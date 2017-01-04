Linton calls on Police Commissioner for protectionDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 at 10:26 AM
Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has called on the Police Commissioner, Daniel Carbon, for protection following what he said are threats on his life and that of his family following an interview with CBS 60 Minutes.
His concerns came after a video appeared on social media of a man calling for an emergency cabinet meeting and Linton’s arrest and execution for “this betrayal that happened on 60 Minutes on CBS.”
It appears Linton is not taking the matter lightly.
“I am calling on the Police Commissioner, you will be hearing from me sir, to ensure that no harm comes to my family because that is the responsibility that the law enforcement has in this country,” he said on Q95 on Wednesday morning.
According to Linton, the video was not something that just came out of the blues and is laying the entire matter at the feet of the Dominica Labour Party.
“This is a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica, this is somebody who was born in Dominica who lives in England and who from England is posting this on social media,” he stated. “It just doesn’t come out of the blue you know, it comes after days of denigrating, days of demonizing, days of dehumanizing Lennox Linton as somebody who is not capable of representing even the animal forms of life and somebody who in the narrative of the Dominica Labour Party led by the likes of Tony Astaphan, Vince Henderson …”
He added, “What the Labour Party is doing through this campaign that is inspired by the CBS piece, is painting a Lennox Linton who really should not exist, who really does not belong among them and it would not surprise me if they are happy when they hear those kinds of things…”
Linton stated that there are indeed threats against his life.
“The threat is against my life, the threat is against the life of my family and don’t know how far into my family they intend to go, whether it just the immediate four of us but I have brothers, I have sisters, those brothers and sisters have children, some of them live here some of them live overseas,” he stated. “I don’t know what is planned, I don’t know how this cabal intends to hurt me. And so I have to be concerned. I cannot just pretend that it is not happening.”
Linton added that he has a duty to protect his family.
“I have a duty to my family, to protect my family to the best of my ability and ask for whatever assistance I can ask for from the powers that be, the police organization in Dominica to ensure that my family is safe,” he stated.
He stated that he has done nothing wrong in the CBS interview but is being crucified by “senior members of the government.”
“I have done nothing wrong,” he noted. “All I have done is embrace my right of freedom to expression under the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Dominica to say what I think is right and what I think is wrong about Dominica and to hope from the criticism I make, from the observations I make, corrections be done to make things better for Dominica.”
Linton said he is taking the threats seriously.
“It will be reckless to just ignore them,” he remarked.
19 Comments
Mr Linton be brave be courageous GOD is your shield and
Protector they can’t touch u in JESUS NAME Amen
My question was whether 60 minutes reached out to the PM? I saw the piece on 60 minutes and Dominica did not look good.
Is not only Roosevelt Skerrit that gets police protection. So do the President and another member of Parliament (not of the Government), madame Speaker. So if anything happen to mr. Linton because the police do not protect him it will be gross negligence, especially since the police supposed to be independent and safeguard all Dominicans, no matter what they vote or don’t vote at all.
I suggest that Linton write to Scotland Yard and have the man arrested in london!
Her we go again, Dominicans wearing their ignorance like a of honour, Dominican is a democratic country and everyone has the right to speak against the government and we saw the videos, so the threat is real, and it is the job of The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force to protect everyone that is threatened, so people who are saying he destroy country and want protection now, should get of their brains
Sounds like Dominicans have given PM Skerrit the right to own their country (and their lives) forever. I must wonder at what point do Dominicans realize, accept and strive to have an effective opposition; otherwise their democracy will be reduced to a political disguise breeding stagnation of ideas, dormant standard of living and a declining economy with no future in the 21st century.
The Police Commissioner/….. he can’t do a thing about that. He is at the mercy of the government.
man its you who do your lies and proper gander against the interest of the Dominican people.
I am blue vex now . take what you get!
Honourable Lennox Linton, do you really believe that Carbon out of all people will lift a finger to protect you?If that is what you think then I am afraid for you indeed. You are asking for protection from the very people who would like to see you dead. It is being rumored already that you and others in your party will not make it through 2017 and although I don’t believe in rumors I do know that these type of things can eventually pick up steam on their own. This administration was ready to kill the Citizens of Salisbury for demanding attention to their feeder roads. This same administration sent out Officers in force ready to kill supporters during a candle light vigil asking for immediate attention to the Marigot Hospital issue. That night if you had only blinked the wrong way they would have gladly blown your head off from the bushes. My advice to you is to leave Dominica in the mess it is and retire from Politics. You are no Martin Luther King! He was willing to die!
MR.Linton with all due respect your life and family life must be protected .Its legal to call on the police commissioner to ensure your request..But on the hands you are pelting stones ,,,,Be careful how you go about making allegations…
Threats????? You and your people make threats against the PM and the Govt all the time….. But now you concerned??? Eh do so never like so
Get off your brain
But look is there I die. Lonely looking for company. So he decide security will do. Lennox please I beg you go and shake your bag where you sell your coal. Jealousy! You want to be like our PM, security??? Why you didn’t seek security for your tongue before you go on CBS 60 minutes to destroy our beautiful nature island and our hard working Government?.
Is it not stupid to break down something that will be very very difficult to mend,or may i say impossible to mend? mr, linton although i agree with some of the things u said, u have done unthinkable damage to a country that u aspire to lead one day, u have let your ego take over, i am very disappointed at your reaction
I don’t see why police protection cannot be extended to the leader of the opposition. They do it in England and numerous other countries. But people so don’t think. Touch Lennox and that will only harden the resolve of UWP followers.
Thought Lennox had private security. More political gimmickry. First Lennox must caution his supporters when they make threats against government Ministers and the PM and his family. All lives matter not just the lives of the Leader of the opposition and his family. The Hon. Edison James did refuse police protection when it was offered.
Oh Pleeeease , what a bunch of nonsense. Always crying like a baby and playing victim.
You people must be the dumbest people in the world
Does it not seem that we are playing dangerous games?? Let me caution..As we approach the edge of the cliff and look into the abyss think deeply because no one will be spared going over.the edge .We ought to stop now in this New Year, reflect on what has gone wrong, turn around and fix all that needs to be fixed..even if it is not in personal or political interest..or benefit