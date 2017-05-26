Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, has said he suggested to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit not to introduce bills to amend the electoral laws of Dominica when parliament met on May 23, 2017 but it all fell on deaf ears.

He said at a press conference on Friday, he wrote to Skerrit on the matter on May 18, one day after the opposition received notice of the government’s intention to enact the amendment in Parliament on May 23.

The government has since suspended debate on the amendments saying it was the best thing to do to due to threats by those who oppose them and to avoid confrontation. The move was welcomed by Linton.

“In the public interest of freedom, democracy elections of integrity and the integrity of the constitutional rule law in Dominica this is the course of action that we recommended to the Prime Minister by letter dated the 18 of may 2017, one day after receiving notice of the government’s intention to enact the proposed amendment during May 23, 2017, meeting,” he said.

Linton said the letter reads:

“The parliamentary opposition is deeply concerned that the proposed amendment to the electoral laws of Dominica will effectively legitimise the election offences of bribery and treating, facilitate voter registration irregularities overseas and thereby defeat the national effort to secure elections of integrity as the backbone of our democracy. We there urge you to postpone introduction of the bills to amendment the House of Assembly Election Act and Registration of Electors Act standing in your name for the Tuesday, May 23, 2017 meeting of parliament pending appropriate revisions of the bills, circulation of a white paper for public education and a period of public consultation.”

Linton stated that Skerrit responded to his letter via the Attorney General on the same day parliament was meeting.

“With regard to our May 18 letter, the Prime Minister responded through the Attorney General,” he stated. “The response dated May 22, 2017, was hand delivered to the Leader of the Opposition during May 23, 2017, sitting after the Leader of the Opposition moved a motion for the withdrawal, which motion was set aside by the Speaker in support of the Prime Minister.”

He said following that, the opposition asked the Attorney General to request an audience with Skerrit, but nothing happened.

“In other words, we tried, we failed,” Linton stated.

Linton’s statements appear to contradict pronouncements made by Skerrit in an address to the nation on Thursday where he said he could have perhaps deferred action on the bill.

“It was my intention to embrace legitimate concerns of the Opposition and perhaps defer action on this Bill in Parliament until such time as a bipartisan committee of the Parliament would have had an opportunity to deliberate on the draft and make known its concerns and recommendations,” Skerrit said in his address. “That is how Parliaments around the region and the world function and operate. But, here in Dominica, it seems different because of a new style of leadership from certain quarters.”

In his speech, the Prime Minister also said one may ask why not meet and hear the Opposition before a meeting of Parliament. At Friday’s press conference, Linton said the opposition tried but failed to have a meeting with the Prime Minister.

In his speech to the nation, the Prime Minister said, “The short answer is, that is not the way of this particular Parliamentary Opposition. Members of the public would recall a recent national event at which no lesser a topic than the economic future of this country was being considered. The entire Parliamentary Opposition was invited. Did they attend? Did they send a position paper for consideration? The opposition has had copies of the proposed changes for several months now. There have been public debates on electoral reform for several years now. The reality is that the current Parliamentary Opposition in Dominica has chosen the path of confrontation and antagonism over constructive dialogue and mediation. Parliament is the place for national discussion and debate and therefore the floor of Parliament is where an opportunity will be provided for the Opposition to articulate its concerns in debate that will, as usual, be carried live and direct into the homes and offices of Dominicans.”