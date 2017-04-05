Linton accuses gov’t of ‘reckless spending’Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 3:13 PM
Leader of the Opposition Party, Lennox Linton, has stated that the government of Dominica has embarked on a mission of “handing out assistance” that covers up the true identity of “reckless spending” in the country.
Speaking on Q95’s ‘The Hot Seat,’ Linton said the government has“torn up” the 2016/2017 budget and are handing out money in a “very reckless and irresponsible way.”
“It is obviously targeted at buying interest and buying votes. This is utterly corrupt government behavior and the people of Dominica should not stand for it,” Linton said.
Recently the government embarked on a series of town hall meetings across the island. At some of these meetings, it was revealed monies were being allocated to different projects. Unofficial counts show over $120-million has been allocated to these different projects ranging from housing assistance to road repairs to grants to charities.
Linton is of the opinion that it is unethical for a government to go to parliament with set plans and strategies, seeking approval on the spending of “hundreds of millions of dollars” in its annual budget then totally “abandon that plan.”
“At the start of this 2017, you (government) came under significant pressure for your corrupt governance conduct that was mismanaging the economy that was disgracing the name of Dominica in the international community by the sale of diplomatic passports to people of disreputable character. It is the reason why we are continuing to call for the resignation of Roosevelt Skerrit,” he said.
Linton stated that instead of dealing with the issue, the government chose to “go around handing out money in reckless disregard of what has been budgeted.”
“And the projects that were approved for spending in this cycle, so you have a number of matters that were catered for in the budget but are receiving no attention,” he stated.
Linton added that it is surprising that despite all the town hall meetings, the government is yet “to have a single discussion” on plans for growing the Dominican economy.
“We have put it on the agenda and as the parliamentary opposition, we are working towards ensuring that by 2025 Dominica will have at least 12,000 new jobs. We are not going to sit back and ignore what has been agreed for the growth and progress of the region and be involved in a totally ‘vi ki vi,’ different kind of agenda that does not address our fundamental needs for economic growth, and for jobs, and for improved opportunities for livelihood in this country,” Linton stated.
Linton also said that the issue that Dominica faces is “poor, corrupt governance.”
“We know what the problems in Dominica are. The problems are the poor, corrupt governance that has served the needs of ministers and their friends but not the broader interest of the country in terms of poverty reduction, and in terms of building a better quality of life for people,” he remarked.
Linton said that the Opposition remains passionate about Dominica becoming “the best place to live, the best place to work, and the best place to enjoy life.”
Linton you have saying that the CBI monies have been passed under the table; now you are complaining that money is being spent recklessly, because the government is now announcing what the CBI money is being used for.
Sometime ago I read on DNO that you wanted to know how much the Government ( notably the Prime Minister) spends on even bedding and food (Hotel & Restaurant) when they are away from Dominica. Man what is it that you want for us and our Dominica; that is what the majority of Dominicans do not know; but that is what matters most of all–if we are going to choose you as Primary Leader of our country. Good Lord! Don’t ever cause us to make that decision! I pray!
Lennox dont u wish u could place your fingers on all that money I wonder how u would spend it
Disgracing the name of Dominica in the international community? This is according to the opposition and its acolytes, to date not one country in the international community have complained about the Skeritt administration. The recent report by the US state revealed that almost every country in the world is having issues with money laundering and crime, Dominica and all the other Caribbean islands are included. So is the whole world disgraced? If only poor corrupt governance by the Skeritt administration is Dominica’s problem, what then was the reason for the near collapse of the Dominican during and after the DFP and UWP 20 year rule of good governance and accountability. Where was the Stadium, the international airport, the upgraded modern hospital, the foreign investors, the exploration of renewable energy like geothermal and the care for the elderly and less fortunate when the DFP and UWP practiced their good governance?
Linton is correct as the majority of the population of Dominica remains poor and are getting poorer with a hand to month syndrome as the GOVT uses the state Finance resources to fool the people into believing they are working in their interest. But the GOVT is only working in its interest while the people remain poor and are not able to aspire to a better way of life.
Look the EX-Nigerian Oil Minister woman is surfacing again with money laundering accusation by Nigeria. She held our diplomatic passport and was offered a position by our GOVT of Dominica.
Lennox, even if this government take these spendings for approval by parliament it will still pass because they are the majority. Lennox you have lost your credibility and respect as a politician. Your party is the minority. Any legislation this administration take to parliament for approval will pass. Sometimes I do question myself on the depth and your understanding of wanting to run a government and time and time again Lennox you are constantly demonstrating that you are not ready to run the country. All you do and will continue doing is air your own opinions and foam at the month without facts. Go back to journalism. Give someone else a chance to be the UWP leader.
