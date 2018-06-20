Linton apologizes for proposed anti-terrorism law statementsDominica News Online - Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at 1:46 PM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has apologized for statements he made about an anti-terrorism bill which is expected to take to parliament next week for approval saying they were done after a quick read of the bill itself.
It appears that Linton read of a part of the bill where a terrorist act is defined but missed or omitted a section where there are exceptions to such acts. He had discussed the matter with Matt Peltier on Q95’s Talk on the Block on Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday he confessed that he had only made a ‘quick read’ of the bill and had noticed some red flags.
“Let me confess up front, Matt, that I at the time I spoke to you yesterday I could not tell you or give you the assurance that I had completed a thorough complete read of the bill because like I said it came to us on Monday afternoon and I immediately just looked at some provisions of it, especially where the offenses are concerned some red flags, so to speak, were raised,” he said on Q95’s The Hot Seat on Wednesday morning.
He added, “I had read, for example in Part 2 of the bill where a terrorist act is defined and it simply says, terrorist act means an act which constitutes an offense under Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4, so when I read that in my initial read, I immediately went to Part 2 and read offences which is what I read yesterday for you and which is what we discussed.”
He said after a “meeting of the minds of the National Executive (of the United Workers Party) on this bill yesterday, we are now satisfied one of the main concerns we have about the bill is in fact satisfied in the provision of the bill.”
“Let me say this clearly and issue it with all the sincerity that I can and to apologize to those who may have been misled by my omission yesterday acting out of a quick read that raised some red flags. The omission of what I was saying yesterday is at Section 2: 2 of the act which says that an act which disrupts any service and is committed in pursuance of a demonstration protest or stoppage of work and is not intended to result in any harm referred to Paragraph A of the definition of terrorist act shall not be considered a terrorist act,” Linton said
He said he is now happy to clarify the matter.
“I am happy to make the observation this morning to clarify the exception that we have been looking for is in fact contained in the similar pieces of legislation in the region, because we have looked at the Antigua legislation, we have looked at the Barbados legislation,” he remarked.
The UWP on Wednesday issued an official statement on the matter.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
what kind of leader that will run to a radio station and run his mouth without reading properly or reading and understanding what he read. the man did not read all of the proposed bill and he want to burn down roseau again with his inciting of violence. this man has no brain and is not fit to lead a two mens group much more for a country.
what makes matters worse is his supporters that jump on the bandwagon of destruction before they themself had a read. blessings and Wea Wea Wea from Cainfield
Serves you right! Now you’ve made an even bigger fool of yourself! Why on earth can’t you take a document and read, understand, make your notes before running to Q and pretend you are ‘Mister know it all’ You’ve lost my support for sure.
A most unfortunate blunder sir, As the leader of the opposition, the minimum one would expect of you is to ascertain the facts before you open your mouth. While it is true that you have apologised, it should never come to this. It demonstrates an eagerness to have your voice heard even before consultation with the party’s hierarchy, You are the political leader not the party; I would therefore assume that there is a role to be played by the party’s executive in terms of determining policy and positions on issues. Your position, Mr Linton, must not be construed as the party’s position.
We chastise the Doc from Mumbai when he shows elements of dictatorship but screaming from your portals is the identical feature. Is this a case of the pot telling the Kettle that it’s bottom is black? Chew on this Workers!!
RasB very well written and stated;;;;;
alyou dominicans just does talk without thinking , wa happen nah ?
Real men with integrity humble themselves and apologize. We accept your apologies. In contrast, members of the Laborrats would NEVER do that.
rates ?????????!!!! excuse me u insulting our pm and the only pride that this country still has. SOT!!!
THIS IS A FORM OF EMBARRASSMENT NOT HUMILITY !! This man should step down, obviously he doesn’t know that he’s doing . u does see de pm doing that sotness nah?
Maybe if he took his time and read and try to understand there would be no need for an apology but then again what do u expect from him NOtHING
Hmm Ok this is the first humble and respectable move I have seen by this guy. I would impress upon him to try to get all his facts in the future before airing his voice since he has supporters who look up to him. But an apology is always a nice touch.