to take a back seat & stop interfering in progress. He did nothing substantial when he was PM and now he wants to put a spanner in the works. I pray that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit completes this International Airport with God’s help.
This letter is clear, precise, and correct to the point. Indeed, a few soldiers and two bulldozers came down and started scratching the soil in Woodfordhill. We were told that the rest of the military engineering corp could not come in, as they were occupied elsewhere. So it is not that they were prevented from coming, or had changed their mind because of the letter, because they came in and did all they had planned to do! It is just that the ruse was exposed! But the real question is who prevented Skeritt from negotiating to get an airport from Castro, Gadaffi, Chavez and Xiao when he was in their nests???
Mr James is a brilliant black man, one of the best prime ministers ever, honest too.
James, you can twist and turn your letter and its meaning which way you want. To begin with, as the Opposition, you should never have interfered in it. You should have allowed Dame Eugenia Charles (RIP) to handle the situation since she was then the P.M.
UWP, under the leadership of Linton, appears to be doing the same thing today, writing letters left and right, talking to CBS 60 Minutes, traveling to Guyana where he was not invited, to speak to the Heads of State. You people have a problem.
You thought plans for the international airport would have interfered in the election. By this, I concluded you wanted to win the election then and it would look like that Dame PM Eugenia Charles would have received the compliment, the votes for constructing the int’l. airport. This would have caused UWP to lose the election. It figures.
I do not know why the US as much as listened to you. You did not do D/ca a favor. D/cans would have had their int’l. airport by now.
Edison Name go shake your bag where you sell your coal our PM will build that airport
It is clear you were more concern about your party winning and election that the development of the country. This is 99.9% politics and 00.01- country. But to correct you sir. You will live to see the construction of the international airport at COMTON POINT. Because EVERYTHING THEVPRIME MINISTER SAID HE WILL DO IT IS DONE. Unlike u who promise $1.50 a pound of fig to farmers and we never see it. U promise Villcase people road u never do it. U have a tract record of lies and misinformation. So go park in ur political garage. We do not want to hear anything you have to see. Rossie already tell us what u nose looking like and it have enough place to build YOUR AIRPORT. We building ours in woodforhill. Ok so go say ur last set of prayers at ur age. U almost 80 u on borrowed time. So bye. Ah wi not waan hear way u ha fi say sa. Dominicans honestly don’t want to hear u not Lennox. U and him look alike speak alike think alike act alike so u all are alike. u both pay money for lying. Get…
But wait I thought there was no evidence of any such letter? Your memory seem to be failing you.
Boy look roro Aye carl u still joking?
Is that supposed to exonerate Mr. James? Why would anyone connect a Skerrit built airport with UWP?
As a Freedomite with very close ties with the leadership of the DFP for 25 years, I say PM is lying. In the first place how could a new comer to politics like bc Edison James stop President Reagan from giving his friend Mamo an airport? Is Skerrit joking and trying to belittle Mamo? Based on what I know we were never promised an airport. Going into the 1990 election we knew the newly formed UWp could win a few seats we held and we’re concerned that they might join with the DLP, which could be troublesome for us. That’s where talks of the airport came in but we knew it was nothing but talk. In fact in late 1989 Mamo had a meeting in NY which I attended and when Dominicans asked about the airport she said the American soldiers were supposed to build it but because they were involved in so many ward, it was put on hold. So don’t blame it on a letter uwp wrote 2 months later. It was nothing more than just good politics or politrix. So don’t lie Skerrit
But that was 1990….if the us was so goin to do it they wud have done so after the election….the same government was in power…lol
HELLO MR JAMES
Even in the absence of the copy of your letter to the Americans, I would not have believed Skerrit..From Skerrits ascension to the post of PM, we should have had 3 (three) airports. He fooled his fools in 2005…He fooled his fools in 2009..He again fooled his fools in 2014…This is the very man who has his fools wearing T-SHIRTS and other election paraphernalia “”””Leadership is Everything”””””. The same leader who befriended MONFARED, CORALLO, NGLAPSENG,MADUEKE, AND OTHERS..He is like a sinking/drowning man desperately do everything for survival..Friends lets not allow Skerrit to give us his own agenda…Our concerns should be Skerrits splurge and soiree with Monfared in Malaysia, Monfared dodging the Iranian authorities while living in Morne Daniel, Dominica. The Iranian Sanction busting…Passing from village to village like Santa Claus giving goodies, will not cut it.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!!!!
Skerrit has evidence, Lennox has none.
Lennox will never come
Lennox will never come
Lennox will never come
boy that man lying, he just said if someone has the proof present it, now it has been provided he changing his story, lair lair pants on fire.
Skerrit is cornered, his back is against the wall, and right now doesn’t know what to talk about and who to blame for the 17 year failure of the DLP, for which he has been PM for 13 years. If Skerrit was referring to the letter dated February 7, 1990, he would just be further proving that he takes all DLP supporters as fools because the there was an election on May 28, 1990 and the results were: The DFP 11 seats, UWP 6seats and DLP 4 seats. In other words, the DFP won the elections three months later and if the Americans were going to build us an airport they would have had no problems doing so since the DFP won by a very slim margin and an international Airport would help them for the 1995 elections. But Skerrit, in 1990 I was a poto Labor and as a the top brass of the then DLP, I can tell you that we strongly supported the UWP claim, that the moving of dirt was nothing more than a political GimmicK, and although we didn’t write a letter we publicly stated that on our platforms.
