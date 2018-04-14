On Thursday (April 12) Joseph Isaac became Dominica’s new Environment Minister in the Roosevelt Skerrit-led Dominica Labour Party administration, after having earlier sent shockwaves through his party, the opposition United Workers Party, by abandoning the UWP and its supporters.

Isaac won the Roseau Central seat as a UWP candidate in the last general election.

Today he contends that the UWP is politically divisive and continuously poured cold water on his efforts to push the opposition party into a more nationalistic mode.

His resignation from the party and his acquisition of a Cabinet position in a government he had been highly critical of, along with the rest of the UWP leadership and party, has led to loud cries and labeling of Joseph Isaac a Judas who sold out for the proverbial thirty pieces of silver.

In this interview conducted for DNO, Journalist Ken Richards asked Isaac about that allegation and related matters:

DNO: How do you feel about all the criticism coming your way, from what was your party before they say you are a sell-out, you are a Judas, you are looking after your own interests, money, you forget the UWP and the commitment you had to them?

ISAAC: No I feel that is very very unfair, very untrue. I consulted with them for over a year. As I said I’ve spoken to the executive, I’ve spoken to the common man on the street, I’ve spoken at the general council meeting, I’ve spoken to our leader, and in all the different instances I was giving recommendations, solutions, identifying our obstacles and challenges, and recommending solutions to be able to be a better party in the interest of Dominica. So I think it is unfair, I think it is unfortunate. I think what we need to think of is a more positive approach to politics and development.

DNO: But what your critics are saying is, you want to be a leader, you wanted to be the leader of the UWP, you eventually want to be prime minister, you think if you go with the Labour Party you’ll have a better chance.

ISAAC: That’s speculation.

DNO: But what about you and your ambition do you want to be a leader some day?

ISAAC: That’s not on my mind. I am a leader in my own right, so I don’t know if I would say I want to say I want to be a leader. Since I’ve been a very young person, in sports I’ve been leading in sports, so I’m a leader.

DNO: How capable you are if you were given the chance of leading a political party?

ISAAC: That there to me, I would rather people judge my ability based on my track record.

DNO: Do you think that is something you would be able to do, that’s what I’m asking.

ISAAC: I think with the help of God anytime somebody is determined to do anything they can do it …

DNO: There are people who feel very strongly about those who cross the floor (of Parliament). They’re saying you received a mandate from one party and now you have abandoned them, and you are actually with the government side.

ISAAC: No I, I didn’t cross the floor I said that I am an independent member of Parliament, giving full support to the government.

DNO: You are a government minister now?

ISAAC: Yes.

DNO: So you are with the government now?

ISAAC: Well the only way you can be a minister is to be in Cabinet …

DNO: Which means (that) you are with the Labour Party now whether you are a member or not, because you are going to be enacting their policies.

ISAAC: Well again, that’s a matter, that’s like semantics. I would say, at the end of the day since you are contributing and, as I said eh, in my speech, according to Fidel Castro, it doesn’t matter what people think at this point in time. I think history will absolve me from the reality of what the vision was.

DNO: Do you think there should be legislation preventing people from crossing the floor?

ISAAC: Again I cannot comment on that. That there to me, should be a national research, a national poll …

DNO: But I am asking for your opinion …

ISAAC: Well, that’s why I am trying to keep the talk to national development rather than focus on issues of legislation …

DNO: But that issue affects the country and you are now a government minister, you have to have a position, you have to have an idea, you have to have an opinion!

ISAAC: Well I don’t know everything …

DNO: Nobody knows everything but in terms of legislation about cross the floor, do you think that is necessary?

ISAAC: I don’t know you should tell me …

DNO: (Well) the UWP is saying there should be legislation. What do you think?

ISAAC: Well they you should ask!

DNO: No, I am asking you because you are a parliamentarian too. You will have a vote too if that comes.

ISAAC: If it’s brought to parliament then I can debate it. Then I would have my thoughts well organized …

DNO: But can’t you share your opinion now?

ISAAC: No, no. My focus to be honest with you, my focus right now is on national development and working. Because remember Dominica faced a major catastrophe hurricane. So to me the most important thing that we can be talking about, both the opposition and the government side is about what can we do to move this country. Especially in the issue of housing, especially the issue of job creation – these to me are the most important and most pivotal things that we should be talking about … so that’s why I am saying humbly, I do not want to comment on that.