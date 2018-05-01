Linton blames DLP for electoral reform standstillDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at 9:36 AM
Political leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton, is placing the blame for the lack of progress on electoral reform squarely at the feet of the ruling Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
He said the UWP has been calling for electoral reform since 2005 but the calls have fallen on deaf ears have cleverly been ignored by the DLP.
“Since May 2005, the UWP has been calling for electoral reform along the lines of recommendations made the Chief Elections Officer and the internationally recognized observer missions,” he said.
The leaders of both parties have been blaming each other for the lack of progress on electoral reform on the island.
Just last week, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and his deputy, Reginald Austrie, said the UWP is to be blamed. Skerrit said when the DLP took a bill to parliament to do just what the opposition and others have been calling for, in terms of electoral reform, the parliament building and the police were stoned by protesters.
In reality, this never happened although protests were held in opposition to matters that were being tabled by the government including amendments to the House of Assembly (Election) Act. The protesters said the amendments would legalize treating and bribery, which are electoral offenses in Dominica. Debate on the matter was subsequently adjourned without further considerations.
According to Linton, since March 2008 the independent Electoral Commission which has the constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections decided on electoral reform to protect elections from bribery, voter fraud, and other corrupt election practices.
“An advisor to the government, a senior counsel, called it madness and advised the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit against electoral reform because it would tarnish his re-election legacy,” he stated. “I don’t tell stories, I speak truth, I speak facts.”
He said another senior counsel was “appointed to make sure the Electoral Commission did not achieve electoral reform as it promised in 2008.”
“So 10 years and two elections later, electoral reform has not happened,” he stated. “The observer mission of the OAS is not amused by that, the mission has said two years ago, quote: ‘the mission offers the following recommendations to further strengthen the electoral process in Dominica. It is important to point out that most of these recommendations made in 2014 were already made in 2009 by the election observer mission, however, the mission observed that virtually none of these issues were adequately addressed ahead of the 2014 elections. The mission therefore respectfully reiterate the need to implement them.'”
Linton stated that the ‘unreformed’ election system in Dominica has allowed the DLP to win elections through “bribery, cheating, abuse of the people’s money, and other acts of dishonesty.”
“This is our reality today,” he said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
26 Comments
Much too many political commentators without political experience. And sad to say some of you are just repeating what you hear other people say. It’s time to pray for the nation you all say you love so much. A lot is happening because we are not even consulting Almighty God about the affairs of Dominica. All the politicians in DA are blaming each other and there us NO evidence of ANY of them trying to work together when they are elected. So blame yourselves for what is taking place in your neck of the woods and find solutions to fix them. All I hear is that most Dominicans are bought out every time there is elections. Is that on both sides of the fence? Just observing from afar.
The man is a cheater and if we take a close look at life in Dominica before Skerrit and compare it to since Skerrit one will not have to go far to see how Skerrit has changed Da, unfortunately for the worse. First he changed the democracy we once enjoyed with hypocrisy. If anyone asks me what type of Government we have I will know doubt tell them hypocrisy, where everything seen or heard is fake be & pretense. It was Skerrit that once said that ” Dominica is not a real country” and I give it to him because he was 100% correct. So yes the man has destroyed the country and I don’t think we will get better anytime soon. Again, Skerrit was so correct when he ran to the UN with his fake tears to report that “Eden was destroyed”. However he should have said that it was not Maria that destroyed Dominica but is he and the government that he leads. Sad thing though, he moved his wife and children to the US years before Erika or Maria because he knew what he was going to do.Too bad we…
Well said… You are spot on.
More political rubish, people like you have no idea or pretend not to know what Dominica was like before.
Dear Dominica, I am seeking your forgiveness, because I have been living in the U.S for more than 24 years and came down twice to vote for Skerrit and DLP. I don’t know how my name was still on the list but I voted.
I went back last year and it was then I saw what damage I help Skerrit do to Dominica.
I hope time will heal my wounds and Dominica will recovery from the mess that it is in.
This time around I support change.
Canefield, Your comment above stink, that is an old trick you have never been a Labour supporter, in a matter of fact most of the people who post nasty comments about Mr Skerrit, Labour Party are in the USA. We know it.
You DLP Supporters like to use the diaspora when it suits
You all eh! All the time they coming down to put Skerro back in office they were good then!
But now some of them criticizing the nonsense that’s Skerro is doing
All you vex!
Shame on DLP for trying to play it both ways
I support Lennox and Team Dominica in their efforts to fix the wrongs that have been plaguing Dominica over the past 18 years.
We have lost so many factories and good people through migration under DLP. The strange thing about this is that some of these same people even had the guts to come down to vote DLP back in office after that same Gov’t forced them to run.!
Lennox and his team will fix Dominica after Skerro lost and run to the U.S . I know for sure he will not remain in Dominica as the opposition leader.
Here we goes those Groveling synonyms is at it again I personally fill sorry for that lots, very much sad for Workers so-called party and supporters. Sorry Linton, once again Mr Skerrit has got a lot of work on his plate at the moment, having said that Linton, you know dam well it’s not possible to have electoral reform right now, it’s all a front you playing to full your supporters, I can see right though you Mr transparent.
It is clear that Skerrit has been manipulating the electoral reform process all along to his advantage . That was the only way to keep the names of dead people and folks who have been overseas for more than 5 years on the voters list.
