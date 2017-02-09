Member of Parliament for the Roseau Central Constituency, Joseph Isaac, has stated that the United Workers Party (UWP) operates with lawful discretion, and does not “support any violence against people, against property, against business.”

The statement was made at a press conference called by Opposition leader Lennox Linton at the Prevost cinemal Wednesday afternoon.

The conference was aimed at bringing to light the allegations made against the Opposition party following a violent protest that took place on Tuesday night following a public meeting held by the party.

Isaac said that the main concerns of the UWP include the “upliftment of citizens here and abroad” but the betterment of Dominicans must be sought.

“However the United Workers Party is not a sports club. We’re a political organization and we seek the betterment of Dominicans,” he said.

He stated that regardless of things “sometimes” not going perfect on their part, the Opposition disagrees with “people who should know better…especially appointed government ministers” to draw vague conclusions.

“We are asking them to refrain from doing such. It is mischievous and it is not in keeping with peace and harmony of this beautiful island,” Isaac stated.

Isaac wishes for the Dominican public to understand that the Opposition party “is about peace and unity,” and remains resolute in the idea that anything the party does for Dominica “should always be peaceful.”

“Every Dominican search your conscience, forget your political views or your political leanings. In the incident that happened yesterday, it affected people we think supports the United Workers Party,” he stated. “It also has affected people, that people may think support the Labour party, but this is not politics. There is an underlying problem here and that is a problem of a social challenge for us with our young people. The government should consider that the social challenges we have with our youth, we have not done a good job with it.”

He called on every person particularly religious and spiritual leaders to pray for Dominica and not focus on blame.