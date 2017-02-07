Linton accuses Carbon of dreaming up incitement at public meetingDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton, has accused Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, of dreaming up incitement at a public meeting organized by the party on Tuesday in Roseau.
“Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement,” Linton said on the Hot Seat on Q95 on Tuesday morning.
The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue. Linton said the meeting will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style and conduct.
On Monday the police held a press conference and gave guidelines for the meeting, one of them being that speakers must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.
But according to Linton, Carbon is not operating on a level playing field.
“I heard Daniel Carbon talking about incitement,” he stated. “Lennox Lawrence went on a Labour Party platform, he asked the people of Dominica to hunt us down like Obama hunts down al-Queda and deal with us. Roosevelt Skerrit went on a platform, asked people to come in our faces and call us traitors, when they see us in the parking lot, when they see us coming out of church on Sundays, when they see us at the airport go up to us, confront us and call us traitors. Daniel Carbon saw no incitement in those statements, he saw no incitement in people calling for our elimination, but Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement.”
Yet, according to Linton, Carbon is warning against inflammatory statements at the meeting.
“Let me make my inflammatory statement this morning on the radio and say … Mr. Carbon, you have to be more consistent than that, you have to be more professional than that in the discharge of your responsibilities at the head of the police force in Dominica,” he stated. “You are not the head of the police force of Roosevelt Skerrit, you are the head of the police force of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which includes all of us.”
He also accused Carbon of doing the biddings of “Roosevelt Skerrit and his gang.”
“Even though Roosevelt Skerrit is so tainted in terms of his conduct, even though he is so unruly in his conduct,” he stated.
Linton also sought to explain the rationale behind the meeting.
“It is a demonstration of public disaffection and public disgust of where our country is headed,” he stated, accusing the government of being associated with all crooks and criminals all around the world.
He said the meeting has to do with mismanaging the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), the selling of diplomatic passports and diplomatic immunity “to crooks and criminals while mismanaging the economy in a way that is building dependency among people, increasing poverty and really allowing the country to gallop to hell, while they are using the resources of the country to do extremely well for themselves.
“That is what today’s meeting is about,” Linton remarked.
THE evil that men do leaves with them and what they did yesterday shows how desperate people do desperate things. May god have mercy on all of you.
It depends on who were the real desperados inciting those people to riot. Could it be the same people who accuse the opposition of smuggling guns but fail to catch them when they had every opportunity? The sham of a police force is a disgrace and more like a puppet show.
wasn`t that same commissioner you want to protect you?
Protection from a fool might have to do if the fool can do his job.
skerrit just give me my small business money from that small biz program then u can go lol
The demonstration was peaceful the police was fantastic so what went wrong after the meeting was over, why did the police wanted the truck to drive thru that massive crowd , when the truck wanted to move away from the crowd why did the police prevent them from going the opposite direction, their was no music playing everything was over so I can’t understand the motive of the police action . So why is the police running around town with tear gas, from what I’m hearing it seems that someone has a hidden agenda in play. God we need you to take control of the situation.
“You are not the head of the police force of Roosevelt Skerrit, you are the head of the police force of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which includes all of us.”–News article
Linton along with all the things you said above, this statement here is enough to express your dissatisfaction with Mr. Carbon, for no other reasons than that he is doing his job, as is commanded by his Employer, the Government, of whom Mr. Roosevelt Skerrit is the Primary Leader.
What was the reason for you to add the PM in your response to Mr. Carbon, if you were simply dissatisfied with his warnings; and why should you be dissatisfied; he called for proper behavior, which is a demand prior to a function like that of yours?
Sir you continue to express anger, hate, resentment, and discord, and disdain in all your presentations; you claim that PM Skerrit is: “unruly in his conduct,” Sir you speak about yourself, except that you are much worse than simply being unruly.
Big mistake the UWP and other parties should never have agreed to move the time for their protest meeting action; Chief of Police if you had any security concerns you should share it with the people. The people have a right to keep their meeting at the time of their choosing and it is the duty of the Police to properly police that meeting and ensure the safety of those taking part in the protest meeting. Even the minority voices have a right to be heard under the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica.
I want this government to put them all in jail until Dominica is developed, because he has sense at all. It’s opposition like him that failure in the world because of power hunger. Every time Dominica find a person with equilibrium vision for the country their is always a foolish person like him to cause problem. I am sure if you gave him the opportunity to goers one day he will act stupid.
