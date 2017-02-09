Linton shoots down claim of government overthrowDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) has shot down a claim by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, that there were plans to storm the Financial Center and overthrow the government at an opposition public meeting on Tuesday.
Responding to the allegations on Q95 Radio on Thursday morning, Linton said he is not aware of such plans.
“There was no plan at all, no plan at all that Lennox Linton and the leadership of the United Workers Party is aware of to storm the Financial Center,” he stated.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said the police had intelligence on the plan from members of the UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) who were not satisfied with the militant mood of their leaders. He said the plan included stalling a truck in front the Financial Center, storming the building and occupying it until demands are met.
“Fortunately for us all, not every member of the UWP and the DFP was supportive of the militant, irresponsible behavior of the leadership, so details of the plan had already been shared with the police and security officials,” he stated.
But Linton said Skerrit should stop hiding “behind the word intelligence.”
“Lennox Linton on behalf of the leadership of the UWP is asking him to pour away the veil of intelligence and say specifically who was behind that plot,” he noted. “Call names because whoever advised your intelligence would have told them where X or Y discussed that or told me that on such and such a time.”
He added, “I think it is important enough for the people of Dominica to go beyond the veil on intelligence and get to the bottom of this because we are being accused of plotting a coup to overtake the government of Dominica when absolutely no such thing happened.”
Linton described the allegation as “another lie” that the Prime Minister has concocted in order to secure the sympathy of Dominicans.
“Why is the sympathy of the people of Dominica so important to Roosevelt Skerrit at this time?” he stated. “Why is it that Roosevelt Skerrit can spend 30 something minutes talking about what happened in Roseau on Tuesday night, unfortunate as it was, but he cannot tell us what he was doing in Greece shortly after the arrest of his friend, his brother Alireza Monfared, diplomatic holder, diplomat of Dominica, his trusted friend whom he defended to the hilt when Dominicans were asking questions.”
He also said the Financial Center was never under threat during the meeting.
“The Financial Center was under no threat and there were no intentions of compromising the security of the Financial Center and I made the point that we have been there for hours and the police came under absolutely no difficulty in performing their security function for the Financial Center or for the government headquarters,” Linton stated.
Skerrit is highly delusional to claim that Linton was organizing a storming of the financial centre. This whole event played out to Skerrit’s favor anyway. The police, hence the DLP administration were the ones exercising restraint, while the supposed UWP supporters were the rioters. Beautifully executed plan by the top DLP brass.
Now for the results: I wonder if Lennox, if he applies for permission to publicly gather for a future UWP meeting, will be granted that permission again. After all, he violated two out of the three points of the meeting agreement, or did he? I fear the answer is (and I can see Carbon emphasizing), NO MORE UWP MEETINGS in light of what happened.
But Lennox my friend, you do not need the police permission to demonstrate. It is your constitutional right to do so. As long as next time, you stand solid with and can control the flow of your supporters emotions, the constitution grants you the authority.
No distraction…Honourable patriot..Honourable Leader Lennox Linton my 2017 Man of the year,My Accomplished Role Model “Let’s put MORE BOOTS on the ground to expose Skerrits lies.
PM Scare it must go, no backing down, no retreat!
The heat is on so enact the victim syndrome. You are a complete failure and a disgrace. Your own sold you out because, you are a fraud. No, your EGO is huge, therefore, you will do and say anything. No, no no, you are NOT the P.M. Edison is NOT the President and Marigot will never be the capital of DA. Your preaching if violence is over. The passport isn’t the issue. Every month you are demonstrating about something.