They are getting rid of evidence. Where was all that money hiding? Wake up and smell that ca ca
Dominica Natioal budget was around 500 million. About 150 million was just to pay back debt. In one month the Gov has promised to dish out about 120 million. That makes up about 20 to 24% of the national budget. The craziness about this most of this money goes into social programs that have zero returns. How can we sustain such madness in an unproductive Economy who’s only export is passports. Then skerrit has the guts to want to stay till North Korea, Russia, China and the US destroy the earth and Dominica goes to the dogs. What is disturbing is that some people are too blind to accept reality. They love the man more than the country. Nothing last forever. All tyranny comes to an end and if skerrit was a wise man he would realize that his actions and reign will not last forever. Hitler. Chavez, Castro, ghadaffi, mosolini, Papa doc, Patrick John all once were rulers. We know there ends. Let him continue. God is not an idiot.
Linton u do right thats to buy people and cover his tracks
Is this money from the proceeds of illegal activity? Because the people paying millions for diplomatic appointments etc are involved in big time international crime. Is Dominica living off the proceeds of international crime?
Don`t give up Lennox, don`t be weary my brother. We will come to reality one good day.
MR. eyes and face tells a message. Sorry for you poor boy!
Mr Linton – why the misleading of a people by the ruling gov’t… I just don’t know why. Here’s the fact (no doubt you are already aware of it) for those off us wishing to be better informed:
According to Transparency International Corruption Report Index 2016, it ranks Dominica 5th behind The Bahamas, Barbados, St Vincent & the Grenadines and St Lucia (out of 10 Caribbean States), as having the highest levels of corruption in the public sector, inequality and populism.
So long election pass come on get yourself a job. Or find something useful or help build the nation rather than destroying our tourism industry with all that rubbish being published in the media.
there is no time to put the economic first as a genuine administration should do. the man skerritt is on a spending mission to buy every vote election is near. when you sell your vote you become worst that a slave.
When you should have been in House of Parliament discussing how and where the money should go, you eat the food and take to the street like a bull fighter. Now take your stress. You cannot beat eye witnesses. So much was said about the bridge in Roseau. Now look it.
The government is allocating money to much needed projects Linton. Who are you to insinuate that the people do not need proper housing and an upgrade to their road networks? I guess since no claim works in your favor, you will grasp at any straw to get some attention on you!
De reckless spending is the cheque you collecting every end of month to run your mouth…same damn thing everyday…do something to earn your cheque!
The money has not been spent , is has just been promise, and the people buy this nonsense, skerro don’t have the money, he cant even give the public servant a raise, those are just promises, don’t fall for his nonsense.
Well Linton, if I juxtapose you and Skerrit it is
RECKLESS SPENDING vs RECKLESS TALKING’
I WILL TAKE THE FORMER ANY DAY ANY WHERE.
In the mean time see if he will not help you to pay your latest suit. He is kind enough to help you if you ask.
Actually, I disagree with Hon. Linton on this one.
The current spending of CBI funds was advised by the Mercury Public Affairs LLC, recently hired by this government.
In the likely event that the monies deposited into the CBI program bank accounts were “dirty” it could all be returned to the legal owners according to International Banking practices.
Spending the money the way it is being done in Dominica makes it highly impossible to be recovered.
A basic strategic plan by Dr. Skerrit. In the end he will be referred to as Dominica’s Robin Hood….
Well lets start:
Reckless spending you say Linton; Here are some compelling reasons why.
Well lets start:
1) Skerrit is not a fiscal or financial expert
2) It not his money and does it really matter? As long as he wins the next election
3) Skerrit knows that people probably don’t love him but they love the $$$ he controls
4) For Skerrit to continue getting ‘the love and attention” he must dish out $$$$. What is fiscal policy/ He probably cares less or does not even know.
all that equals to reckless spending Mr Linton- but that is the short list.
And I’m accusing you of recklessly running your mouth!
i guess – you are one of those who see wrong and shut your mouth. Your condoning of wrong will come back to hunt you. It is persons like you who knows of a child being rape by evil men yet shut your mouth. Your wickedness will come back for you. It is because of the likes of Linton we know what evil and recklessness that is happening to our DOminica. but we understand. Bow your eyes and close your head
Only idiots like you who will never understand Linton’s logistics.
Lol! Boy mista mouth need a chain. But before you chain it give him a metal grill…so all how he try and talk is metal touching metal
Dear Scott’s Head,
You seem to be in agreement with the poverty, corruption and abuse of public office.
Please note that with this Government, Dominica is not going anywhere soon. We are the last in everything in the western world.
Sincerely,
SALISBURY
“reckless spending” in the country”….WELL THAT WE CANNOT ARGUE WITH!!!!
Because I have NEVER EVER seen money spending like this in Dominica. Matter of fact there is NO Caribbean country that has ever recorded this much millions and hundred of thousands being dished out like this.
When someone can name another Caribbean country where in a matter of 1 MONTH, almost a 1/4 of a billion dollars has been ridiculously spent, then I will support Skerrit and his crazy antics.
I tell you Dominica is a joke!
Dominica is not a joke friend. The government is a joke…
Hope one day he will answer the hard questions about that PAPA NOEL giving out of money, while the country is catching hell! PUBLIC SERVANTS ARE BAWLING!
U is the joker. That development. Dilly if you oppose if them ey is spend where it said it is going to be utilised