Linton you should really try and do the job you supposedly put to do. You cannot hold a proper debate in Parliament the only thing you do is make noise on the radio and even now on Facebook. Stop fooling the UWP supporters. You are not cut out to do the job. The only thing you are interested in, in becoming an Prime minister, well you have to work hard for that. Also you need to ensure you know the laws that govern the country. Instead of running your mouth as always.
YOU WILL NEVER BE PM.
http://www.internationalman.com/articles/a-second-passport-with-dominica%E2%80%94my-experience
Very interesting article. but the haters will think that is a problem.
Mr. Linton will no doubt go down in history as the man that delivered Dominica. I mean the man took our problems upon his shoulders and carried them to CBS 60 minutes on January 1, 2017, where he let the world know that Skerrit is destroying us with his passport factory and we need help to stop him before its too late. The world heard him and sort for evidence. Two weeks later an Iranian fugitive Aliraza Mon-fa-RED, a Millionaire was arrested with a Dominica Diplomatic passport and a regular Dominica passport. In another country upon hearing that news the police commissioner would immediately investigate this matter to ensure that the laws of Dominica were not broken. He would call the PM, the foreign minister, and director of the CBI for questioning, especially when it was alleged that Mr. Monfared resided in Dominica for months, before his capture. Daniel as he is called in Vielle-case has failed us and brought all of us to shame.
The job of Attorney General would not be the right job for Gabriel Christian. He does not have the persona for that job. He is too arrogant, pompous, boastful, conceited and show off, and has ulterior motives. He is not in the likes of our past and present Attorneys. That job does not become him. Besides, he is beside himself.
Your opinion is your opinion. Nothing factual here just a rant about a person you personally happen not to like.
This is an exercise in futility. At the end of the day all you will have achieved is a sun burn, elevated blood pressure, elevated blood sugar. And a town smelling of pee pee, as you cannot go to the financial Centre to relieve yourselves. So take it easy.
Time will tell and Skerritt and cronies are already on borrowed time.
Hmm… meanwhile you have your malcasay supporters blocking road to airport in Margot. And then when the police will act you guys will start running your mouths. Better be careful! This country most certainly doesn’t need this crap right now. Just get on with your demonstration (which you have the democratic right to do) and go home. Any sort of illegal action should be met with the swiftest and firmest hands of the law
@Truth February 7, 2017
My sentiment as well!
I think we are in for it boys and girls. PM WAS ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE. Now Mr Lin organized a mob to including Mrs. Williams to drag him out of office. All the police asking for a peaceful march with violent free
He did not give Monfared a Diplomatic passport to violate US and UN sanction…That’s the issue.
but isn’t it the same reason that you are being taken to court?to prove your accusations,so why the demonstration?isn’t the courts the better place to prove and justify your point,why are you asking the people who have less to gain in an effort which is clearly a political opportunity for you and your political party,to go out there and jeopodize their lives,and when i say ordinary people have nothing to gain,my meaning is,they never do,you think you will do anything for them once you get into office,no you won’t,this is the order of life,the poor always remains poor to sustain the elites in society,linton get your facts straightened out through the court system and stop trying to deflect what is coming to you by trying to create a big hoopla over fear where there is no fear,the government has decided to take things out into an open court,many of us welcome that,your little charles severin,zabooka and the fake back then freedom party stunt will not work this time,once beaten twice…
@forreal February 7, 2017
Well Lennox Linton doesn’t have the slightest idea what must be done in the office of the Primary Leader of a country–even our own little Dominica; all he has been doing for the past 2 years is trying to get Prime Minister and his government out of office–an effort which has failed miserably and will continue to fail; for God has decided it will be so.
Should that man ever become the Prime Minister of Dominica–that will be the era of the “Great Tribulation”, which is spoken of in the Bible”
But woe be unto Dominicans who would have allowed him that post-, for the Message of the Great Tribulation also said: “The days will be shortened for the sake of God’s elect” this means that the supporters of Lennox Linton, will get what they ask for; just as God gave His people, the Israelites the earthly King they ask for, against His Kingship; they suffered the consequences.
Hungry for power is all I see and hear…. since you are so “orshan” for power, knowing well that THE PEOPLE did not vote you in, why don’t you play the game right and WIN the next general elections.