That well ketch himself this time. It took long enough. Bye Linton. Pas jeh bel piess.
then sue him for the allegations, or are you afraid of also being exposed
What the leader of the opposition is telling Dominicans that he organized a party but was in no mood to party. You organized a demonstration calling for the immediate resignation of the government, your supporters called on the police to abandon their duty and join your movement, you publicly defied the police by extending your meeting beyond the time. This was a failed attempt at a coup. It failed because the leadership doesn’t want to get their hands dirty, they fan the flames of discontent and stay away some as far as Washington. It failed because of participation, though the opposition leader spoke of thousands of people truth it was more like 300 to 400, definitely not thousands. Skeritt is under no pressure to resign, the calls for his resignation is coming from the opposition and a few former disgruntled members of the DLP and the remnants of the leaderless DFP. As of now like it or not Skeritt has enough support in Dominica to allow him to rubish calls for his resignation
MR linton, dominicans are not fools, u had already prumpted up the people beforehand, therefore they acted based on what u told them to do, u said that they should take hold of their country and if they cannot u would give it to them, so how much clearer u had to be to them? although i am not a fan of skerrit but i believe u are very disgusting and i will never vote for this present UWP, u all are a bunch of children who are disgrunted because u can,t get what u all want and trying desperately to get there bay the hook or the crook, very disgusting
100% agreed. The Labourite’s Doctor is a doctor of lies!!!
Linton and in crew must take responsibility for what transpired…..he must learn to control his people… we need a peaceful Dominica not the kind like what happen, we must nip this from the bud so it will NEVER FESTER.
Linton, we all expected you to say is a lie, but first hand documented evidence will tell the truth, not you. Wha happen, You forget D-Day already? What happened in Rosea was not about CBI and deplomatic passport. It is all about one man’s obsession to overthrow a legally elected democratic government and steal power for himself.
Man your approach to government stinks of evil, confusion and choas. You are advertising yourself as a prince of light, but instead choose the darkness to do your dirty work. Adios, and may the Good Lord protect you from yourself.
I see you sing for your next labour meal Chief Jacco. Dow worry labour will see there end soon.
Boss tell us what you meant by ….” D-DAY”. You said February 7th 2017 is D-Day; adding to this You also said.. “Skerrit Must Go!”
So that is an Overthrow?Was Monfared in Dominica dodging the Iranian authorities??Was a diplomatic passport sold to him?What was his role in My Dominica Trade House?Were you in Greece with Skerrit? Doing what??
You trying to defend the indefensible?? Good luck with that, the videos and pics are all over. Lennox cant control his mouth it will always be the end of him
Or the Power of the People etc…..
A coup is such a treasonous thing,if you cannot come with the concrete
evidence,then my friend your Punjab Phd must have been in lying..Where did you first meet Monfared?What is his connection to My Dominica Trade House?Was Monfared hiding in Dominica while being wanted in Iran? WE NEED ANOTHER MEETING TO EXPOSE THIS HUGE LIE!! Come on Honourable Linton.
@%, Your god Lennox said you All don’t need permission and time to keep Your meeting so just go ahead and keep your meeting. By the way keep to the point. Talk about Monfared and Dominica Trade House in another forum… The fact is a coup FAILED.
Stop staying on a block…Thats where you are getting your RORO?…Go find work to do..Are you unemployable?HOPE YOU UNDERSTAND..More boots on the ground soon!IDIOT!!!
How can it not be an overthrow (to bring down, topple, unseat, get out, dethrone, dissolve, etc.) when you:
a) In no uncertain terms asked the government to resign or else.
b) Gave a deadline by which this must be done or else.
c) Stated categorically that you will not rest until the government is out of office or else.
d) Embarked on a campaign of civil protest & disobedience to meet your ends.
You said they were corrupt and wanted them out all all costs; so boss is “ah overthrow”.
Linton refuse to comply with the agreed time set by himself and the police, if he had comply to the said time things would continue to go peacefully. I listened to Linton carefully this morning and he indicated that he basically could not control the crowd so he went home. That means that the crowd knew what they were up to. Shame on Thompson for helping to prevent the vehicle from moving all this could have been avoided. Linton said they will end the meeting when they chose and the police could basically do nothing about it.
There was a barrier that means the truck could not go through everyone else had to be turned back from passing that route why the truck should be allowed. This was uncalled for and as a result businesses suffered putting workers out of jobs. Now the money that would have gone to help the unfortunate, farmers, fishermen and alike have to go to assist these businesses.. SHAME…SHAME.. SHAME on this people you all must take responsibility for what…
A cry baby is in need of a new cradle. He is crying about someone wanting to take his candy from his hand.
Back peddling? SMH
I hope the followers see how the leader backpeddling. talk about rear admiral