Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has called for the immediate removal of the holders of office in the police high command in Dominica.

He made that call during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

According to Linton, the time has come where something needs to be done about the leadership of the police force.

“We believe that we are at a dangerous time that requires urgent action and we are therefore calling for the immediate removal of the holders of office in the police high command and their replacement with persons who will act professionally, to lead good policing in Dominica and protection of the public interest without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” he said

Linton was speaking against the background of the use of tear gas by police at what organizers have described as a peaceful protest for electoral reform in Roseau on Saturday, December the 15th, 2018.

He mentioned also that the subsequent arrest and detention of Atherton Martin on charges of incitement provide the clearest evidence yet that the leadership of the police force is no longer guided by duties according to law. Instead, he said, it is driven by a commitment to derail democracy and the constitutional rule of law in Dominica.

“Urgent action is therefore required to prevent Dominica from being dragged down the dangerous road under the guns of the police force that is being programmed and weaponized to defend the corrupt political purpose of silencing dissent,” he stated.