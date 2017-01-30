Linton questions PM Skerrit’s visit to GreeceDominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton is questioning why Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is currently on a trip to Greece.
Linton spoke on Saturday night via Facebook, following statements made by Skerrit during a live address from Greece earlier that night, where he denied reports made on an internet blog site that he is being investigated by authorities in the United States in relation to allegations that he sold a diplomatic passport to ex-Dominican diplomat, Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, who was arrested recently after an international manhunt.
Last week information from a government press release stated that Prime Minister Skerrit went on a working visit to Greece and was being accompanied by non-resident Ambassador to that country, Lennox Lawrence.
But Linton is questioning why Skerrit is the European country in the first place.
“You are in Greece, at the moment, you are there we understand in the company of Lennox Lawrence, an associate of the Greece law firm…are you in Greece to consult with your financial advisor? And since Mr. Lawrence is with you, is this about ship registry business?” he questioned.
Linton continued, “What business are you undertaking on behalf of Dominica in Greece? And be specific.”
He called on Skerrit to “come clean” with the people of Dominica and alleged that Monfared was being harbored in Dominica.
“But we are not begging for you to come clean anymore, it’s time for you to go,” Linton stressed. “Because even now, given the opportunity for you to speak honestly with the people of Dominica, about the circumstances of Alireza Monfared, and the fact that while the Iranians wanted him to face trial in Iran, he was being harboured by you and your friends in Dominica after he was alleged to be involved in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scam in Iran.”
He said it’s no fault of the opposition that Dominica has found itself in this ‘very difficult situation.’
“No, Mr. Skerrit it is your fault,” Linton remarked. “It is the result of your reckless, unacceptable behaviour as leader of this country that the country finds itself in this very difficult situation internationally now.”
According to him Dominica is being looked at as a “rogue nation”
“We are being looked at as a country that doesn’t give a damn about global security because we have some petty, personal economic interest to protect in the government, not among the people because the people will survive, the people will go on,” he added.
Linton went on to say that the opposition has a right to stand where the interest of the country is being injured, “and we will stand.”
“You are not going to prevent us from standing and you are not going to prevent the massive demonstration that is going to come against your administration,” he stated.
Linton called on Dominicans to stand up, rise up and save Dominica.
“Don’t allow yourself to be fooled, or to be tricked or deceived,” he urged. “Keep your head on, focus on the truth, focus on the facts and all will be well, but also the responsibility to save your country, it belongs to you, it belongs to all of us acting together for God and for country in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
84 Comments
Excerpts from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Savarin :
“Following the demise of the Patrick John government (in which Savarin played an integral role), Savarin was made Chairman of the Committee for National Salvation (CNS). This body comprising members of the greater cross section of Dominican Society, was tasked with overseeing the transition to an interim government.”
“Savarin gained nationwide recognition for two CSA-led strikes: the 1973 public service strike over the transfer of radio personality Daniel “Papa Dee” Cauderion, and the September–October 1977 CSA general strike that virtually crippled the island.”
Linton and UWP are not viable opposition to the current corrupt Labour Party
We need fresh blood. We need people who will put the needs of the country first
Before the needs of their greed. Dominica is becoming a Nanny state . The votes of the people being bought
The next step ? We will have a dictatorship with el prime minister with
His cronies running things indiscriminately. God help Dominica!
after reading some of these comments i have concluded to myself that some dominicans no matter what skerrit does it is good for them so like when back when hitler was killing the jews 90% of germany said it was the right thing to do like a cult all you following every man has his own mind but when start to see wrong and say it is right then to me some of y\’all r either evil,naive,ignorant or just lack basic common sense and understanding but remember like erika when rain fall everybody getting wet
Enough is Enough… TIME TO PROTEST. TIME TO CAMP ON THE Streets. Time for labour to go. Chant : we want answers now. Skerritt must go now…
Lennox lets me advise you in the right way. You want to become PM? 1.stop bashing the leader of your nation 2.stop putting Dominica and its nationals at risk because of your behaviour.3. Attend parliament proceedings.4. Express your concerns at the function on behalf of the people not yours.youre there to represent the peoples interest not yours. 5. Stay informed. It will help you make intelligent decisions not harsh and reckless ones. 6. Stop throwing tantrums like a child. People will see right thru you. 7. Be tackful. 8. Stop promoting hate , discord and violence. 9. Stop focussing on Skerrit. It makes you look pathetic unintelligent and desperate. 10. Finally Dominica belongs to everyone of us.stop destroying it to the international world. You’re not harming Skerrit with your actions. You’re destroying Dominica
Yes we should look to our leadership in times of turmoil etc. When either leader does not truly care for you… you still look to them instead of doing for yourselves.
People, please start a new party. Someone please do this and stick to morals and REAL economics.
Do you all not see every leader placed in power gets corrupt (or already is)?
