Linton accuses Carbon of dreaming up incitement at public meeting - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 10:54 AM
Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton, has accused Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, of dreaming up incitement at a public meeting organized by the party on Tuesday in Roseau.
“Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement,” Linton said on the Hot Seat on Q95 on Tuesday morning.
The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue. Linton said the meeting will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style and conduct.
On Monday the police held a press conference and gave guidelines for the meeting, one of them being that speakers must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.
But according to Linton, Carbon is not operating on a level playing field.
“I heard Daniel Carbon talking about incitement,” he stated. “Lennox Lawrence went on a Labour Party platform, he asked the people of Dominica to hunt us down like Obama hunts down al-Queda and deal with us. Roosevelt Skerrit went on a platform, asked people to come in our faces and call us traitors, when they see us in the parking lot, when they see us coming out of church on Sundays, when they see us at the airport go up to us, confront us and call us traitors. Daniel Carbon saw no incitement in those statements, he saw no incitement in people calling for our elimination, but Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement.”
Yet, according to Linton, Carbon is warning against inflammatory statements at the meeting.
“Let me make my inflammatory statement this morning on the radio and say … Mr. Carbon, you have to be more consistent than that, you have to be more professional than that in the discharge of your responsibilities at the head of the police force in Dominica,” he stated. “You are not the head of the police force of Roosevelt Skerrit, you are the head of the police force of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which includes all of us.”
He also accused Carbon of doing the biddings of “Roosevelt Skerrit and his gang.”
“Even though Roosevelt Skerrit is so tainted in terms of his conduct, even though he is so unruly in his conduct,” he stated.
Linton also sought to explain the rationale behind the meeting.
“It is a demonstration of public disaffection and public disgust of where our country is headed,” he stated, accusing the government of being associated with all crooks and criminals all around the world.
He said the meeting has to do with mismanaging the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), the selling of diplomatic passports and diplomatic immunity “to crooks and criminals while mismanaging the economy in a way that is building dependency among people, increasing poverty and really allowing the country to gallop to hell, while they are using the resources of the country to do extremely well for themselves.
“That is what today’s meeting is about,” Linton remarked.
Hmm… meanwhile you have your malcasay supporters blocking road to airport in Margot. And then when the police will act you guys will start running your mouths. Better be careful! This country most certainly doesn’t need this crap right now. Just get on with your demonstration (which you have the democratic right to do) and go home. Any sort of illegal action should be met with the swiftest and firmest hands of the law
I think we are in for it boys and girls. PM WAS ELECTED BY THE PEOPLE. Now Mr Lin organized a mob to including Mrs. Williams to drag him out of office. All the police asking for a peaceful march with violent free
He did not give Monfared a Diplomatic passport to violate US and UN sanction…That’s the issue.
but isn’t it the same reason that you are being taken to court?to prove your accusations,so why the demonstration?isn’t the courts the better place to prove and justify your point,why are you asking the people who have less to gain in an effort which is clearly a political opportunity for you and your political party,to go out there and jeopodize their lives,and when i say ordinary people have nothing to gain,my meaning is,they never do,you think you will do anything for them once you get into office,no you won’t,this is the order of life,the poor always remains poor to sustain the elites in society,linton get your facts straightened out through the court system and stop trying to deflect what is coming to you by trying to create a big hoopla over fear where there is no fear,the government has decided to take things out into an open court,many of us welcome that,your little charles severin,zabooka and the fake back then freedom party stunt will not work this time,once beaten twice…
Hungry for power is all I see and hear…. since you are so “orshan” for power, knowing well that THE PEOPLE did not vote you in, why don’t you play the game right and WIN the next general elections.
Whether you are out or in you have the right to protest!!!
Mr. Carbon has done a great job .Police officers must be Pro active and not reactive.You all must try to understand the law and its protocol. Many of you live a life without any knowledge of the laws that ggovern the land and only rely on what others mislead you to believe.I do not think that Linton is an appropriate person to lead a country.In my opinion he is very lawless, inciting violence all the Tim.Be careful my people.
Who is inciting trouble when the supporters of the Dominica Labour Party are asked to dress in RED?
WOw..I didn’t know the definition of trouble was changed. So you telling me people cannot dress in whatever color they choose now? Magway sa.