Whether you are out or in you have the right to protest!!!
Peacefully!
I agree with you child of grace a 100% , take the PM out as he came in, by the ballots!!!
Dear Child of Grace….
I ask of you to try and approach these questions with impartiality and honesty of true Christian innocence which your pseudonym implies:
Did the DLP really win the last elections or did they cheat their way to claim it?
Why were people flown into Dominica at election time to cast votes by the DLP (with flight paid and $500 spending money) ?
It is stated that up to 40% of the electorate may be foreign CBI clients who have bought their passports with no knowledge or link to the island or its society. Only DLP associates sell passports or have the funds in their accounts. Therefore their clients best interests/allegiance will be tied to that of the current administration.
Is that why the DLP (Skerritt) wont agree to electoral reform?
The term ‘orshan’ might be better applied when looking at the massive amounts of personal wealth being attributed to our dodgy gang of DLP foreign diplomats and the unsavory self indulgence by this administration.
Mr. Carbon has done a great job .Police officers must be Pro active and not reactive.You all must try to understand the law and its protocol. Many of you live a life without any knowledge of the laws that ggovern the land and only rely on what others mislead you to believe.I do not think that Linton is an appropriate person to lead a country.In my opinion he is very lawless, inciting violence all the Tim.Be careful my people.
Oh, did he also make an arrangement with the DLP leaders to attend this gathering? He knows , which side his bread is buttered, he did not put any restrictions on the red party so now we know the color of his underwear and it is not red but yellow!
Dominica police force is the biggest joke on the planet, drawing all that money and all they can do is work poor people, go and find the little weed man marijuana, go and stop the poor people from protesting, high profile crime never solving, no sah!
Here you go carrying Skerrit’s water for him. I must ask you; to show me the law that conducts proper investigations and bring the murderers to justice? I must ask you where is the law that solves cold cases? Where is the law that protects our innocent children from child molesters and rapist? Where is the law for Glenworth Emmanuel who was fire-bombed at his home?
This blind political allegiance has no end. You guys will jump high and low for Skerrit all day and all night and ignore the corrupt Labor Party Passport Selling Ways.
People , people , people Linton is not the problem when will you all see and understand that he doesn’t sell passport, this is madness and Dominicans have to do better than that, Linton didn’t put the Dominica flags on 11 Tankers out in the middle east , and why money that suppose to be in the Dominican Treasury is in an account in Panama, did Linton , Christian , Fountain , Francis , Freedom or UWP do that .
I just had it a peaceful meeting police were great everything went perfect .
Who is inciting trouble when the supporters of the Dominica Labour Party are asked to dress in RED?
WOw..I didn’t know the definition of trouble was changed. So you telling me people cannot dress in whatever color they choose now? Magway sa.
My friend, fellow villager, and ex school mate, you are smarter than that and please don’t give the world the impression that you are part of the corrupt team because I know you better than that. Daniel, Blackmore is on record saying you can’t do your job so please don’t prove him right. In fact I have no doubt Blackmore wants Skerrit out but he just playing it smart. He knows if Skerrit goes out he has chance of being the leader of the party and if he gets you tinted, you know you will not have a job. So stop being a cool and embarrassment to the Vielle people
You all bold face to demonstrate we bold face to dress in RED to give FULL support to our dear PM, so if you are weary take a rest.
I don’t think DLP supporters should be coming out to show support for their party today and most definitely not in the vicinity of the planned demonstration. There has been no rally announced by the DLP and I find it provocative that DLP supporters would feel the need to dress in party regalia today?
Show your confidence by quietly observing the lack of numbers at the planned demonstration or take heed if it does appear that the majority of Dominicans are indeed disgruntled?
From what I understand even the DLP supporters were peaceful, so was it the police and whoever that cause the disruption because the meeting was all over by then.
D-Day is a milatary term. It is the day on which a combat attack is to be initiated. UWP, are you initiating a combat attack against a goverment by the people and for the people?
The world’s best know D-Day is the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, during World War II. UWP is there an ongoing war in Dominica?
People respect the statement of the commissioner of police. By using the military term D-Day UWP has declared war by combat attack.
Every D-Day has an H-Hour. Commissioner be prepared for the H-Hour. If they don’t have an H-Hour then they are nothing more than a bunch of fool plotting their wildest dream for power.