Start a new party and pass new laws:
– Against Political leaders
– Against incomplete and p****-footed projects
– Against dirty cops (and wicked clean ones)
– Against foolish drugs (Coke, cigarettes etc)
– For the people (Agriculture based encouragement)
We elect people based:
> on degrees and not insight and foresight.
> Popularity (Strings too)
> Color of their flag (Bloods and Creeps)
These are all very very stupid reasons. Then at days end we end up in these kinds of farces.
WAKE THE HELL UP PEOPLE OF DOMINICA.
Mr. Linton we are all with you. We need daily reports of the next form of actions to get these enterprise out of office.
Keep exposing Skerro for what he is. Make sure he presents the specific facts in this matter and do not let his empty responses act for satisfaction in this serious matter.
The technique Skerro and his followers are using is to say Lennox that do that and is Lennox that cause me to behave like that . He is no longer a little boy so hold his feet to the fire until he leaves office.
Dominican can doo better and we need to be among our developed Caribbean neighbors . Even DLP supporters I hear coming to your side.
I am just amazed how unprofessional Lennox go about doing things. Lennox, Lennox that is not the way you force an administration out office and win elections. NOT BY JUST TALKING. Lennox, with all the technology available at our finger tips today, you cant find one person in Dominica with a video to prove that Monfared lived in Dominica until Sept 2016? Come on men. You need concrete evidence. find something that is legit. Obama went through hell in his first 4 years in office with republicans saying, ( he is not American, he is Muslim, he birth certificate is fake, he is a dictator, he is the most dangerous president ever, above the law). with all that said the American people still vote for Obama another 4 years. The republicans had no concrete evidence to convince the American people. Change your tactics. Create your plan to move the country forward, encourage your team and contribute in community service helping your constituencies. Find some lawyer surrogates to investigate.
I would never vote for you Linton as Pm You are not ready. You all people in Dominica do not know what you all want. I saw UWP in power before they are not any better They was surrounded by passport scandel also. That why today to go to Canada we need to have a visa.
As a patriotic Dominican, I don’t need to know the whereabouts of Skerrit, the only thing I want is his resignation
Skerrit …………….. I don’t understand how he keeps denying things that are open and plain for the public to see. If he were on working business..in Greece that is, then it is the public’s right to know the minutes of his meetings, and who he saw in the country’s best interest. At least this would be the first step towards being transparent.
The question you should be asking your honourable friend is why Mr. Monfared was appointed as a diplomat, or even given a Dominican passport in the first place when it is unequivocal that Monfared HAD ALREADY SERVED A PRISON SENTENCE IN IRAN BEFORE HE HAD IMMIGRATED TO MALAYSIA.
This is well-documented in the article in the Iranian Seten newpaper as published on this site by my friend Kincaid Mawish, Esq.
Dominicans here is another story to monitor… a tanker with illegal fuel registered in Dominica.
https://www.fleetmon.com/maritime-news/2016/16267/tanker-arrested-carrying-illegal-fuel/
https://www.fleetmon.com/vessels/swift_9129213_60403/
DNO we need to know whats up with this!!!!
EXPOSE them linton, doing to much dirty work. We say we love GOD and condone so much wrong doing, Dominica is a sick nation. Cover up all the scandal and wrong doings. GOD doesn’t sleep all that is done in the dark will one day come out.
Honourable Linton,please don’t relent…Evil cannot last for ever.
That’s right, let’s hold his feet to the fire,no easing up you Skerrit. And even if we kick you out of office, that’s not the end for you. Some serious jail time awaits you.
he running from Dominica because of this
https://www.fleetmon.com/maritime-news/2016/16267/tanker-arrested-carrying-illegal-fuel/
This is the Ocean Swift, owned by Ocean Tankers of Singapore and one of the ships listed by the Dominican Net two days ago, on 28 Jan. as one of the vessels under investigation as having been involved in the U.N. sanctions breaking.
Th FBI knows everything.
I truly believe that the Honourable Prime Minister has the WRONG SET OF ADVISORS, PERIOD!!!!!
How many strong headed women advisors on that Team? NONE!!
Just A bunch of “wanna-belong” men who want to be seen harbouring around the PM for their own person gain.
Be not deceived God is not mocked – Whatsoever a man soweth that shall he also reap.
Today, we are one day closer than yesterday to the end of Dominica’s most backward government ever. Ah boy Roosevelt, the end draweth nigh.
Lennox Linton & the UWP, get ready for government.
When I recall listening to the Leader of the Opposition before he was made leader of the UWP and became an elected member of parliament, I SMH. I heard his cry from Antigua when he was being deported and called the same Prime Minister of Dominica to help him come home, why would this same man be hoping and wishing for the arrest of the same Prime Minister who helped him? Why would any Dominica want our Prime Minister to be detained and arrested? This is no longer politics as usual.
