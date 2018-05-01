MP for Roseau Central Joseph Isaac has described himself as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in the rebuilding process of Dominica and has called on his former United Workers Party (UWP) colleagues to join him.

In his first speech to parliament on Tuesday morning since cutting ties with the UWP to become an “independent” MP and being named a government minister, he said the focus should be on rebuilding Dominica after the ravages of Hurricane Maria.

“Our focus in this country has to be about rebuilding,” he stated. “It cannot be anything else but rebuilding this beautiful island but for us to rebuild, Madam Speaker, we must work together. So I am appealing to all Dominicans to get the strength like me, I am just a sacrificial lamb in that process of rebuilding, so I am asking all Dominicans to come on board.”

Isaac said his mission is one of selflessness.

“Madam Speaker doing something new is always a lonely process and for those who do not catch the vision and those who do not understand this mission of selflessness, I will say according to Fidel Castro, it doesn’t matter what you think now, but history will absolve me,” he stated.

He called for all hands on deck, including those of the UWP, to help and focus on rebuilding Dominica.

“As I said before Madam Speaker Dominica needs all hands on deck, if the Prime Minister and by extension government fails, all of us fail and what we will be fighting for at the end will be rubble,” he remarked. “I am therefore appealing to all Dominicans to come on board. I am specifically asking opposition members to embrace this new vision of a nationalistic approach to building back Dominica.”

Isaac appealed to opposition members to feel free to come to him in his new ministerial capacity.

“In my new capacity as Minister of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, I am asking members of the opposition to feel free to come to me, even specifically the parliamentarians to feel free to come to me so we can discuss the challenges in your constituency in regards to my portfolio,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Isaac got a resounding welcome from government ministers.

Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux described Isaac as his “lifelong friend” and said he was honored to be the first to welcome him to Parliament and the government’s side.

“I have always known Honourable Isaac to be a very focused individual and achievement minded individual,” he said.

He said Isaac’s decision to serve in the government of Dominica was not an easy one.

“But it was a selfless, brave and real patriotic decision to come across, and clearly as I said Madam Speaker his desire to serve his country, first and foremost was clearly not being achieved and was never going to be achieved by remaining with the former party,” he remarked.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries, Reginald Austrie said Isaac realizes that the time has now come when “we all as Dominicans must put ourselves in the position where we can make a positive contribution to the development of this country.”

He went on to say that it wasn’t an easy decision for Isaac as he himself said that he has been pursuing this thing for a whole year, trying to convince his former colleagues to hang up their “gloves of destruction” and come together to rebuild Dominica, particularly after Maria.

Austrie stated however, “arrogance and destruction prevailed and so the Honourable Minister found it was time that he should move to make a positive contribution to the development of the country and, “to put the residents of the Roseau Central Constituency in a better position to achieve their dream and aspiration of a better life for themselves and their families.”

He noted that it is good to see that “Honourable Isaac” had really taken the decision that it was time to move and time to make a positive contribution.

Austrie believes that there are many people out there who would love to join the government or would like to join the country in that process.

Meantime Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said Isaac realizes that he has a contribution to make to Dominica when he distanced himself from the UWP.

“I really want to congratulate him for distancing himself from the myopic view of governance and engagement,” he said. “There should be no reason why we cannot work together on issues affecting the people of Dominica.”