Stupes! Nobody talking about combat except you Chief Jacco or is it Chief Jackass??
D-Day is meant like “De Day” because that’s how Dominicans speak. Cannot say “The” to save their life.
So this is just local parlance.
Stop making every demonstration into a conflagration. We’re still living in a democratic society, the last time I heard. And therefore people have a right to express their views about the ruling government, whether by peaceful protest, vigil what have you…
Very interesting observation Chief Jaco. That is what people fail to realise about Lennox Linton…. he is instigating violence by the terms he uses and then he wants to try to justify his nonsense talk by accusing the Commissioner who is only doing his job.
Linton can I just shot up for once and do your thing
Who do you think you are! Mr. big MOUTH!?
The colour of the day is WHITE, this is not about Labor, UWP or any other political party; it is about DOMINICA and the indiscriminate giving or selling or our citizenship. Why are we standing by and allowing ourselves to be fooled by the government in power. All the evidence are there! how many more unscrupulous characters that has to be caught with Dominica Diplomatic passport for us to hold Skeritt accountable?
If you are true patriot of Dominica, you will put party colours aside and stand for justice, accountability and respect because this government certainly doesn’t respect Dominicans.
In light of all what is going on, they are talking about giving people toilets instead of addressing the real issues, is that the only pressing need of Dominicans, the eradication of pit latrines? Come on man, give me a break.
All Dominicans have a right to protest, whether you are a supporter of the opposition or the Labor party, it is your constitutional right to protest.
So the UWP expected a D-Day against the PM and the Government where the UWP is asking for the downfall of the PM and the Government and really are surprised that those who support the PM and the Government should not show in some manner that we disagree with what you and show our support for the Prime Minister and the Government by wearing something red?
Are you guys serious?
Most Dominicans disagree with you and your methods and support the Prime Minister and the Government. You can demonstrate if you like and people can wear red if they like both expressing their democratic right peacefully.
I believe people red today as they go on to their daily business as a show of support.
Carbon has failed us as a country. He even failed himself. If he were wise he would realize Skerrit days are numbered and it’s only a matter of time before he goes one way or another. A smart young police officer who knows he was not qualified for his job, is not liked by the security Minister, is not liked by senior officers, and doesn’t have command over his team, would play this thing very smart to see if he would not restore some pride for himself. Is he so blind that he can not see Skerrit MUST go? Has he ever called his counterpart in the US about Skerrit!
I have been keeping away from the comedy show on DNO for quite some time. But today I have decided to make four comments. (1)’ Where ignorance is bliss tis folly to be wise on DNO. (2) Fools go where angels fear to tread. (3) In the abundance of water the fool is thirsty. (4) Whosoever dig a pit for his brother shall surely fall in it.
Today begins the demise of the political opposition in Dominica. Long Live Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit!
@Chief Jacco February 7, 2017
The demise of “the political opposition in Dominica” began from the day Lennox Linton was appointed
“Leader of the Opposition” Unless Lennox decides to nurture peace in his mind, he is on for the greatest downfall ever! There will be no standing up for him–that is the way of God against the proud, conceited, arrogant, jealous, and envy minded persons. Lennox Linton maintains all of those characters.
soft protest. if you want to protest walk slow slow slow in town. at different points in different groups. but that meeting doesnt do anything but repeat your dissatisfaction.
Linton MMMMAAADDDD
Oh dear me what does D-Day means? No one can mistake the meaning of D-Day and all what we heard leading up to today.
Dominicans don’t be afraid come out in large numbers to take your Island back, Also I call on the public to keep your eyes on the Police men and department of Dominica so don’t allow them to distract because you have the right under the CONSTITUTION .
Look what is happening in the USA since Trump got elected the demonstration is not only in the USA it have spread all over the out side World now people are calling for his impeachment after 2 weeks in office, the people have the power in their hands so do you.
The supporters of the DLP should not be allow to come into the space designated for the demonstration that shouldn’t be happening but I hope everything work out very well.
Where are the large numbers? I only see a handful of people standing by a restaurant. That goes to show you that Lennox Linton is just a bag of air. I have said it before and I will say it again, Lennox Linton is bad for Dominica and Dominicans would regret the day they ever made this man PM…. Can you imagine the calamity Dominica would be in? Lennox has 0 leadership skills!