It is hatred. In so doing, he and others wishing to overthrow a duly elected PM and Government because of their inability to win an election are putting all of us at risk.
If they believe they are not themselves under scrutiny by other governments they are fooling themselves. Is it possible they could also be banned from these countries? Because of what they are doing to theirs; Could they do the same elsewhere? Could They find themselves being deported? Maybe!!
You should stay around the country a little longer. Don’t just pass through, then you will understand the plight of the people. Forget Lennox, look at everything surrounding this government, look at everything surrounding our communities, then come make your point!
Take a look too at the people who make up the leadership of the uwp. Do you honestly think that their hands are clean? There are those who have been convicted/served time in prison and those who committed financial crime in the us and it was swept under the rug. Fact: those financial records exist. DNO please let my comment vive.
Just Passing Through,you write utter nonsense! Your prime mistake didn’t grant Linton a personal favour by assisting Mr. Linton in a situation in another country,this is the duty of a government to assist its national when in difficulty overseas. Therefore stop mixing apple with oranges and face the facts that people are arrested with both our citizenship passports and diplomatic passport! Is this a by accident or coincidence that every time a person who is wanted by Interpol that they hold our passports I leave you this to think about!!!
If you are just passing through just Shut the Hell Up…Do you know what Dominicans had to go through under this leader?This is wicked and evil.The ministers are just like the leader.Wonder if any had ever admonished him..I condemn anyone colluding with criminals,and I call on the authorities anywhere in the world to jail them DLPFOR LIFE!
If I see you on a car,or in the cemetry,in a supermarket or on a plane,I will ask my supporters to call you TRAITOR…..GO to Hell, Go toHell,Go to Hell!
you too foolish you did not hear d man never ask skerrit for help. skerrit run and try to offer help to buy d man and he refused skerrit help. even back then he knew how evil mr was!
Be specific with your evidence against the Prime Minister. I want to hear evidence so I can join you in calls for his resignation, so far you have not produced evidence and it is over ten years since you have been singing this song of Skeritt theif. Concentrate on things like electoral reform and employment. You have not given one good reason why Skeritt should resign. Jason Kurt Fontaine a convicted felon is now part of your team, based on your standards you should now be calling on yourself to resign.
Great fantastic comment… Stop behaving like a scorned girlfriend of Skerrit. Its irritating that for years you have been saying the same thing with no evidence.. You have been so focused on skerrit that you have failed to represent the true interest of Dominica. Instead of calling on Skerrit to resign you should resign as leader of your party and allow your party to pick up the pieces of the destruction you’ve caused. Do the right thing Lennox.quit now you’ve made a fool of yourself for too long
Linton always have evidence. He still believe that he has and did present evidence to prove that Kieron Pinard Byrne misappropriated the funds of the layout River Hotel. Nine professional and practicing judges found him to be a “liar”. Including the London Privy Council where he said was the only place on this earth he would receive justice. Part of that outcome is already placed in the hands of our historian. There is more to come from the Privy Council. What is worst he still has very intelligent people who continue to sing his song that the court system was rigged against him, even with all his evidence bundle – six boxes, No doubt he can continue to say he has evidence. Now he is before the courts again over his charge of “rapist ministers”. Here is his evidence. I did not call all ministers rapists. I meant one minister. I believe what I said to be true” Bondieux! why is the case taking so long? Almost a year now since a preliminary matter came up for hearing.
is people like you that never hear land transfer bobol, bin bobol, fretilizer bobol. and d long list this guy has been involved in
If things go wrong with the governance of our our country is the management in charge that is to blame and must bear responsibility. It is ridiculous to to put the blame on the opposition. Is the government in charge or the opposition? thirteen years of blessed, anointed Skerrit and we are still as divided , if not worse, and the economy far worse than at the beginning of his reign. Is Lennox linton to blame for that? That is, ludicrous mr. Skerrit.
always look in the mirror first before you open your mouth to accuse.
The ministers are equally culpable.Some are church goers,sitting in front seat,taking “LUSTRE”..They knew they were in a rogue government,but said nothing..All of them are equally responsible for where we are.
Actually he is the OPPOSITION and he has the right to pose these questions….. and enough with the come to parliament crap now!!!! Its is quite apparent that you yourself don’t listen to Parliament, because if you did, you would jolly well know that neither, me, Linton, you or the general public, has absolutely no idea exactly what Skerrit is doing in Greece.
We hardly ever know when he is off island…. and from what I have been told, there are persons in cabinet who do not know when he is off island on these so call working trips either.
The ministers are equally culpable.Some are church goers,sitting in front seat,taking “LUSTRE”..They knew they were in a rogue government,but said nothing..All of them are equally responsible for where we are.
That’s very RESPONSIBLE opposition.Stop being personal.Tell us what Monfared was doing in Dominica.
