Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) Lennox Linton, has accused Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, of dreaming up incitement at a public meeting organized by the party on Tuesday in Roseau.

“Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement,” Linton said on the Hot Seat on Q95 on Tuesday morning.

The meeting dubbed, “D-Day of the People” is set to take place from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Upper Kennedy Avenue. Linton said the meeting will be demanding the resignation of Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, and his cabinet because of their governance style and conduct.

On Monday the police held a press conference and gave guidelines for the meeting, one of them being that speakers must refrain from making inflammatory statements to incite violence.

But according to Linton, Carbon is not operating on a level playing field.

“I heard Daniel Carbon talking about incitement,” he stated. “Lennox Lawrence went on a Labour Party platform, he asked the people of Dominica to hunt us down like Obama hunts down al-Queda and deal with us. Roosevelt Skerrit went on a platform, asked people to come in our faces and call us traitors, when they see us in the parking lot, when they see us coming out of church on Sundays, when they see us at the airport go up to us, confront us and call us traitors. Daniel Carbon saw no incitement in those statements, he saw no incitement in people calling for our elimination, but Daniel Carbon wants to dream incitement in what we plan to do today, it has not happened yet, but he is dreaming of incitement.”

Yet, according to Linton, Carbon is warning against inflammatory statements at the meeting.

“Let me make my inflammatory statement this morning on the radio and say … Mr. Carbon, you have to be more consistent than that, you have to be more professional than that in the discharge of your responsibilities at the head of the police force in Dominica,” he stated. “You are not the head of the police force of Roosevelt Skerrit, you are the head of the police force of the Commonwealth of Dominica, which includes all of us.”

He also accused Carbon of doing the biddings of “Roosevelt Skerrit and his gang.”

“Even though Roosevelt Skerrit is so tainted in terms of his conduct, even though he is so unruly in his conduct,” he stated.

Linton also sought to explain the rationale behind the meeting.

“It is a demonstration of public disaffection and public disgust of where our country is headed,” he stated, accusing the government of being associated with all crooks and criminals all around the world.

He said the meeting has to do with mismanaging the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI), the selling of diplomatic passports and diplomatic immunity “to crooks and criminals while mismanaging the economy in a way that is building dependency among people, increasing poverty and really allowing the country to gallop to hell, while they are using the resources of the country to do extremely well for themselves.

“That is what today’s meeting is about,” Linton remarked.