Linton why you feel you and what you say is the exception….all over the world it is standard protocol…guidelines from authorities…about the event a permit has been granted….stop your Bull …making those who do not know better believe you are a target …educate those who have more formal education than you!
How can you bring a crowd to demand the resignation of a Government, and at the same time talk of peaceful demonstration? If the Government refuses to resign what next? Gabriel Christian gave the Government 15 days to resign have we got to that deadline as yet? More importantly where is Gabriel Christian? I guess he is hiding in some toilet in a courtroom in Maryland waiting for the call.
Your comment is asinine.It makes no sense and there is no logic.Of course people can call for a government to step down,this is free speech, there is no threat.This free speech is guaranteed and cannot be taken away by any man.You wonder what next just stay tuned.In your little mind the only thing you can think of is violence.No there won’t be violence but however public disobedience is legitimate.I can’t speak to the exact actions that will be taken but stay tuned
Have you ever heard the term Freedom of expression and assembly. Only dictators set the parameters when they are opposed.
Have you ever heard the term Freedom of assembly? Only dictators set the parameters when they are opposed.
I am sorry for my friend Daniel Carbon, because he put himself in a fight that he is not prepared for and surely he will go down a very sad path. Does he have a US visa so he could run to the US when Skerrit and his corrupt regime falls?
Here we go again, more threats.
threat? or prophecy?
That is not a threat that is a question….and it shall come to pass.
Assertive and in he action…Dday is one..Skerrit MUST GO!
Stop your nonsense @Amos. Where is the threat I made? FYI Carbon knows me personally and he knows as a true friend last weekend I told him the very things I said on this site. I told him Skerrit is going out. I told him Skerrit dragged him into a fight that he is not happy with and he is not ready for. I told him not to allow himself to go down in history as the commissioner that helped Skerrit destroy the image of Dominica in the USA and the world. I told him to remember he doesn’t have a US visa, like a fellow Conrad, who was able to run after his embarrassment in the GON Emanuel saga. Do you see a threat or a friendly message to a dear friend that’s on the wrong track?
America is not the only place in the world. to hell with america as an escape. all now americans want to come here to escape their new president.
Personally I don’t like the fellow but didn’t the Americans vote for him? So I suppose most Americans are happy to stay in the U.S.A.
Nonsense. Americans will go to mexico before they come and live here
That is the problem with Lennox Linton…. he just has to have his way! This article or comment is totally uncalled for. The Police Commissioner is only doing his job so why all this crap coming from an opposition leader? A big man like you …. show people that you are ready to take up the mantle of governing the country and not just a roro boy as I am seeing right now. Grow up Lennox!
Nonsense comment because this is bigger than Skerrit or Linton so go and seek out the information and read about where Dominica is standing right new, tell me what does Dominica doing with Tankers with the Dominican flags carrying oil, tell me why is Dominica involved in the affairs of IRAN, the UN and the USA those are the things you should check out so take it as it is. Small brain therefore small mind , A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
The only small minded one is you. iran has a GDB of over $416 Billion Dollars. You dominicans have no ambition hence you want a leader that will only make deals with st.lucia grenada st.vincent..you are all small minded. Skeritt is the one outdere doing the work. while Mr.Linton outdere just commenting and critizing and saying is the truth.
We need middle east money cuz All you world saviour AMERICAN is looking for THEMSELVES and there Economy is a mess. so look for American. TRUMP will ban ALL MUSLIM but still have businesses in all Muslim countries..You think American business men closing down businesses in Syria, AFGHAN etc nooooo . So not cuz American have beef with IRAN translates to ROOSEVELT SKERITT cannot go updere and make a MONEY FOR US. #THINKBIG
Mr. Linton if the prime minister is using our passport for profit:
1. Find out who is the people doing the due diligence process. (get the paper trail)
2. Find out who did the due diligence that allow the criminals to get passport( get the a trend if is one specific group)
3. Hire a private investigator collect the money from us like how we pay for you to not to go jail. I will pay.
4. Try to get a witness that will corroborate with your story. ( if all this money is being stolen some-one is disgruntled that the people that snitch).5. We have some of the accomplices you said that were in deep with our Prime Minister let’s go interview them in jail that is your skill set as a investigative journalist.( especially the ones in jail they normally snitch for deal.6. You have one of the smartest economist in the Carribean Thompson he can follow the money trail with some of his accountant friends of the program and get the evidence we need.7.
