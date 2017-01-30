Linton questions PM Skerrit’s visit to GreeceDominica News Online - Monday, January 30th, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Leader of the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), Lennox Linton is questioning why Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is currently on a trip to Greece.
Linton spoke on Saturday night via Facebook, following statements made by Skerrit during a live address from Greece earlier that night, where he denied reports made on an internet blog site that he is being investigated by authorities in the United States in relation to allegations that he sold a diplomatic passport to ex-Dominican diplomat, Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, who was arrested recently after an international manhunt.
Last week information from a government press release stated that Prime Minister Skerrit went on a working visit to Greece and was being accompanied by non-resident Ambassador to that country, Lennox Lawrence.
But Linton is questioning why Skerrit is the European country in the first place.
“You are in Greece, at the moment, you are there we understand in the company of Lennox Lawrence, an associate of the Greece law firm…are you in Greece to consult with your financial advisor? And since Mr. Lawrence is with you, is this about ship registry business?” he questioned.
Linton continued, “What business are you undertaking on behalf of Dominica in Greece? And be specific.”
He called on Skerrit to “come clean” with the people of Dominica and alleged that Monfared was being harbored in Dominica.
“But we are not begging for you to come clean anymore, it’s time for you to go,” Linton stressed. “Because even now, given the opportunity for you to speak honestly with the people of Dominica, about the circumstances of Alireza Monfared, and the fact that while the Iranians wanted him to face trial in Iran, he was being harboured by you and your friends in Dominica after he was alleged to be involved in a multi-billion dollar embezzlement scam in Iran.”
He said it’s no fault of the opposition that Dominica has found itself in this ‘very difficult situation.’
“No, Mr. Skerrit it is your fault,” Linton remarked. “It is the result of your reckless, unacceptable behaviour as leader of this country that the country finds itself in this very difficult situation internationally now.”
According to him Dominica is being looked at as a “rogue nation”
“We are being looked at as a country that doesn’t give a damn about global security because we have some petty, personal economic interest to protect in the government, not among the people because the people will survive, the people will go on,” he added.
Linton went on to say that the opposition has a right to stand where the interest of the country is being injured, “and we will stand.”
“You are not going to prevent us from standing and you are not going to prevent the massive demonstration that is going to come against your administration,” he stated.
Linton called on Dominicans to stand up, rise up and save Dominica.
“Don’t allow yourself to be fooled, or to be tricked or deceived,” he urged. “Keep your head on, focus on the truth, focus on the facts and all will be well, but also the responsibility to save your country, it belongs to you, it belongs to all of us acting together for God and for country in the Commonwealth of Dominica.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
35 Comments
EXPOSE them linton, doing to much dirty work. We say we love GOD and condone so much wrong doing, Dominica is a sick nation. Cover up all the scandal and wrong doings. GOD doesn’t sleep all that is done in the dark will one day come out.
That’s right, let’s hold his feet to the fire,no easing up you Skerrit. And even if we kick you out of office, that’s not the end for you. Some serious jail time awaits you.
he running from Dominica because of this
https://www.fleetmon.com/maritime-news/2016/16267/tanker-arrested-carrying-illegal-fuel/
his head bursting
FINALLY!!!
WE will no longer be mistaken for the Dominican Republic.
Thanks to our Heads!!!
I truly believe that the Honourable Prime Minister has the WRONG SET OF ADVISORS, PERIOD!!!!!
How many strong headed women advisors on that Team? NONE!!
Just A bunch of “wanna-belong” men who want to be seen harbouring around the PM for their own person gain.
Be not deceived God is not mocked – Whatsoever a man soweth that shall he also reap.
Today, we are one day closer than yesterday to the end of Dominica’s most backward government ever. Ah boy Roosevelt, the end draweth nigh.
Lennox Linton & the UWP, get ready for government.
When I recall listening to the Leader of the Opposition before he was made leader of the UWP and became an elected member of parliament, I SMH. I heard his cry from Antigua when he was being deported and called the same Prime Minister of Dominica to help him come home, why would this same man be hoping and wishing for the arrest of the same Prime Minister who helped him? Why would any Dominica want our Prime Minister to be detained and arrested? This is no longer politics as usual.
It is hatred. In so doing, he and others wishing to overthrow a duly elected PM and Government because of their inability to win an election are putting all of us at risk.
If they believe they are not themselves under scrutiny by other governments they are fooling themselves. Is it possible they could also be banned from these countries? Because of what they are doing to theirs; Could they do the same elsewhere? Could They find themselves being deported? Maybe!!
You should stay around the country a little longer. Don’t just pass through, then you will understand the plight of the people. Forget Lennox, look at everything surrounding this government, look at everything surrounding our communities, then come make your point!
shut your mouth is you so that supporting this type of nonsense
Be specific with your evidence against the Prime Minister. I want to hear evidence so I can join you in calls for his resignation, so far you have not produced evidence and it is over ten years since you have been singing this song of Skeritt theif. Concentrate on things like electoral reform and employment. You have not given one good reason why Skeritt should resign. Jason Kurt Fontaine a convicted felon is now part of your team, based on your standards you should now be calling on yourself to resign.
