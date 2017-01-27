Linton calls for public inquiry into CBI; UWP protest action comingDominica News Online - Friday, January 27th, 2017 at 11:15 AM
Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton has called for a full public inquiry and forensic investigation into the operation of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program.
Addressing supporters at a meeting in Lagoon on Thursday night, he also said the United Workers Party (UWP) plans protest action in the coming days on that matter.
His comments came following a matter involving Iranian national and ex-diplomat of Dominica, Ali Reza Ziba Halat Monfared who was arrested on allegations of being involved in his country biggest-ever corruption scandal.
“We want an immediate end to the sale of Dominica’s Diplomatic Passports, we are not negotiating that, we want it to happen, we want it to happen now,” Linton argued. “We want a full public inquiry and a forensic investigation into the operation of Dominica’s CBI Program from 1995.”
He continued, “And we want the government to stop this business of paying these huge multi-million dollar commissions to a marketer of the CBI Program when Marigot has no hospital, when the people of Dominica have no jobs, when they cannot correct the wave overtopping problem at Melville Hall, but they say that they have CBI money.”
Linton further argued that his party wants the money from the CBI program to be used and go to the benefits of all the people of Dominica.
“We want electoral reform because it is time for us to have voter ID cards and it is time for the list to be cleaned,” he stressed. “We do not want people who have bought our passports to vote in our elections even though they do not live in Dominica.”
“We do not want anybody who has bought our passports and is living somewhere else to vote in our elections from long distance, wherever they are, that is not going to happen,” Linton added.
He revealed that his party plans to hold a series of protest action to further address the issue.
“And so we will protest and we will protest, and we will protest…people say it’s time for action, it is time for action,” he repeated.
Additionally, he said, “When you get educated for 10 years is PHD you’re having and so this is 2017, the year in which it will be no longer be business as usual.”
Linton also believes it is time for action, “to reclaim our country is now…”
Comments
DNO, for some reason you did not post my comments concerning the appearance of Jason Fontaine, who is a convicted felon, on the UWP political platform in lagoon. A UWP that seems to pride itself in making criminals based on simple association, is now of like mind with a convicted felon. The UWP and its supporters must explain this strange phenomenon. Apparently once you join the UWP and you are a convicted felon all is made right and the wrongs that you committed are no more. What moral authority does the UWP have to question the credibility of the DLP administration? Thomson Fontaine and Gabriel Christian will be for ever haunted by the shoddy way in which they managed the DASS. The UWP is revealing itself to be just as corupts as they say the DLP is. Is this a case of the UWP judging others by their own low standards?
Linton, old boy i am not going to beat about the bush but you will never be prime minister of Dominica ,you and Fontaine are two big time ……. trying to get at the millions of dollars and fly by night, don’t hold your breath it will not happen.
Not a single smiling face in the first photo. According to the gospel hymn. No not one, no not one.
DOMINICA it is time to come out in numbers, remember the days of FREEDOM we use to match with bells singing freedom bells are ringing, let us come out and rally, send a clear message. SKERRIT your days are numbered we waiting for you.
I wonder when we say Dominican’s what do we mean? Is Dominicans just a few people?
Those blue political termites think they find some rotten wood, so they start gathering to build a nest man?
YES,,,,They found a rotten wood.He is in Iran now awaiting trial..Do you know taht he once had our diplomatic passport?Are you not ashame!!!
we Dominican that is living out side can be part of the demonstration. there are many local people that would like to be present but not having transportation to get there and bacik hundreds are absent
so please make contact with a pal rep on the ground in Dominica so people in the countryside will be in Roseau next time DONATE a little money we can make it together
I hope if Clinton love Dominica, he will declare all the funds that were raised to pay his legal bills as income and pay the necessary taxes.
no longer a DLP. I throw out my red shirt . Enough is enough . Labor and baroness shame Dominica
Linton why do you need a public inquiry, you seem to know it all and have done it all –you have your conclusion–which you claim is the Truth and nothing but the Truth; just tell it to the people, already–but the majority will still not believe you..
According to Jesus’ words to Judas, His betrayer, “go ahead and do what you have to do” but be careful that you do not fall under the grip of the right hand of God–you will not survive that grip of His, that is for sure!.
It would be better for you to stop disturbing the minds of the people with your food of destruction, strife, and discord, the death which you want for PM Skerrit and His government will happen to you, mark my word.
DNO, where are my comments? I am hoping it is a technical glitch and not bias political censorship.
