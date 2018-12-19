Linton demands immediate removal of top police officersDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 at 2:19 PM
Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton has called for the immediate removal of the holders of office in the police high command in Dominica.
He made that call during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.
According to Linton, the time has come where something needs to be done about the leadership of the police force.
“We believe that we are at a dangerous time that requires urgent action and we are therefore calling for the immediate removal of the holders of office in the police high command and their replacement with persons who will act professionally, to lead good policing in Dominica and protection of the public interest without fear or favour, affection or ill will,” he said
Linton was speaking against the background of the use of tear gas by police at what organizers have described as a peaceful protest for electoral reform in Roseau on Saturday, December the 15th, 2018.
He mentioned also that the subsequent arrest and detention of Atherton Martin on charges of incitement provide the clearest evidence yet that the leadership of the police force is no longer guided by duties according to law. Instead, he said, it is driven by a commitment to derail democracy and the constitutional rule of law in Dominica.
“Urgent action is therefore required to prevent Dominica from being dragged down the dangerous road under the guns of the police force that is being programmed and weaponized to defend the corrupt political purpose of silencing dissent,” he stated.
The Patrinot is Chief is so afraid of the police. Does the hatred he has been spewing against the police for the last 10 years indicate a mind set of a criminal ? They say criminals see the police as their biggest enemy.
So does contentious patrinots. ( “PATRINOTS,” not a typo )
Whilst I agree with Lennox to get them removed from service, I’m in no doubt that the orders came from Skerrit. For that reason Skerrit is not gonna sack any of them. The root of all problems in DA is Skerrit because he is in control of all the institutions. Make no mistake about that!
It must be remembered that Carbon,the most inarticulte, incoherent,slavish Police Commissioner Dominica has had,has consistently acted as a DLP politician.He is incapable of acting independently because he is a numskulls who is manipulated by a lawyer and his master politician.The man does not even know the difference between a protest and a demonstration, a coup d’etat and a musical truck with speakers..
What I am hoping is that he and his goons are brought to trial sometime in the future in the same way their master will.
Mr. Skerrit manipulates every public institution in Dominica for his selfish and diabolical political purpose. The top echelon of the Police Force is entirely made up of political lackeys of the current government. The police have clearly now become part of the problem. They arrest innocent citizens on frivolous and fabricated charges. This is to ingratiate themselves into the arms of the PM for selfish motives (promotion). They have no discernible skills. They are mostly inarticulate, a set of intellectual featherweights. For any senior police officer to instruct his juniors to shoot tear gas canisters directly at women and children in a peaceful demonstration is appallingly irresponsible. The Dominica Police Force has too many tainted men of straw in it.
Mr. Linton, stop making demands! Your wish is definitely not the PM’s command. With that tone of yours, all your rants will fall on deaf ears. I am no fan of UWP, I am proud to admit that, but your combative style continues to give me the drive to defend what is right for this Country. PM Skerrit has all the qualities to continue to steer the ship in the right direction. We will stand with him through thick and thin, and the more you make demands, the stronger our support become for our astute, charismatic, caring leader. We, the majority say PM Skerrit to continue to transform this Nation!
DC, don’t make a joke of yourself on social media. You really believe this crap: “PM Skerrit has all the qualities to continue to steer the ship in the right direction.” DC, are you mad, sick, lost of memory or just politically ignorant and do not have Domininca at your heart. Skerrit is a failure and tel us where and what Skerrit has done in development of our ailing Island. Over 18yrs under this failed silly Skerrit crippled DA. We no longer export bananas, jams, provisions, etc., and other agricultural products to UK and other countries. We export our passport and no one knows were the money goes. Go ask ur corrupt Skerrit Labour government to account for all this bobol. Hon Linton caught them with the Bin and Fertilizer Bool, they said it is a lie and when the evidence was produced by Hon Linton, they panic and said it was a mistake. Can you understand this forgery this Bobol, these lies by a PM, supported by is weird lying lawyer Astaphan. DC stop being an…………
We need a handsome and intelligent man to be the next PM.
You must be very shallow to attribute that someone must be handsome to be a prime minister. Its this thinking that has made us the laughing stock of Barbados. I wasn’t aware such an important part of our democracy is a beauty pageant.
We need the intelligence and trust, with the exposure, experience of a dedicated trusted Dominican and this is in the person of Hon Lennox Linton and his professional mature UWP Team.
Skerrit is just not in this Link. His Labour government is vastly highly corrupt and they have imposed more poverty on poor people. All Skerrit does is hop and hop a over the pace and comes back with nice bobol talk but nothing of substance and development focus for our Dominicans.
Skerrit must go, he is a failure.
Go find out the meaning of “we”..No wonder you are so brief..
Go get a real job man and stop thinking you are a panacea to our problems. You are an opportunist and troublemaker. Go pay Pinarde his money you owe him.
When there is a change of government we need to get a foreigner to come be police commissioner so we can get results and put them mad men under manners. Take the Trinidad example.
Police officers follow orders
it’s clear that those in high command serve at the pleasure of the PM and his inner circle
Wow, Linton does the obvious. Someone puts a roadblock in front of him so he whines about it and tries to get rid of the people protecting the country against his diabolical plan. Why is this the onnnlyy thing he finds necessary to talk about? Why don’t you make recommendations to the problems you keep pointing out?
Yes, you are so right. We have this within the Right Hon Lennox Linton, who is highly professional, educated, experienced, lived and worked within the Caribbean and is highly qualified and prepared to be the Prie Minister of or crippling government , with Skerrit has failed us, after 18 years nothing to see what has been done apart from the norm of politicians to make themselves wealthy , have the children happy in foreign lands and we the people re in poverty. I have no respect for Skerrit, he is the biggest failure for Domininca and he must Go Now. We no longer need, he is ignorant to soci-economic development and Ds, I am within the system in the Financial Centre, so I see and know what’s going on. Please, do not listen to Skerrit and his failed bind goons and g read and consult for yourself. the Chant is 2Skerrit must Go”.
Ignore all those on Kairi FM and DBS and do your research. Tune i to Q95, they have a very large and honoured coverage and updates and tel us of the Bool.
Lennox enough with the majee talk. Chupes you will make people take you for a sot
Frank, is that where you are…..”Sot”. just like your failed inept PM Skerrit. ….? You are really amoung the best of the failures in Domininca. Don’t be this superior “Sot” and get out of this camp before you self inflict stain on yourself and your good name. Does this really represent you and your corrupt Prime Minister and failed Labour Government? Is sot you so sot to come off with this nonsense where you know and can see clearly the level of non production, employment, jobs, opportunities in this Dominica under failed Skerrit. Skerrit must go and make way for decent people to recover our nature Isle that Skerrit and his Goons.