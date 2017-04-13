Linton goes to office in Parliament building; says he has Constitutional rightDominica News Online - Thursday, April 13th, 2017 at 12:42 PM
Two days after he was barred by the police from accessing his office at the Parliament building in Roseau, Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, returned to the facility on Thursday saying he has a Constitutional right to be there.
In a Facebook live statement made inside the office that was assigned to him, Linton quoted Section 66-1 and 66-22 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth Dominica (see below) and his instrument of office given to him by the President as the basis for him being there.
“As Leader of the Opposition I have the right to be in this Parliament building in the office assigned to the Leader of the Opposition,” he said.
On Tuesday Linton was prevented from entering the building by police officers dressed in military wear. He was already on the compound and after an exchange, he left with the police closing the gate after him. No reasons were given by the police for their action.
On Thursday, no police officers were in sight when he went back to the Parliament building and Linton said he had a right to be there even when Parliament is not in session.
“So when people ask, for example, what was he doing in Parliament when Parliament was not in session, people who have offices in the Parliament building are here every day, doing the work of the Parliament,” he stated.
He pointed out that he has used the office on many occasions, including the reception of foreign dignitaries.
“This office is used by me occasionally for a number of things,” Linton said. “I sit here and do some research, I read the relevant laws of Dominica, I may read for preparation for Parliament or just for understanding better what is going on with our governance. I have received a number of foreign dignitaries in this office, most recently a team from the International Monetary Fund and a couple of high commissioners representing their countries and I do this on a regular basis.”
Since the incident on Tuesday, Linton stated that he has heard many comments on the purpose of his visit to the office.
“Since that incident, I have seen a number of comments and there are people who flat out just refuse to accept that as the Leader of the Opposition, I have a right to be in this building, in the office assigned to me,” he noted. “Not that I owe anybody any explanation as to what I came here for or what I came to do, I don’t need to report to anybody. The Constitution does not require me to report to anybody if and when I wish to visit my office and when and for what purpose.”
Following the incident on Tuesday, Linton was condemned by some for his reaction when the police told him that he should leave the compound. Senior Counsel Tony Astaphan, for example, described the reaction as ” angry, vile, emotional, near schizo.”
But Linton said he was confronted by the ‘brutality’ of the police who were under instructions from political opponents and had the right to be upset. He stated that nowhere in the civilized world would such a thing happen.
“And people don’t expect you to get upset with that, they expect you to smile in the face of that brutality,” he noted. “You are confronted by the brutality of the police organization under instructions from your political opponents. They are threatening physical harm, they want to hurt you, they want to injure you, they want to drag you out of a compound where you have every right to be, every Constitutional right to be.”
DNO has attempted to get a statement from the authorities at Parliament but has been unsuccessful.
See full statement below.
23 Comments
WONDERFUL!!! Thats why i highly admire you,as a leader.When the occasion demands it,you “”Stand Up to the Villains””..Some of the evil apologist even spewed garbage like,you do not have any office in this building??These idiotic police officers(goons),its time to challenge them at the court.They are fools being dictated to,by DLP acolytes,who are milking the country dry…WONDER if these police officers,could not have arrested MONFARED a criminal and friend of SKERRIT,and extradite him to where he was wanted (Iran)..The police is a failed institution
From the moment you were named as James’ successor, I knew UWP’s would further plummet. Continue along that path, it working well!
Yesterday, after having a small demonstration outside the Parliament you expected them to give you right to enter the Parliament building. You may not have any bad intentions but you never know what the protestors could have done. Think man! Think!
If Mr. Linton, if I doubted it before, now I believe, you have truly lost it,…….. man your desperation for power and your jealousy of Mr. Skerrit, has made you crazy…..you are a mad man
L. Loving
E. elegant
N. neat
N. no nonsense
O. Outstanding
X. Xl you are great
Awa awa, get off your high horse man, Dominica too small for you wi.
Mr Linton Dominicans love you love you love you
To the MAX we are strong with you you are the BEST
Linton, you are so annoying. You are turning your few supporters away. No wonder the Senator from St. Joe said on a platform recently “everybody saying we should change our leader, leave us with our leader because all you still wouldn’t vote for us.” You see, your team do not have a clue, it is always us vs them. Why not we Dominicans for a change. Linton you have lost focus and is making a fool of yourself by constantly seeking attention, rather than attempting to convince the non supporters why they should vote the UWP in. Sadly, your team is caught up in meypuis on DPG, and that sir is contributing to your demise. Let us stop that division, you need more supporters to form the Government, insulting non supporters won’t do it.
Did Linton really say they want to drag and injure him? In what parallel universe does he live?