Skerrit, by blaming UWP for the failure of Dominica not having an international because of a letter Edo wrote in February 1990, you are indirectly blaming the DLP because as I stated already, although the DLP did not write the letter and didn’t sign on it with the UWP, all Dominicans, especially Laborites would know that we as a party agreed with the UWP that moving of dirt 3 months before an election in May was political gimmicks. Since you were never a laborite and NEVER will be I suggest you ask your president Charles Savarin where we stood about that controversial since the late Leader of the then DLP, Michael Douglas ran against him in Portsmouth and Charlo himself blasted Mike several times in Portsmouth for not supporting that gimmick. So when you blame the UWP you are indirectly slapping the DLP, just as Ian Douglas described you
U solo Dotish. U contradict urself
You said that you never wrote a letter or make anyphone call to the Americans concerning the airport. You asked for evidence. Now that evidence was presented you are trying to explain a letter that you said you never wrote. How do you guys expect to defeat skerrit. Roosevelt skerrit is toying with you guys because you all are providing too much ammo for Skerrit to use.
One thing eh…. that was quick!
Talk about accountability……. I never see skerrit respond so quick to a national issue!
And I must say that I can see right through your wisdom Mr James!
Right in your face skerrit…….. Look de letter…….. de US authorities can confirm everything from this document laid before the public!
Thank you Sir!!!!!!!!
The letter speaks for itself. For your own selfish reasons, Mr. James you discouraged a foreign power from helping us. And you will never be forgiven for this. This was a very despecable act, perpetrated just so that you can win an election and become prime minister. To hell with the country.
Well of course he stop the building of the airport period, I don’t back skerro on everything, but this time skerro is correct, my uncle is 86 years young and he told me about it , also they sell Domlect to the highest bider. so mr should hush his mouth and apologize to the people.
You ask for evidence you now have the evidence, what do you have to say? Is it still a Nancy story Mr. James? The only reason that this letter was written to the US was because Mr. James was of the opinion that start of a construction of an international airport would reduce the UWP chances at the next election. It was all about political power not about the interest of Dominica. He was heavily criticized by both the DLP and the DFP for his selfish action.
skerrit the master of alternative truth
LOL, Mr. James has been caught in another Gonzalez style lie and again he back tracks. I wonder how many glasses of water he drank on Q95 this afternoon while coming up with this “interesting”(I’m being nice) explanation.
He asked for evidence that he directly or indirectly STOPPED the US from building an international airport for Dominica and when he was presented with stone cold, indisputable evidence, he claims that’s not what he meant.
LLLLLLL. IIIIIII. AAAAAAA. RRRRRRR. !!!!!!!
If you are not a doggone illiterate,just read the letter,and you will see or understand who is the inveterate liar…I needed no proof from Mr James to know that Skerrit was lying..He is cornered,and cannot escape.
SKERRIT MUST GO!
SKERRIT MUST GO!!
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
You right it was an election year but freedom still won the elections of 1990 and I believe Mamo would have persued the airport if Reagan wasn’t on his way out as President. But Dominicans have allowed so-called politics( all man for themselves) to continue to hinder our economic development and prosperity.
Thanks Sir for contradicting yourself. I’m sorry to say it you don’t have all your marbles in place, therefore, I highly recommend you stay away from the political ring. You got knocked out in the first round. Now, YOUR opinion as to whether Skerro will build an airport is irrelevant. Since you ask for proof it was produced and Skerro nose nose has grown by 2in.
Sadly, the building of an international airport has always been used as a vote catching strategy given the gripes and grievances of Dominicans for such a facility. Even though she was a great respectable leader whom I admired, the late Dame was not above the international airport fray. In an effort to catch a few votes in the 1990 election the strategy to get a few foreign men in US army uniforms to dig some holes at Compton point was used. But the experts had not completed the feasibility study for that venue. Then the letter came up and that became the political excuse for not getting the airport. But thst was then – more than 27 years ago. What is telling now is that a party that has been in power for more than 17 years now has to resort to this story, remove the poussiere (dust) from it and attempt to use it as an excuse for lack of progress on the matter. It may well be election time again. May Gid bless Dominica.
mr. james go and retire in peace and leave people alone. its to late for all your crap. Our Airport will be coming under the Labour Party Government. So try all your crap so that government will not do and we know now that is the fair of the United Workers Party at present. That Airport our beloved PM said is going to come have all you trembling because that is the end of all you.
How smart of you to dispute your own personal information. At your age you are still making mockery of your self.. You ask for proof it was produced and you are still disputing It! Do you have any Balls. You were also sued for your baseless rethrotic. Don’t waste your time to explain, because many of us didn’t attend the Marigot Political Baigass Academy.
So the letter was indeed written and it is quite clear. Any discussion otherwise, is simply lame. The earth moving component of the international airport is a significant component of constructing one. Let’s just say that the terminal building and runway and tower were not part of the deal, it would still be a major accomplishment to at least move earth. Had that been done, we would be much closer to realizing the reality of a proper airport.
The DLP never had any plan to build any airport. That was all an election gimmick.
Sir if is me that is you i would not post this letter. You really was the one who cause Dominica not to have an international airport. So what was the difference with you telling the people during election that you were going to build one? It did not matter if you had lost the election be cause the American hadwas coming to build the airport is love you love the dominican people and you wanted good for them, so it should not be a probem if the American had come to build an airport during election?
still should of been built….
But then Skerrit is speaking the truth. James you did tell them not to come, in a nice way that is.
Ahh. Voila. Evidence that Skerrit was talking the truth. Whatever his reason, and is legit as he pointed out, the outcome is as Skerrit noted. James has put his foot in his mouth.
Now for Lennox to show his evidence for all the brouhaha. Skerrit outsmarted UWP once again.
The matter is now cleared Mr. Skeritt build, build the vew airport as you kept on promising and stop the procrastination.