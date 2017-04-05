Leader of the Opposition Party, Lennox Linton, has stated that the government of Dominica has embarked on a mission of “handing out assistance” that covers up the true identity of “reckless spending” in the country.

Speaking on Q95’s ‘The Hot Seat,’ Linton said the government has“torn up” the 2016/2017 budget and are handing out money in a “very reckless and irresponsible way.”

“It is obviously targeted at buying interest and buying votes. This is utterly corrupt government behavior and the people of Dominica should not stand for it,” Linton said.

Recently the government embarked on a series of town hall meetings across the island. At some of these meetings, it was revealed monies were being allocated to different projects. Unofficial counts show over $120-million has been allocated to these different projects ranging from housing assistance to road repairs to grants to charities.

Linton is of the opinion that it is unethical for a government to go to parliament with set plans and strategies, seeking approval on the spending of “hundreds of millions of dollars” in its annual budget then totally “abandon that plan.”

“At the start of this 2017, you (government) came under significant pressure for your corrupt governance conduct that was mismanaging the economy that was disgracing the name of Dominica in the international community by the sale of diplomatic passports to people of disreputable character. It is the reason why we are continuing to call for the resignation of Roosevelt Skerrit,” he said.

Linton stated that instead of dealing with the issue, the government chose to “go around handing out money in reckless disregard of what has been budgeted.”

“And the projects that were approved for spending in this cycle, so you have a number of matters that were catered for in the budget but are receiving no attention,” he stated.

Linton added that it is surprising that despite all the town hall meetings, the government is yet “to have a single discussion” on plans for growing the Dominican economy.

“We have put it on the agenda and as the parliamentary opposition, we are working towards ensuring that by 2025 Dominica will have at least 12,000 new jobs. We are not going to sit back and ignore what has been agreed for the growth and progress of the region and be involved in a totally ‘vi ki vi,’ different kind of agenda that does not address our fundamental needs for economic growth, and for jobs, and for improved opportunities for livelihood in this country,” Linton stated.

Linton also said that the issue that Dominica faces is “poor, corrupt governance.”

“We know what the problems in Dominica are. The problems are the poor, corrupt governance that has served the needs of ministers and their friends but not the broader interest of the country in terms of poverty reduction, and in terms of building a better quality of life for people,” he remarked.

Linton said that the Opposition remains passionate about Dominica becoming “the best place to live, the best place to work, and the best place to enjoy life.”