Formal report BASED ON FACTS no…
He is addressing how bias the commissioner is… you are aware of things uttered by Ministers and Skerrit himself, yet he has never once addressed these things??!!!!
Why do you think this is so?????
It’s so amazing how we react to these matters. Thanks to Lennox and his big mouth all of a sudden CBI money flying all over the place.
The Commissioner is know to be very biased to the government.
Mr.Linton,
You not fedup of the government suing you for your mouth. You want Dominicans to do your work for you. You are the kind of leader that would let a demonstration happen in the middle of the street where the leader of the country conducts business without any announcements by the police to keep order.smh.
You run your mouth but you have yet to provide Dominicans a shred of proof of any crime by the prime minister. You are suppose or was advertised as an INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST yet you have not provided the Dominican people with any investigative work worth any court proceedings.
Your work is just to speculate and just watch every mouth the prime minister makes. Mr.Linton make your own moves. Why don’t you go and do some investigative work in IRAN to get a report from IRAN of Skeritt dealings with the criminal you spoke about? isn’t he in jail? why not go outdere and WORK FOR US. We have the accomplices in custody. Question dem. I HELPING PAY YOUR PASSAGE. TO GET…
REALLYYYYYY you all still saying no proof…..just see the number of CBI funded projects popping up all over, even giving shopkeepers money and caboowae money to restock lol lol…. that doesn’t say anything at all…..hunnay that’s a guilty conscience eh……… WHERE WAS ALL THIS MONEY BEFORE????
Banks sayiing no to the CBI money,
Ships registered in Greece but flying DA flags, and being arrested for illegal cargo
………….come on man ALLU JUST WICKED!!!!
all I see is progress…and to make a passport sale is part of DOMINICA CONSTITUITION since 1993 so what are you saying. CBI funded projects is a crime? what exactly is the crime? so what ships carrying illegal cargo this is politics..if a ship carrying drugs has a st.lucia flag and registered to port in ST.lucia that means is the prime minister of st.lucia drugs.
you sound just as stupid as lennox. so what if shopkeepers get money…was the question before “where is the CBI money going? and the answer was : ” but i not seeing it” when all you seeing the money is a lie. so this is Dominica. plain out. lennox will never rule he has no heart for the job. alot of prime minister laughing at Mr. Linton. ask yourself which world leader that supports him? which carribbean leader that support his views on the CBI program. smh. we need him to get REAL EVIDENCE. if a billion is being laundered get us the money trail. they catch ADAM SANFORD. so they can catch Skeritt..get us the facts sir.
@smh. . .you are either speaking for crumbs (foolishly so), can’t think critically, too selfish to concern yourself with the plight or those who are being victimized or all of ‘the above’. When demonstrations happen around the world, where do the take place? Not on the streets? Demonstrations, by their very nature are not meant to be convenient. The opposite is true. And, in terms of the “proof” you refer to, what else do you need? Don’t you read? I could refer you to a few reputable online sources but I suspect I will be wasting my time. Why don’t you simply ask your PM to go to the US? He can’t go because he knows all the proof the US authorities have on him. It’s only a matter of time.
@MIA.lol…are you a fool. if the U.S wanted Skeritt they would already make it public. If they was investigating skeritt you would not even know about it. Similarly lke how they did to all people they have a case on. lol..he can’t go SKERITT fresh from Greece…..LMAOOOO..Greece has an extradition treaty with USA. so darling MIA they could have arrested him.
They can arrest him anytime he is in US airspace. USA and Greece has always been very close.
They were the ones that ask “U.S. asks Greece to deny Russian flights to Syria”.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-russia-idUSKCN0R70WT20150907
so I not sure if you making sense cuz he really don’t need to go to American if he is wanted as you say. TOMMY LEE took the government to court with PROOF of wrong doing and WIN.
BUT I suppose to believe Mr. Linton have evidence of that nature and he cannot get justice.lmaoooo..don’t make me cry baby girl..
I think the police should keep the both parties at bay…..if they ever meet…..I am afraid …my heart is racing…..the level of ignorance within Dominicans is high and anything can happen…..its a volatile situation….keep the red away from the blue…..plzzzzzzzz
That too is a job for the police, so if they fail………….????