UWP is not in office yet, so they had no access to the ,list, Skerrit put his minions on the electoral board so he can decide what they do. But the good thing about the Skerrit mirage is that we Dominicans can see the end of his rope.
My laborites friends are now telling me that they are feeling the energy that is sweeping UWP into office. They all afraid now, but I assured them that they will be served equally under UWP Government.
@ Massacre, After the next General election, You so-called Workers party supporters will be Groveling creep, cringe, kneel, crawl at Dr Prime minister Skerrit, Feet wait and see u scumbags liar we going to give you low life lots the biggest whooping ever.
Linton is busy engaging Skerrit on electoral reform. In the meantime, Skerrit is buying votes with money that should be used to develop the country. Who do you think will win the next election?
UWP keep employing the same strategy and keep losing elections, but they keep doing the same thing despite the loses. I am starting to wonder if Linton and the UWP leadership were not planted or paid by Skerrit to keep DLP in power.
I have a hard time believing these guys will not change course despite having a losing strategy.
You are a DLP paid distractor and will not distract concourse people of Dominica. WE all know that UWP will form the next Government of Dominica.
You afraid! Even you will be protected.
It’s that same mentality that will keep UWP in opposition. Every time someone suggests something constructive, UWP supporters think you are the enemy. Carry on.
The present electoral system, as it is, can be easily manipulated to the advantage of the incumbent party. Campaign finance is a huge issue, the bribing of electors and overseas voters, the corrupt voters’ list, the improper enumeration, and I’m just scratching the surface of the problems with this fraudulent system. Telling falsehoods seem natural to the PM for it has worked out very well for him. The Opposition is no hindrance to these well needed and urgent reforms. All Dominicans know that Dominica is governed like a monarchy, what King Skerrit wants he gets. The church, the private sector, non governmental organizations, youth groups, labor unions, every decent, fair-minded and right thinking citizen of Dominica should demonstrate throughout Roseau until this unscrupulous, double-tongue, cheating administration implements fair and well-meaning electoral reforms. This shameless strategy of apportioning blame on the Opposition for the non-implementation of reforms is laughable.
all we do is talk. consultations, discussion and rallies. all talk and more talk. until there is action nothing will change. there will be no electoral reform prior to the next general election. mark my words. the government is not pressed to do this. it is not in their benefit.
Dominica is destroyed, yes my people, Da is badly destroyed and sadly, it’s not because of Erica of 2015 or Maria in 2017, but sadly because of the young man, who was a well known enenmy of the DLP, found a way to attend the funeral of Rosie and Pierro, before they could finish a term in office combined. Sadly that was the beginning of sorrow and destruction. From that time, a day after Pierre Charles was laid to rest, Dominica became a country of weeping and wailing, as everything our parents, teachers, and church taught us was wrong, somehow have become right under Skerrit, as Dominica continues to get deeper in trouble. So Linton doesn’t even have to blame Skerrit because we know that if it is something wrong and evil, Skerrit is the founder and designer of it. He wins by cheating in every damn thing. Look he is about to make Judas a minister, a minister he stole. In cricket when one is found paying to change the result of a game they are banned and finned. Not so with Skerrit
This man is a bigger joke than we expected – Read this nonsense: “Skerrit said when the DLP took a bill to parliament to do just what the opposition and others have been calling for, in terms of electoral reform, the parliament building and the police were stoned by protesters….”
Skerrit, shut up and stop making a royal fool of yourself. You have the power to call Parliament, when it suits you, you know what to do, and when it embarrasses you – you run away. Hypocritical behaviour we call this.
Skerrit must Go…..Get out…Get Lost. You are not worth being our PM
but they were not stoned. Supposedly there was a bag of stones behind dowasco they found. that was their reason for not doing it. Now, lets just say that is true, ANYONE can place a bag of stones anywhere. This is Dominica, coolwash is free. It could have been easily placed by a labor operative just easily as an opposition operative just to kaiboshe the passing of the bill. That was just an excuse not to.
He is ur p.m and that’s wat it is stop being bypass he is a Dominican and he ain’t goong know where and u know it so go and put ur head in a bag if u don’t want to see him .
According to Simeon Albert would say..”is true!!”…
Election reform has come to a standstill because of the attitude of the UWP. The UWP believes that only their ideas and that of their supporters must be considered in this matter. For electoral resort to happen there must be a meeting of the minds not this one track attitude of the opposition.
Anon, your remarks are quite chucklesome. Do you get paid for writing such ridiculousness? Even though you may be a Labor Party diehard, and that’s your inalienable right, don’t reduce yourself to a parasitic liar for crumbs from Skerrit’s bowl. It is blind and obdurate supporters like you who retard the progress of the country. Although this administration’s ill-advised policies have brought nothing but hopelessness and desolation to this country, the DLP is assuredly rewarded with your support. This is problematic for the development of the country.
Stop defending Linton that went all over and tell lies about Dominica this guy have know love for country.
I blame DLP for everything, Rituals, Subway, Pizza hut game shops, movie theatre, crazy kokonuts and de kfc in portsmouth close down long before maria, all good ideas but they cannot stand under DLP is only skerrit and his lackies to make a dollar
To bad u cannot make y u to lazy .