Follow the story, under the CBI Mofarad was a citizen of Dominica. What you are deliberately doing for political reasons is linking the issue of diplomatic passports with the CBI. Was his Dominican passport also canceled?
Hon Linton, Just as you broke the bin Bobol and Fertilizer Bobol of Skerrit and his about Party croni, you ably supported by your decent UWP party and deceit Dominicans will continue to uncover the political nonsense and deceitfulness of Skerrit and his bunch of corrupt Labour government. Please do not be deterred, we are with you, Spags, Fontaine and others to bring to justice for answers of this Corrupt government. We owe it to suffering Dominicans in poverty.
Lets all go for them together, and we will not be threatened by weird pronouncement from Greece or from Malaysia. Mydominica.com is dead, Skerrit own up, we need to know of Dominica`s money not being abused.
According to him Dominica is being looked at as a “rogue nation”
I object you 100%”.. Can you tell the world to which crook or criminal honourable Linton sold passport to?
Could you state which crooks or criminals Hon. Roosevelt Skeritt sold diplomatic passports to. Please provide names and dates, amount passports were sold for and bank statements showing deposit?
If linton so wrong sue him..run him broke..lol
He must tell us which country treated him, his family, friend, acquaintance or foe as citizens coming from a “rogue nation”. We still can travel to Europe visa free. we still can travel to the US and elsewhere. We can still travel throughout the Caribbean. Mr. Linton is a “travelling person”. Name one. Is it Taiwan Mr. Linton. I know you dislike the words “EVIDENCE AND FACTS”. But just so that you come off this time smiling, a force smile too, name just one country that has instituted a kind of treatment to holders of Dominican passport that can be truly referred to as treatment of persons from a rogue nation. Just One example. Help me begin to believe in you
please note that the pm is doing business on behave of my self a labour party supporter and the vast majority who supported him, as said on the saturday labour party programme , his priority is to who supported him. we stand firm with him.
Sorry but you are wrong, his priority is to all Dominicans, not just those that voted for him.
And that is a foolish thing for him to say.
He is the PRIM…… minister. His priority is not 1 or half… but ALL of Dominica.
The leader of a country cannot work only for his supporters, he must work for ALL Dominicans. What is he doing for us in Greece?
Dishonorable Prime Minister Skerrit,….. please do the honorable thing and just step down. You are a shame and disgrace to the nation. Mrs. Skerrit, a wise woman gives good counsel to her husband. Tell your husband to stop his dishonesty before it catches up to him.
We will not support linton and his demonstration unless he can give the hard facts to prove his allegations. Linton you have failed the people. We stand firm with the Dominica Labour Party
The HARD FACTS can show up and hit you in your face and you will still support Skerrit…. thats just how you supports behave….. no ability to think logically or rationally.
If Linton so wrong sue him nah…lol
They claim that he is on a working visit; now the question is what chores is he performing in Greece? Anytime Skerrit leaves Dominica, his purpose is to either seek medical attention, or selling Dominica passports!
If the idea is to suggest he is seeking assistance from a country where more the 40% of the population lives in poverty, I doubt the shaky government of Greece will have any handout to offer Skerrit when there are people in Greece who can’t depend on their government for help!
Guy, I am hyperglycemic, I deal with Afib everyday. But look at Skerrit, the man has a disease which causes him to gain weight overnight, and loose it as fast as he gains it. Notice sometimes his complexion becomes darker than sometimes!
I know what is his medical problem, I have diagnosed him many times, but because you are so dunce you could not even detect his diagnoses.
By the way the doctors who treats me are all specialist in their field; and when there is an occasion to be hospitalized, I go into a private ward all by myself you see; so shut up. If Skerrit come to hospital in America his behind might have to settle for an open ward, mixed with man and woman!
Your god Skerrit is sicker than I am okay! Now you are the cause of me opening my big mouth on Skerrit eh, if you had not bother me you would not hear such thing eh!
1000% agreed! Roosevelt Skerrit has done enough to tarnish the reputation of our beloved Island-Nation and, quite frankly, he MUST go! This Prime Minister, known as the “Doctor” and Supreme Leader to his loyal supporters has gone into very, very deep water with this latest scandal. The sad part however is that the United States Law Enforcement Authorities will not arrest him as a sitting Prime Minister and will instead elevate Dominica’s security risk status then impose crippling sanctions that will bring Dominica to its knees with demands for Dominican Citizens to force the Prime Minister to resign. When these leaders act criminally their Citizens are held accountable for either supporting or condoning these acts in high Office!
Honourable Linton.Thank you for service to country..Most Dominicans, including many labourites know that this DLP is nothing more than a rogue regime masquerading as a government,,but the GOOD LORD has now intervened.THANK YOU GOD!
It s all our business. It s politic.the man working for dominica, he working for us so we need to know.
I know it is my businesss for sure.My dam business to!