Why don’t you tell people how you would make their lives better than these endless and useless protests.
You keep talking to your base, when what you need to do is increase your base and get soft DLP supporters to come over to your side.
In a society as poor as ours, people are primarily concerned about their immediate well-being, not esoteric concepts as diplomatic passports and CBI programs.
We shall over come one day. Persistence, persistence. Is all what is needed. Inform the masses education is key my brother. Educate the nation and then they will be able to make decisive and precise moves in a positive way… don’t give up the fight never give up the fight. My Dominican people rise up and see the need to get your sweet Dominique back before it sinks to to abyss of no return, we don’t have much time it’s getting nearer to the end rise up and take Mama Dominique back from these vultures and these high class working ladies… u know wat a mean. Lol….. anything for a buck…. for some of us not all we still have pride and dignity some of us Dominicans.. not any port for a storm for some of us…..
Check this Iranian Article out!
http://saten.ir/126746/%D8%A2%D9%86%DA%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B9%D9%84%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%B6%D8%A7-%D8%B2%DB%8C%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D9%85%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%AF-%D9%86%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%AF%D8%9B-%D8%A7%D8%B2/
It is normal procedure to make public vacancies yet dem man just doing that to our country! Have so many rogue agents in so little time, non of whom are of Dominican decent, none of whom were born here. Why are you all doing this to our country? I want to cry you know.
I believe Dominicans, including Labourites, are ready for action.
We must put a stop to this embarassment!
“Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton has called for a full public inquiry and forensic investigation into the operation of the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program”. Keep calling, you will get plenty results.
Massive crowd , UWP is being vindicated from all the verbal assaults that have been thrown at them by Tony, Skerro , Semion, Crazy-T and some police officers whose names I will not mention here. This is the start to put Dominica\’s name back in it\’s rightful place. Enough is enough , let\’s put an end to this nonsense.
Lenox we are waiting for the next words , just lets us know .
What Massive Crowd?
@HM Just take care you don’t burst a blood vessel…You really thought that Scampishment and thievery can advance a nation?
Good to see you can smile Lennox! Ha . stop inciting violence.
English is very difficult for folks like you to understand calling for marches, demonstrations are not violence and if it so happens the police will be there to assist so don’t worry your heart because we are all in the same mess of depression and dismay. This is no longer a blue, red, gray, green , yellow thing any more it’s DOMINICA and DOMINICANS values at stake. The so call houses od God have let us down, community leaders have let us down and the most dreadful office is that of the President we need a new set of leaders to be able to move Dominica forward.
Did he tell you to call me traitor at the cemetry,on the plane,in my car??? He is a patriot!
Great to see Dominicans are facing the realities of the damage this DLP administration is causing and have decided to come out of hibernation.
Bunch of Hypocrites, “damage this DLP administration is causing”??? this nonsense had been going on long before DLP got into office. Go back in time.. stop pretending like you people forget. Why was the treasury empty when Roosie got into Power??????? nobody seem to be mentioning that. On sided Dominicans. Most of you don’t care about your country, you are just so bitter all the time, and it reflects in your posts.
Finally I can see that we Dominicans are beginning to think for ourselves. This gathering was not only UWP supporters , I also want to say that there were many people who voted for DLP , who are now coming to their senses that Dominica is bigger than any one man or party.
This is what even Lennox has always been saying , to put Dominica first. I am proud to see so many folks come to denounce the mishandling of the nation\’s affairs.
I will be the first one on the streets to put an end to this criminal enterprise that we are seeing in Dominica. Those guys in DLP are all about themselves they do not love Dominica.
Next step is to show up . I love Dominica, do you?
I LIKE THAT!
It is good to see that Dominicans start to face the reality; and decide to come out of the shawdows
Dominicans open your eyes time for change stop letting pm fool u with toilet fifty dollars and a bottle of rum
The joy of losing something, is taking it back. When the Ark of God was brought back to its rightful place, there was singing and dancing in the streets – Even the King David danced. Oh yeah! I’m soon to get my beloved Country back; Beautiful Dominica. The land of my birth and the birth of my great, great, great, grand parents. I’m a true son of the soil.
I hope your children will be at the front, they need to protest for their future.
@MI I dont want them too!!!We the adults are the ones to secure Dominica for them..Are you an Iranian hiding in the bushes??
Linton looking happy boy.
Once I am alive and well, I “SHALL” BE THERE!! My country is in tatters because of
GREED, INCOMPETENCE and ROGUISHNESS!!
Long long time overdue