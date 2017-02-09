Linton shoots down claim of government overthrowDominica News Online - Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 10:58 AM
Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP) has shot down a claim by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, that there were plans to storm the Financial Center and overthrow the government at an opposition public meeting on Tuesday.
Responding to the allegations on Q95 Radio on Thursday morning, Linton said he is not aware of such plans.
“There was no plan at all, no plan at all that Lennox Linton and the leadership of the United Workers Party is aware of to storm the Financial Center,” he stated.
In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said the police had intelligence on the plan from members of the UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) who were not satisfied with the militant mood of their leaders. He said the plan included stalling a truck in front the Financial Center, storming the building and occupying it until demands are met.
“Fortunately for us all, not every member of the UWP and the DFP was supportive of the militant, irresponsible behavior of the leadership, so details of the plan had already been shared with the police and security officials,” he stated.
But Linton said Skerrit should stop hiding “behind the word intelligence.”
“Lennox Linton on behalf of the leadership of the UWP is asking him to pour away the veil of intelligence and say specifically who was behind that plot,” he noted. “Call names because whoever advised your intelligence would have told them where X or Y discussed that or told me that on such and such a time.”
He added, “I think it is important enough for the people of Dominica to go beyond the veil on intelligence and get to the bottom of this because we are being accused of plotting a coup to overtake the government of Dominica when absolutely no such thing happened.”
Linton described the allegation as “another lie” that the Prime Minister has concocted in order to secure the sympathy of Dominicans.
“Why is the sympathy of the people of Dominica so important to Roosevelt Skerrit at this time?” he stated. “Why is it that Roosevelt Skerrit can spend 30 something minutes talking about what happened in Roseau on Tuesday night, unfortunate as it was, but he cannot tell us what he was doing in Greece shortly after the arrest of his friend, his brother Alireza Monfared, diplomatic holder, diplomat of Dominica, his trusted friend whom he defended to the hilt when Dominicans were asking questions.”
He also said the Financial Center was never under threat during the meeting.
“The Financial Center was under no threat and there were no intentions of compromising the security of the Financial Center and I made the point that we have been there for hours and the police came under absolutely no difficulty in performing their security function for the Financial Center or for the government headquarters,” Linton stated.
