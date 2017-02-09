Joseph Isaac says UWP promotes peaceful behaviorDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 11:19 AM
Member of Parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac, has stated that the United Workers Party (UWP) operates with lawful discretion, and does not “support any violence against people, against property, against business.”
The statement was made at a press conference called by Opposition leader Lennox Linton at the Prevost cinemal Wednesday afternoon.
The conference was aimed at bringing to light the allegations made against the Opposition party following a violent protest that took place on Tuesday night following a public meeting held by the party.
Isaac said that the main concerns of the UWP include the “upliftment of citizens here and abroad” but the betterment of Dominicans must be sought.
“However the United Workers Party is not a sports club. We’re a political organization and we seek the betterment of Dominicans,” he said.
He stated that regardless of things “sometimes” not going perfect on their part, the Opposition disagrees with “people who should know better…especially appointed government ministers” to draw vague conclusions.
“We are asking them to refrain from doing such. It is mischievous and it is not in keeping with peace and harmony of this beautiful island,” Isaac stated.
Isaac wishes for the Dominican public to understand that the Opposition party “is about peace and unity,” and remains resolute in the idea that anything the party does for Dominica “should always be peaceful.”
“Every Dominican search your conscience, forget your political views or your political leanings. In the incident that happened yesterday, it affected people we think supports the United Workers Party,” he stated. “It also has affected people, that people may think support the Labour party, but this is not politics. There is an underlying problem here and that is a problem of a social challenge for us with our young people. The government should consider that the social challenges we have with our youth, we have not done a good job with it.”
He called on every person particularly religious and spiritual leaders to pray for Dominica and not focus on blame.
15 Comments
Isacc, you really believe you guys gonna get away with this one ,I don’t think so. I have never seen a political party threaten a government publicly and bodly like the UWP. You guys have mentioned over and over again the confusion and pain you pain you’ll put in th minds of the Dominican people. Unfortunately you all chose violence and mayhem,spoiling the name of our beautiful country, Dominica.Stop it!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You are a liar. You are a man of no integrity and you know where I am coming from.
RESIGN ISSAC RESIGN
The UWP should pay for all the damage caused to the businesses. Its only fair.
I am wondering if mr baptist is not being present at the different meetings that is being held by his party, for him to say that the uwp,is a p eaceful party after they have been constantly advocating violence,with words like, boots on the ground, and 1979,and especially when his party leader said loud and clear that they care nothing as to what the police said that we can stop the meeting when we want etc, there is no need to back peddle now after having prompted the people, words are powerful bus
Labourite leaders and their loyal fan base are swearing up and down that they’ve gained a victory and that all their troubles are now behind them. Let me tell you though that the young men and women of Dominica don’t care about political parties and leaders. They care about decent jobs and better economic opportunities and are willing to go all out to change the current state of affairs in this Country. So who believes this is about Lennox and Skerrit better think again. This is about thousands of angry young people all throughout Dominica who are ready to tear this Country apart in frustration. So let’s just go about with our political partisanship and quarrels and ignore these young people’s cries and see just how blind and deaf we ALL are! I travel all through the Island and listen as these youth express their frustration and, quite frankly, it scares me to consider what might happen next. These young people are not playing, we need to address them with respect!
@Dr. Kermit D. Frog, Phd., February 9, 2017
How do you expert them to have decent jobs if they will not present themselves with a descent mentality in the first place.
In order to attain a Phd and whatever else, it demand sincere and profound study. It appears that you are a young person yourself. And it is obvious, in very society, that you and your counterparts wants to get rich and famous, overnight, without doing the hard work that comes with it; well there is no such thing in no society you see.
The Government is not your mind, neither are they your mother and father. The seeds of Life and prosperity, however you are comfortable with it, must first be sown on the grounds of your mind, to be nurtured for fruit production and or rewards.
Stop sitting around and to wait for someone else to think for you–or else you are doomed to everlasting failure–it will be no ones fault but yours alone
This is the most “hypocritical” piece of writing I have ever read; and I am sure that I will never read another piece like it–good Lord!
Not too long ago I read Thomson Fontaine saying: “WE WILL SHUT DOWN THE COUNTRY” which is my homeland Dominica. Joseph, who was the “we” that Fontaine referred to, if not you and your party–the UNITED WORKERS PARTY? And pray tell me how is “shutting down the country” an act of promoting peace, may I ask?
And right after this declaration from Thomson Fontaine, ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 07, 2017, you and yours are in WHATEVER YOU CLAIMED YOUR EVENT TO BE ; which is followed by the malicious attitude and conduct which you have been promoting from the time your “Leader Lennox Linton” took that post; and now you come here an say you are for PEACE AND UNITY? Man whom do you think you are speak to?
So then who is responsible, for what happened in Roseau on Tuesday night, if not you and yours? May I ask?
Well you are right to say that we need prayer in Dominica–and constantly too, I am suggesting; but the prayer that is needed is for the protection of my homeland, my people–the God fearing people of Dominica–from those with the attitude and conducts of like you and yours–which is nothing but strife, vile, discord, disdain, and frankly; downright wickedness, and evil –none of those characters or traits belong with that blessed virtue of peace and harmony.
Joseph, you do not know what you are talking about, when you refer to peace; for how could such wicked mischief happen, right after, or while you were conducting an activity of total unrest, for the minds of the people of Dominica, and to come back here, declaring that you are for peace, instead of acknowledging your responsibility for the damages caused? This is pure madness, you see!
This is the most boofoonic blogg on DNO.Give evidence of the coup!Mention names!where the group was having secret meeting.Who had to do what.Stop showing your idiocy in public,by infecting DNO with this cesspit of garbage.
Ask the honorable doctor who is responsible for what has befallen Dominica right now – high crime, high unemployment, high dependency on government handouts, high youth delinquency, high rate of poverty, high corruption in all facets of society…and the list goes on
The truth here Mr. Isaac is that the UWP is playing softball while the Punjabi Doctor, his cohorts of enablers and their throng of ro-ro and maypwi loving blind followers are playing HARDBALL!!! Yes, the UWP stands for peace, progress and prosperity in Dominica but many of the youths are fed up with this criminal enterprise posing as Government enriching themselves while impoverishing the Country. It has reached a point that no matter what the UWP, DFP or DLP says these youths will not listen. They don’t want politicians telling them what to do. So although it’s unfortunate that some may want to blame the United Workers Party for the actions of these angry and frustrated youth, you can bet your last dollar that there is far worst to come. I’ve heard it in their voices, in their statements…they have reached their boiling point and we all better be prepared for the storm that is sure to come sooner rather than later. We are ALL in crisis!
Lennox Linton has brought SHAME on Dominica & Dominicans. Many people Thai know are now considering cancelling their flight for Carnival! For some it’s their first time. Is this what Linton wants for Dominica? We were always considered a peaceful people. Shame on Linton & his Party!!
So being in bed with criminals has not brought shame unto Dominica and Dominicans? Are you supporting our passports being sold to criminals? Wow what a den of thieves this country has turned into…
Dominica…where right has become wrong and wrong has become right smmfh
Stand and accept the cosequences of your action like a man. We all know your intention is to overthrow Skerrit and his legitimate government. We will pray for you and hope that Jah’s blessing covers your wicked heart.