Kevin Bateau has topped the La Plaine Village Council election which took place on Monday, January 9, 2017.
The previous council was dissolved after differences among members became irreconcilable.
A record 486 people cast their ballots in the election.
The full results are as follows:
Kervin Bateau-246
Jason Fontaine-238
Ella Laudat-229
Asher Laronde- 222
Rose Blaize and Vernika Allan tied at 211
In November 2016 Minister for Social Services, Catherine Daniel gave explanations why the Council was dissolved.
And according to her the reason for the decision was based on the fact that it seemed as the people on the council were not able to work together and there were some shortcomings in the performance at council level which some people were very much disturbed by.
She said differences had become irreconcilable.