My friend, fellow villager, and ex school mate, you are smarter than that and please don’t give the world the impression that you are part of the corrupt team because I know you better than that. Daniel, Blackmore is on record saying you can’t do your job so please don’t prove him right. In fact I have no doubt Blackmore wants Skerrit out but he just playing it smart. He knows if Skerrit goes out he has chance of being the leader of the party and if he gets you tinted, you know you will not have a job. So stop being a cool and embarrassment to the Vielle people
I don’t think DLP supporters should be coming out to show support for their party today and most definitely not in the vicinity of the planned demonstration. There has been no rally announced by the DLP and I find it provocative that DLP supporters would feel the need to dress in party regalia today?
Show your confidence by quietly observing the lack of numbers at the planned demonstration or take heed if it does appear that the majority of Dominicans are indeed disgruntled?
D-Day is a milatary term. It is the day on which a combat attack is to be initiated. UWP, are you initiating a combat attack against a goverment by the people and for the people?
The world’s best know D-Day is the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, during World War II. UWP is there an ongoing war in Dominica?
People respect the statement of the commissioner of police. By using the military term D-Day UWP has declared war by combat attack.
Every D-Day has an H-Hour. Commissioner be prepared for the H-Hour. If they don’t have an H-Hour then they are nothing more than a bunch of fool plotting their wildest dream for power.
Linton can I just shot up for once and do your thing
Who do you think you are! Mr. big MOUTH!?
The colour of the day is WHITE, this is not about Labor, UWP or any other political party; it is about DOMINICA and the indiscriminate giving or selling or our citizenship. Why are we standing by and allowing ourselves to be fooled by the government in power. All the evidence are there! how many more unscrupulous characters that has to be caught with Dominica Diplomatic passport for us to hold Skeritt accountable?
If you are true patriot of Dominica, you will put party colours aside and stand for justice, accountability and respect because this government certainly doesn’t respect Dominicans.
In light of all what is going on, they are talking about giving people toilets instead of addressing the real issues, is that the only pressing need of Dominicans, the eradication of pit latrines? Come on man, give me a break.
All Dominicans have a right to protest, whether you are a supporter of the opposition or the Labor party, it is your constitutional right to protest.
Carbon has failed us as a country. He even failed himself. If he were wise he would realize Skerrit days are numbered and it’s only a matter of time before he goes one way or another. A smart young police officer who knows he was not qualified for his job, is not liked by the security Minister, is not liked by senior officers, and doesn’t have command over his team, would play this thing very smart to see if he would not restore some pride for himself. Is he so blind that he can not see Skerrit MUST go? Has he ever called his counterpart in the US about Skerrit!
I have been keeping away from the comedy show on DNO for quite some time. But today I have decided to make four comments. (1)’ Where ignorance is bliss tis folly to be wise on DNO. (2) Fools go where angels fear to tread. (3) In the abundance of water the fool is thirsty. (4) Whosoever dig a pit for his brother shall surely fall in it.
Today begins the demise of the political opposition in Dominica. Long Live Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit!
soft protest. if you want to protest walk slow slow slow in town. at different points in different groups. but that meeting doesnt do anything but repeat your dissatisfaction.
Linton MMMMAAADDDD
Oh dear me what does D-Day means? No one can mistake the meaning of D-Day and all what we heard leading up to today.
Dominicans don’t be afraid come out in large numbers to take your Island back, Also I call on the public to keep your eyes on the Police men and department of Dominica so don’t allow them to distract because you have the right under the CONSTITUTION .
Look what is happening in the USA since Trump got elected the demonstration is not only in the USA it have spread all over the out side World now people are calling for his impeachment after 2 weeks in office, the people have the power in their hands so do you.
The supporters of the DLP should not be allow to come into the space designated for the demonstration that shouldn’t be happening but I hope everything work out very well.
Linton why you feel you and what you say is the exception….all over the world it is standard protocol…guidelines from authorities…about the event a permit has been granted….stop your Bull …making those who do not know better believe you are a target …educate those who have more formal education than you!
How can you bring a crowd to demand the resignation of a Government, and at the same time talk of peaceful demonstration? If the Government refuses to resign what next? Gabriel Christian gave the Government 15 days to resign have we got to that deadline as yet? More importantly where is Gabriel Christian? I guess he is hiding in some toilet in a courtroom in Maryland waiting for the call.
