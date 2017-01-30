Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton is questioning why Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is currently on a trip to Greece.

Linton spoke on Saturday night via Facebook, following statements made by Skerrit during a live address from Greece earlier that night, where he denied reports made on an internet blog site that he is being investigated by authorities in the United States in relation to allegations that he sold a diplomatic passport to ex-Dominican diplomat, Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, who was arrested recently after an international manhunt.

Last week information from a government press release stated that Prime Minister Skerrit went on a working visit to Greece and was being accompanied by non-resident Ambassador to that country, Lennox Lawrence.

But Linton is questioning why Skerrit is the European country in the first place.

“You are in Greece, at the moment, you are there we understand in the company of Lennox Lawrence, an associate of the Greece law firm…are you in Greece to consult with your financial advisor? And since Mr. Lawrence is with you, is this about ship registry business?” he questioned.

Linton continued, “What business are you undertaking on behalf of Dominica in Greece? And be specific.”

He called on Skerrit to “come clean” with the people of Dominica and alleged that Monfared was being harbored in Dominica.

“But we are not begging for you to come clean anymore, it’s time for you to go,” Linton stressed. “Because even now, given the opportunity for you to speak honestly with the people of Dominica, about the circumstances of Alireza Monfared, and the fact that while the Iranians wanted him to face trial in Iran, he was being harboured by you and your friends in Dominica after he was alleged to be involved in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scam in Iran.”

He said it’s no fault of the opposition that Dominica has found itself in this ‘very difficult situation.’

“No, Mr. Skerrit it is your fault,” Linton remarked. “It is the result of your reckless, unacceptable behaviour as leader of this country that the country finds itself in this very difficult situation internationally now.”

According to him Dominica is being looked at as a “rogue nation”

“We are being looked at as a country that doesn’t give a damn about global security because we have some petty, personal economic interest to protect in the government, not among the people because the people will survive, the people will go on,” he added.

Linton went on to say that the opposition has a right to stand where the interest of the country is being injured, “and we will stand.”

“You are not going to prevent us from standing and you are not going to prevent the massive demonstration that is going to come against your administration,” he stated.

Linton called on Dominicans to stand up, rise up and save Dominica.

“Don’t allow yourself to be fooled, or to be tricked or deceived,” he urged. “Keep your head on, focus on the truth, focus on the facts and all will be well, but also the responsibility to save your country, it belongs to you, it belongs to all of us acting together for God and for country in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”