I appreciate and respect Mr Linton very much and with no doubt in my heart, I can say clearly that he is the most honorable man that has entered into our local political arena, and no doubt if given a chance he will do more for Dominica than any other political leader because he is after making Dominica better for all. As a result I want to caution Mr. Linton to becareful with what he does because he will serve us better being alive than to be killed. So please be wise Mr. Linton. It is better to walk away and sometimes run away from some traps set by Skerrit and his operatives to either make you get angry so you could be seen as being arrogant, or to find a legal way to put him behind bars. As we celebrate the Lenten season, please remember in John 8:59 “Then took they up stones to cast at him: but Jesus hid himself, and went out of the temple…” Also, Please remember the words of Christ in Matt. 10:16 to “be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.”
Linton please forgive dem when u become pm. Do not vicimize or jail anyone for the country to heal faster?
Challenge something….correction
Linton has too much free time, maybe if he had a job he wouldn’t be constantly up to mischief.
The government has the full resources of the State to use whenever it feels like doing so, and that’s why it is important for the citizens to raise their collective voices when the rights of any person is infringed by the State. Mr. Linton’s video, with explanation, was quite convincing that he did nothing wrong. This is irrefutable. Why use the resources of the State to subjugate law abiding citizens to such deliberate provocation? How can anyone with a modicum of decency justify such asinine actions? Anyone who ordered, condoned or lauded this reprehensible action by the Police should hang his/her head in eternal shame. There is a time when we should put aside partisan politics in the face of blatant wrongdoings especially when committed by a powerful entity as the State. Use the Police to prevent criminal activities and hunt down law breakers not to harass law abiding citizens.
Linton my brother you are so petty, very uninspiring!! You need to grow up, you are losing the people with each passing day..
It would be useful to hear from the Honourable Madame Speaker on this matter. She’s both a legal expert and an expert on the rules of the Honourable House.
Mr. Linton has been to the parliament building to “his office” before and after April 11th 2017. he has never had any obstruction place in his way. April 11th was an exception. The police had taken over the security of the facility and when Mr. Linton arrived denied him entry. There was a live protest taking place just outside the facility. The protestors were or are all active participants in Mr. Linton’s effort to get Mr. Skerrit to resign or leave his post as Prime Minster of Dominica, now. How? No detail as yet. Rather than ask a question, Mr. Linton turned on his facebook and went live with a political tantrum defying the police and speaking to the emotions of his supporters who were not to far away. Is that a responsible behaviour on the part of someone who is aspiring to lead the country? Immediately following the incident, attempts were made by the authorities to contact him but to no avail. Today he is back and no one stopped him. There also was no protest taking place…
Regardless of Political affiliations – Individuals should not be subjected to public humiliation – thus, we must treat others the way we would like to be treated—
These situations have legal ramifications. Don’t you guys notice anytime some political mischievous acts are done on the opposition Tony Astaphans is first to speak on behalf of the skerrit regime. That is purely intimidation. They only time you need a lawyer to speak on your behalf is if there is a possibility you violating the law. Tony Astaphans comes and stirs crap up so it ends up in litigations. Guess who pm calls to defend him. Tony. It is not free, hence his revenue stream is constant. Astaphans is playing bother skerrit and Lennox. Please don’t fall to the trap and take to court. What needs to be done is the education of our people on the roles and responsibilities according to the law of the land so there is no question. Ignorance breeds chaos, and fools perish. As I said in a previous post TA is a political cancer and the only way to deal is use his strength against him. The law.
Lord help us!!! All about the Leader of the opposition. I don’t think anyone is saying that Linton should not be allowed to enter the parliament building, but when he attempted to do so with with his supporters demonstrating outside he really not serious yet. This could be considered a form of disrespect to the leader of the opposition but the opposition leader respects no one, not the President, the Speaker or PM so why should anyone respect him.
Lennox you sound like the little boy who cried ‘wolf’ when there was no wolf. you falsely accuse the Police of brutality when it is all in your head. The day will come when you will need the Police but then they will think you are crying ‘wolf’ again and won’t come. So please take some time off over the Easter and contemplate on your behaviour. While you at it google the word ‘Statesmanship’ and try and model yourself on the meaning.
To me bizarre moment was his violent verbal reaction to simple order that you cannot have access to this building, nobody has access to this building because it is secured due to public order, national security reasons.
Just a trouble maker
“In light of the protest that was taking place, of the ten men that were combining to make noise, in light of the Tuesday (February 7) destruction when the faith reposed in the leadership of the Freedom Party and the UWP by the Police Commissioner was betrayed, it was obvious to me that the police high command was not prepared to take any chances again to allow disruption and destruction and damage to any political or national institutions such as the Parliament or DBS or the financial center and government building and they were secured,”
“To me, the important issue was not the securing of the parliament which was a matter of national security and national interest but the reaction, the angry, vile, emotional near schizo reaction by the Leader of the Opposition,” he stated. “I mean, is that the Leader of the Opposition the people deserve and the Prime Minister the people should have or really want?