Your comment is asinine.It makes no sense and there is no logic.Of course people can call for a government to step down,this is free speech, there is no threat.This free speech is guaranteed and cannot be taken away by any man.You wonder what next just stay tuned.In your little mind the only thing you can think of is violence.No there won’t be violence but however public disobedience is legitimate.I can’t speak to the exact actions that will be taken but stay tuned
Have you ever heard the term Freedom of expression and assembly. Only dictators set the parameters when they are opposed.
Have you ever heard the term Freedom of assembly? Only dictators set the parameters when they are opposed.
I am sorry for my friend Daniel Carbon, because he put himself in a fight that he is not prepared for and surely he will go down a very sad path. Does he have a US visa so he could run to the US when Skerrit and his corrupt regime falls?
Here we go again, more threats.
threat? or prophecy?
That is not a threat that is a question….and it shall come to pass.
Assertive and in he action…Dday is one..Skerrit MUST GO!
America is not the only place in the world. to hell with america as an escape. all now americans want to come here to escape their new president.
That is the problem with Lennox Linton…. he just has to have his way! This article or comment is totally uncalled for. The Police Commissioner is only doing his job so why all this crap coming from an opposition leader? A big man like you …. show people that you are ready to take up the mantle of governing the country and not just a roro boy as I am seeing right now. Grow up Lennox!
Nonsense comment because this is bigger than Skerrit or Linton so go and seek out the information and read about where Dominica is standing right new, tell me what does Dominica doing with Tankers with the Dominican flags carrying oil, tell me why is Dominica involved in the affairs of IRAN, the UN and the USA those are the things you should check out so take it as it is. Small brain therefore small mind , A mind is a terrible thing to waste.
He is addressing how bias the commissioner is… you are aware of things uttered by Ministers and Skerrit himself, yet he has never once addressed these things??!!!!
Why do you think this is so?????
It’s so amazing how we react to these matters. Thanks to Lennox and his big mouth all of a sudden CBI money flying all over the place.
The Commissioner is know to be very biased to the government.
Mr.Linton,
You not fedup of the government suing you for your mouth. You want Dominicans to do your work for you. You are the kind of leader that would let a demonstration happen in the middle of the street where the leader of the country conducts business without any announcements by the police to keep order.smh.
You run your mouth but you have yet to provide Dominicans a shred of proof of any crime by the prime minister. You are suppose or was advertised as an INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST yet you have not provided the Dominican people with any investigative work worth any court proceedings.
Your work is just to speculate and just watch every mouth the prime minister makes. Mr.Linton make your own moves. Why don’t you go and do some investigative work in IRAN to get a report from IRAN of Skeritt dealings with the criminal you spoke about? isn’t he in jail? why not go outdere and WORK FOR US. We have the accomplices in custody. Question dem. I HELPING PAY YOUR PASSAGE. TO GET…
REALLYYYYYY you all still saying no proof…..just see the number of CBI funded projects popping up all over, even giving shopkeepers money and caboowae money to restock lol lol…. that doesn’t say anything at all…..hunnay that’s a guilty conscience eh……… WHERE WAS ALL THIS MONEY BEFORE????
Banks sayiing no to the CBI money,
Ships registered in Greece but flying DA flags, and being arrested for illegal cargo
………….come on man ALLU JUST WICKED!!!!
@smh. . .you are either speaking for crumbs (foolishly so), can’t think critically, too selfish to concern yourself with the plight or those who are being victimized or all of ‘the above’. When demonstrations happen around the world, where do the take place? Not on the streets? Demonstrations, by their very nature are not meant to be convenient. The opposite is true. And, in terms of the “proof” you refer to, what else do you need? Don’t you read? I could refer you to a few reputable online sources but I suspect I will be wasting my time. Why don’t you simply ask your PM to go to the US? He can’t go because he knows all the proof the US authorities have on him. It’s only a matter of time.
I think the police should keep the both parties at bay…..if they ever meet…..I am afraid …my heart is racing…..the level of ignorance within Dominicans is high and anything can happen…..its a volatile situation….keep the red away from the blue…..plzzzzzzzz
That too is a job for the police, so if they fail………….????