Great fantastic comment… Stop behaving like a scorned girlfriend of Skerrit. Its irritating that for years you have been saying the same thing with no evidence.. You have been so focused on skerrit that you have failed to represent the true interest of Dominica. Instead of calling on Skerrit to resign you should resign as leader of your party and allow your party to pick up the pieces of the destruction you’ve caused. Do the right thing Lennox.quit now you’ve made a fool of yourself for too long
If things go wrong with the governance of our our country is the management in charge that is to blame and must bear responsibility. It is ridiculous to to put the blame on the opposition. Is the government in charge or the opposition? thirteen years of blessed, anointed Skerrit and we are still as divided , if not worse, and the economy far worse than at the beginning of his reign. Is Lennox linton to blame for that? That is, ludicrous mr. Skerrit.
always look in the mirror first before you open your mouth to accuse.
But wait, I s Skerritt your SON? Linton cannot take care of his household and want to ask the PM about business trips to GREECE. If you attended Parliament, you would know.
Actually he is the OPPOSITION and he has the right to pose these questions….. and enough with the come to parliament crap now!!!! Its is quite apparent that you yourself don’t listen to Parliament, because if you did, you would jolly well know that neither, me, Linton, you or the general public, has absolutely no idea exactly what Skerrit is doing in Greece.
We hardly ever know when he is off island…. and from what I have been told, there are persons in cabinet who do not know when he is off island on these so call working trips either.
That’s very RESPONSIBLE opposition.Stop being personal.Tell us what Monfared was doing in Dominica.
Hon Linton, Just as you broke the bin Bobol and Fertilizer Bobol of Skerrit and his about Party croni, you ably supported by your decent UWP party and deceit Dominicans will continue to uncover the political nonsense and deceitfulness of Skerrit and his bunch of corrupt Labour government. Please do not be deterred, we are with you, Spags, Fontaine and others to bring to justice for answers of this Corrupt government. We owe it to suffering Dominicans in poverty.
Lets all go for them together, and we will not be threatened by weird pronouncement from Greece or from Malaysia. Mydominica.com is dead, Skerrit own up, we need to know of Dominica`s money not being abused.
@ viewsexpressed, you are a looser just as Linton, Fontaine, and rest of the Workers party you lots will never win another general election. Not until all fresh new blood and fully educated people comes in no more convicted criminals in workers party piss pot then you lots might have a chance.
When I tell all you Linton mad you think is joke I making, wait and see.
According to him Dominica is being looked at as a “rogue nation”
wow but u help with this also lenox
I object you 100%”.. Can you tell the world to which crook or criminal honourable Linton sold passport to?
If linton so wrong sue him..run him broke..lol
Well Well who on God green earth would want that guy to represent Dominica on a state visit to the UK,Canada, or the USA Trump, would send this guy right back with a letter saying return to sender immediately :oops mama look a boo boo
please note that the pm is doing business on behave of my self a labour party supporter and the vast majority who supported him, as said on the saturday labour party programme , his priority is to who supported him. we stand firm with him.
As long as your crumbs keep coming, the veil will be there!!!
Dishonorable Prime Minister Skerrit,….. please do the honorable thing and just step down. You are a shame and disgrace to the nation. Mrs. Skerrit, a wise woman gives good counsel to her husband. Tell your husband to stop his dishonesty before it catches up to him.
We will not support linton and his demonstration unless he can give the hard facts to prove his allegations. Linton you have failed the people. We stand firm with the Dominica Labour Party
The HARD FACTS can show up and hit you in your face and you will still support Skerrit…. thats just how you supports behave….. no ability to think logically or rationally.
Well, what do you think?
They claim that he is on a working visit; now the question is what chores is he performing in Greece? Anytime Skerrit leaves Dominica, his purpose is to either seek medical attention, or selling Dominica passports!
If the idea is to suggest he is seeking assistance from a country where more the 40% of the population lives in poverty, I doubt the shaky government of Greece will have any handout to offer Skerrit when there are people in Greece who can’t depend on their government for help!
@ Francisco, Mr Skerrit is not a tinpot sick man like you, this is why mother nature did not receive any instructions from God to blessed you and Linton with looks hahaha
1000% agreed! Roosevelt Skerrit has done enough to tarnish the reputation of our beloved Island-Nation and, quite frankly, he MUST go! This Prime Minister, known as the “Doctor” and Supreme Leader to his loyal supporters has gone into very, very deep water with this latest scandal. The sad part however is that the United States Law Enforcement Authorities will not arrest him as a sitting Prime Minister and will instead elevate Dominica’s security risk status then impose crippling sanctions that will bring Dominica to its knees with demands for Dominican Citizens to force the Prime Minister to resign. When these leaders act criminally their Citizens are held accountable for either supporting or condoning these acts in high Office!
Honourable Linton.Thank you for service to country..Most Dominicans, including many labourites know that this DLP is nothing more than a rogue regime masquerading as a government,,but the GOOD LORD has now intervened.THANK YOU GOD!
Linton it’s not your damn business. Find work to do
It s all our business. It s politic.the man working for dominica, he working for us so we need to know.