Joseph Isaac describes himself as ‘sacrificial lamb’ in rebuilding DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 12:37 PM
MP for Roseau Central Joseph Isaac has described himself as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ in the rebuilding process of Dominica and has called on his former United Workers Party (UWP) colleagues to join him.
In his first speech to parliament on Tuesday morning since cutting ties with the UWP to become an “independent” MP and being named a government minister, he said the focus should be on rebuilding Dominica after the ravages of Hurricane Maria.
“Our focus in this country has to be about rebuilding,” he stated. “It cannot be anything else but rebuilding this beautiful island but for us to rebuild, Madam Speaker, we must work together. So I am appealing to all Dominicans to get the strength like me, I am just a sacrificial lamb in that process of rebuilding, so I am asking all Dominicans to come on board.”
Isaac said his mission is one of selflessness.
“Madam Speaker doing something new is always a lonely process and for those who do not catch the vision and those who do not understand this mission of selflessness, I will say according to Fidel Castro, it doesn’t matter what you think now, but history will absolve me,” he stated.
He called for all hands on deck, including those of the UWP, to help and focus on rebuilding Dominica.
“As I said before Madam Speaker Dominica needs all hands on deck, if the Prime Minister and by extension government fails, all of us fail and what we will be fighting for at the end will be rubble,” he remarked. “I am therefore appealing to all Dominicans to come on board. I am specifically asking opposition members to embrace this new vision of a nationalistic approach to building back Dominica.”
Isaac appealed to opposition members to feel free to come to him in his new ministerial capacity.
“In my new capacity as Minister of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, I am asking members of the opposition to feel free to come to me, even specifically the parliamentarians to feel free to come to me so we can discuss the challenges in your constituency in regards to my portfolio,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Isaac got a resounding welcome from government ministers.
Health Minister Dr. Kenneth Darroux described Isaac as his “lifelong friend” and said he was honored to be the first to welcome him to Parliament and the government’s side.
“I have always known Honourable Isaac to be a very focused individual and achievement minded individual,” he said.
He said Isaac’s decision to serve in the government of Dominica was not an easy one.
“But it was a selfless, brave and real patriotic decision to come across, and clearly as I said Madam Speaker his desire to serve his country, first and foremost was clearly not being achieved and was never going to be achieved by remaining with the former party,” he remarked.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Food and Fisheries, Reginald Austrie said Isaac realizes that the time has now come when “we all as Dominicans must put ourselves in the position where we can make a positive contribution to the development of this country.”
He went on to say that it wasn’t an easy decision for Isaac as he himself said that he has been pursuing this thing for a whole year, trying to convince his former colleagues to hang up their “gloves of destruction” and come together to rebuild Dominica, particularly after Maria.
Austrie stated however, “arrogance and destruction prevailed and so the Honourable Minister found it was time that he should move to make a positive contribution to the development of the country and, “to put the residents of the Roseau Central Constituency in a better position to achieve their dream and aspiration of a better life for themselves and their families.”
He noted that it is good to see that “Honourable Isaac” had really taken the decision that it was time to move and time to make a positive contribution.
Austrie believes that there are many people out there who would love to join the government or would like to join the country in that process.
Meantime Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said Isaac realizes that he has a contribution to make to Dominica when he distanced himself from the UWP.
“I really want to congratulate him for distancing himself from the myopic view of governance and engagement,” he said. “There should be no reason why we cannot work together on issues affecting the people of Dominica.”
16 Comments
Joseph Isaac stop it now! You have sacrificed the voters of Roseau Central, the Freedom party and all those who supported you and elected you as the political representative for the constituency.You Joseph have not sacrificed anything.The things which you are on record accusing Skerritt and the labor party of were true and are still true, yet you crossed the floor to go join the corrupt “pen ” as an in-de- pen-dent.If anything you have sacrificed any little integrity you may have had at the alter of greed and self agrandizement.Joseph, how low can you go?Where is the letter you sent to the speaker for your special sitting arrangement?Boy you too wicked.Politically you are dirty
Here we go again, more nonsense..
Judas Judas Judas
Anybody Noticing a disturbing trend?..See ..” I am asking members of the opposition to feel free to come to me…”[Isaac] beginning to sound like Skerrit
Further, “to put the residents of the Roseau Central Constituency in a better position to achieve their dream and aspiration of a better life for themselves and their families.”[Austrie] …Apparently only those Dominicans who have their representative on the Government side are in a better position, yet they claim national spirit….
Well what to say? Isaac achieved his goal, He’s a Gov’t Minister now..Let me see if he will tell Skerrit Shut up and Sit Down..lol..Papamet!! Good Luck Isaac, do your best. ..and when the frustrations come from the lack of trust that you will experience you will remember why you were not on Skerrit side in the first place.
This humpty dumpty of a guy has already gotten big headed and full of himself. What the party clown Johnny come lately doesn’t realize is that whilst his leader and associates had 18 years to enjoy the party his time spent having access to corrupt funds will be short lived (about a year and half) because come next year they will be flushed out of office
This guy is delusional. If you were thinking about it for over a year how the hell you come talking about rebuilding together after maria. What then was your motives prior to September 18, 2017. Dude in the wild plains of africa there are predators and prey. The predator always seek out the weak and vulnerable. Politics is the wild plains Skerrit is the hayena and you were the wounded weakest prey. Dominica will be a democracy not and Autocracy and lives will be sacrified to prevent Dominica from turning into a one man rule state. You actions were deceptive and downright dishonest. If Dominica was at war with Guadeloupe and Guadeloupe had us under control you would go ahead and jump ship in name of work together and give up all you fighting for. Is this the kind of character we want leading us. This guy is a joke. These are the kind of men who would stay on the plantation get whipped while bala free in mt. Issac you nothing but a whimp and a victim of a crooked predator.
Judas get out of parliament now. You have no constituency to represent there
What? Judas Iscariot claiming to be the sacrificial lamb? Gason Jesus was the sacrificial lamb and Judas Iscariot was the one who betrayed him for 30 pieces of silver. The sacrifice lamb was stripped of everything including money, while Judas walked away with his payment. Consider what you did my friend and tell me if it looked like the sacrifice lamb or not. I don’t know how much money you walked out with but we know what position was created for you. So you got rewarded just as Judas Iscariot got rewarded for his art of betrayal.
U jealous or something???
Leave Judas alone
The dream of the residents of Roseau central is with the UWP. This is why they voted for JI and his betrayal should not be praised. He betrayed those who voted for him when he lied of being independent while accepting a ministry in the labor government. Roseau Central is not for sale. I am a firm believer that members who cross the floor should have to give up their seat. The people did not vote for this and will vote for Cuffy in the next election. JI wanted to show Dominicans how to give change a try, but this is not the change we want. We want intelligent ministers but under new leadership. Leadership that we can trust. Leadership to be proud of. Leadership of Lennox Linton.
God bless Dominica.
You are not a sacrificial lamb but you are a money grabbing hypocrite. It just had to be said, because these boys think ‘normal’ Dominicans are stupid and don’t see through their corrupt games! Shame on all of you!!
Judas becomes sacrificial lamb? Alas Judas guilt already talking like you off ur mind so please becareful you know
If UWP use that video of him saying skerrit must go, and that video go viral. UWP win. We warn PM. Issaac is going to sink DLP. PM must get rid of Isaac now
I might be wrong I don’t trust mister.
Can he shut up already? No one is falling for your nonsense.
Please get a grip. You think too highly of yourself.